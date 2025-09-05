Numerology Forecast for September

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together. For example, 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31

• If your numbers add up to 11, 22, or a single digit, that’s your life path number.

• Otherwise, keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit (eg: 3 + 1 = 4)

• Therefore, 16 December 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

The path to peace and emotional security lay within. We’re embracing inner conflicts to uplift our environment. Tolerance, sensitivity and endurance help us negotiate tricky situations, especially around the equinox.

1. If you’re under pressure, something may snap. Learn to discriminate and compromise. Get on your bike, engage with wise ones, and set fire to any notion that you are unable to attain a goal. Reigning in your expectations helps you to commit. Forgiveness enables progression and liberation around the equinox.

2. Your mind is blown away by too much information bombarding your system, so learn to create quiet times away from social media. Apply common sense to ascertain what’s best for you at all times, and keep your mind alert. Embrace change – whilst it’s uncomfortable, it can launch you into a new exciting atmosphere, especially around the equinox.

3. You’re investing your energy in people or projects that are more likely to stick around long-term. If big issues flare up around the equinox, seek inner solace, knowledge and truth. Facts resurface, compounding your wisdom to deal with situations. Keep smiling, and give yourself a break or holiday.

4. Even washing the dishes or driving can bring moments of illumination and soul awareness. Higher intelligence is available 24/7 if you listen. Work at your weaknesses whilst rejoicing in your gifts. Sports, education or charity work may call your name. Dumping responsibilities is not acceptable, especially at the equinox.

5. Researching and implementing a healthy diet helps keep your whole life on track. You are in a positive frame of mind and take your own decisions around the equinox. Sugar, sex or work addictions may provide a temporary fix – listen to your inner wisdom about when to remove the sticking plaster.

6. Concentrate your energies and focus solely on what’s important. Find ground zero, especially around the equinox, by going for long or peaceful walks, eating a sumptuous nurturing meal with friends, or going for a swim – whatever takes your fancy. Once the cycle is complete, illusions and repeating experiences melt away.

7. Continuity and persistence pay off, especially around the equinox. Your spirit is immovable, and you’re sowing seeds for the future. Being receptive to change helps you to manifest your vision. Hand-washing clothes injects love into your load whilst emotionally cleansing your internal being too. Be seen for who you really are.

8. You may be relentless about completing a specific goal that can be of benefit to others. A pragmatic approach reminds you to pay attention to the details of your daily needs. If lightning strikes one area of your life around the equinox, make adjustments and align to your vision.

9. Challenging situations help you to grow, and are easier to handle now you can see over the rooftops. Be aware of conflicts of responsibility around the equinox. You’re focusing on the grassroots, and educating people in your positive way of thinking. Don’t give up: light emerges out of the darkness, always.

11. A make-or-break opportunity may arise around the equinox – use emotional intelligence to see it through. Count your chickens when they’ve hatched. Be optimistic and merciful on the path. Love inspires you and caresses your energy, helping you to feel safe and wanted. The smell of a beautiful rose uplifts your spirit.

22. The surge of new energy is startling whilst you’re aiming to focus your mind on the job. You dive into situations, viewing things from a new perspective and adding spice to your entire life. Some changes are long overdue. Visiting the dentist, hairdresser, chiropodist or therapist may support you – take decisive steps forwards.