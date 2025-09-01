September 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

7 September – Total lunar eclipse, 15 degrees, Pisces

21 September – Partial solar eclipse, 29 degrees, Virgo

22 September – Autumn equinox



Virgo

Libra



Scorpio



Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarius



Pisces



Aries

Taurus



Gemini



Cancer

Leo

The planet Saturn re-enters your opposing zodiac sign of Pisces, and the partnership area of your chart. This energy brings up the issues of boundaries when dealing with other people and their objectives. If you are able to respond to Saturn in a positive way, you will find it a lot easier to get along with others, even if you don’t necessarily agree with them.Friends and alliances are going to be important to you this month as you seek to make important connections with like-minded individuals. However, you also have the effects of Mars to contend with until 22 September. This planet can be direct and assertive, but also bombastic and foolhardy. It’s important to not get caught up in its more negative aspects.Your traditional ruler Mars is travelling in your own zodiac sign for the first three weeks of the month. This increases your ability to get things done quickly and without fuss. However, because Mars is unpredictable by nature, it is possible that you could be reckless just for the sake of getting things done. Tread carefully!Your ruler Jupiter is travelling forwards in your solar 8th house, ruling how others invest in you as a person. It is also calling on you to think carefully when making decisions that affect those around you. At the start of this month, the planet Saturn goes back into your 4th house: time to focus on property and stability within the family or those close to you.Your planetary ruler Saturn goes back into your solar 3rd house, ruling communication and general movement on an everyday level. This could indicate that you will feel restricted in these areas – or at least that you will realise you need to think before communicating your needs.On 6 September, your modern ruler Uranus begins its first journey going backwards since it was positioned in the zodiac sign of Gemini. This touches on the creative area of your chart in new and exciting ways, while also bringing in a sense of realism and practicality in relation to how you find joy in your life.Your modern ruler Neptune is retrograde in your 2nd house, which means your finances are in need of a review. Any new projects or work opportunities may need a closer look at their worth and how solid the foundations are. Neptune can have a deceptive quality if left unchecked.Your ruler Mars is still in your opposing zodiac sign until 23 September. This means you are going to need to take a balanced view of relationships. Taking time out for yourself could be a good remedy, because you may feel overwhelmed by other peoples’ expectations of you.For the first half of the month your ruler Venus is in your solar 4th house, ruling your home life and family connections. This adds harmony and diplomacy, and can bring out the hidden aspects of your personality. From 24 September Mars ingresses into the relationship part of your chart: look out for fireworks when it comes to the feelings of others.There is a slowing-down process that takes place from 6 September as the planet Uranus begins its retrograde journey, which will last until February 2026. The chaos that has been present since July is now ceasing and you will feel much more in control of your life. However, it’s important to remember that change is inevitable.This month starts in a dramatic way for you, with a total lunar eclipse situated in your solar 9th house on 7 September. This brings closure to a self-development project, and helps you to focus on a new vision for your future that exceeds your normal expectations.There is a huge amount of focus on the financial aspect of your life this month, as you seek an overall improvement. However, it is important that you do not spread yourself too thin when it comes to your energy levels. The lunar eclipse on 7 September should give you a bit of clarity and new ideas when it comes to investment in yourself.