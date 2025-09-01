Cart
Accelerate your Spiritual Development.Join the Watkins Wisdom Academy and learn from the best spiritual teachers in the world.
www.watkinsmagazine.com
Demian Allan 3 min

September 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

  Notable Astrological Dates  7 September – Total lunar eclipse, 15 degrees, Pisces 21 September – Partial solar eclipse, 29 degrees, Virgo 22 September – Autumn equinox


Virgo

The planet Saturn re-enters your opposing zodiac sign of Pisces, and the partnership area of your chart. This energy brings up the issues of boundaries when dealing with other people and their objectives. If you are able to respond to Saturn in a positive way, you will find it a lot easier to get along with others, even if you don’t necessarily agree with them.  

Libra

Friends and alliances are going to be important to you this month as you seek to make important connections with like-minded individuals. However, you also have the effects of Mars to contend with until 22 September. This planet can be direct and assertive, but also bombastic and foolhardy. It’s important to not get caught up in its more negative aspects.


Scorpio

Your traditional ruler Mars is travelling in your own zodiac sign for the first three weeks of the month. This increases your ability to get things done quickly and without fuss. However, because Mars is unpredictable by nature, it is possible that you could be reckless just for the sake of getting things done. Tread carefully!


Sagittarius

Your ruler Jupiter is travelling forwards in your solar 8th house, ruling how others invest in you as a person. It is also calling on you to think carefully when making decisions that affect those around you. At the start of this month, the planet Saturn goes back into your 4th house: time to focus on property and stability within the family or those close to you.  

Capricorn

Your planetary ruler Saturn goes back into your solar 3rd house, ruling communication and general movement on an everyday level. This could indicate that you will feel restricted in these areas – or at least that you will realise you need to think before communicating your needs.  

Aquarius

On 6 September, your modern ruler Uranus begins its first journey going backwards since it was positioned in the zodiac sign of Gemini. This touches on the creative area of your chart in new and exciting ways, while also bringing in a sense of realism and practicality in relation to how you find joy in your life.


Pisces

Your modern ruler Neptune is retrograde in your 2nd house, which means your finances are in need of a review. Any new projects or work opportunities may need a closer look at their worth and how solid the foundations are. Neptune can have a deceptive quality if left unchecked.


Aries

Your ruler Mars is still in your opposing zodiac sign until 23 September. This means you are going to need to take a balanced view of relationships. Taking time out for yourself could be a good remedy, because you may feel overwhelmed by other peoples’ expectations of you.  

Taurus

For the first half of the month your ruler Venus is in your solar 4th house, ruling your home life and family connections. This adds harmony and diplomacy, and can bring out the hidden aspects of your personality. From 24 September Mars ingresses into the relationship part of your chart: look out for fireworks when it comes to the feelings of others.


Gemini

There is a slowing-down process that takes place from 6 September as the planet Uranus begins its retrograde journey, which will last until February 2026. The chaos that has been present since July is now ceasing and you will feel much more in control of your life. However, it’s important to remember that change is inevitable.


Cancer

This month starts in a dramatic way for you, with a total lunar eclipse situated in your solar 9th house on 7 September. This brings closure to a self-development project, and helps you to focus on a new vision for your future that exceeds your normal expectations.  

Leo

There is a huge amount of focus on the financial aspect of your life this month, as you seek an overall improvement. However, it is important that you do not spread yourself too thin when it comes to your energy levels. The lunar eclipse on 7 September should give you a bit of clarity and new ideas when it comes to investment in yourself.

Demian Allan

Demian is an experienced Astrologer writing regular columns for Mind, Body, Spirit and Kindred Spirit magazines. He is the former President of the British Astrological and Psychic Society and a member of the Astrology Association UK. He takes pride in his high ethical standards and uses his forensic astrological knowledge to explore the cycles you are experiencing. Demian has given lectures at the Astrology Association UK conference, The College of Psychic Studies, Watkins Bookstore and the Astrology Lodge in London. His website can be found here. 

September 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

September 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

By Demian Allan / 1 September, 2025
  Notable Astrological Dates  7 September – Total lunar eclipse, 15 degrees, Pisces 21 September – Partial solar eclipse, 29...
Read More
How Expressive Arts Can Help You Heal From Trauma and Grief

How Expressive Arts Can Help You Heal From Trauma and Grief

By Loni Fagel / 29 August, 2025
Struggling to find the words or feeling overwhelmed by the idea of focusing on your feelings in a conversation is...
Read More
SENSE: A Retreat for Deep Feelers, Thinkers and Seekers

SENSE: A Retreat for Deep Feelers, Thinkers and Seekers

By SENSE retreat at Broughton Sanctuary / 22 August, 2025
Are you someone who experiences the world deeply – feeling, thinking and sensing with depth and intuition? Do you often...
Read More
Barefoot and Belly-Led: Snake as an Archetypal Remedy

Barefoot and Belly-Led: Snake as an Archetypal Remedy

By Nicole Barton / 15 August, 2025
In a world where we’ve been taught to strive for a ‘hot girl summer’ – to appear radiant, confident, and...
Read More
5 Sacred Strategies to Beat Burnout and Reclaim Radiance

5 Sacred Strategies to Beat Burnout and Reclaim Radiance

By Bianca Best / 8 August, 2025
Burnout is no longer a workplace buzzword – it’s a widespread, deeply uncomfortable, often hugely destructive, reality. As modern life...
Read More
August 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

August 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

By Demian Allan / 1 August, 2025
  Notable Astrological Dates  9 August – Full moon in Aquarius, 16 degrees  23 August – New moon in Virgo,...
Read More
This Is The Fire: New Songs of Protest, Hope and Connection

This Is The Fire: New Songs of Protest, Hope and Connection

By Pete Lawrence / 29 July, 2025
As our times of disconnection and division spark a renewed interest in the legacy of protest music (fuelled in part...
Read More
Numerology Forecast for August

Numerology Forecast for August

By Sonia Ducie / 28 July, 2025
To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them...
Read More
Stovetop Chai Spiced Tahini Granola – The 20 Minute Gut Health Fix

Stovetop Chai Spiced Tahini Granola – The 20 Minute Gut Health Fix

By Saliha Muhmood Ahmed / 25 July, 2025
Granola, but no need to turn the oven on: all you need is a large, ideally non-stick frying pan. It’s...
Read More
Love, Vulnerability, and Societal Expectations of Masculinity

Love, Vulnerability, and Societal Expectations of Masculinity

By Mike de la Rocha / 18 July, 2025
We are living in radical times. Times that many of us thought we would never see. Radical times where too...
Read More

transformationalbreath.co.uk 

Book Now 

Join Now

Come and join us as we explore the world of holistic and spiritual wellness.

Come and join us as we explore the world of holistic and spiritual wellness.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again!
Your subscription has been successful!

Come and join us on our socials!

Facebook X-twitter Linkedin Instagram
Buy a magazine

About Us

Subscribe

Meet the Team

Contributors

Contact Us

Awards

Competitions

PDFS

View All

Consciousness

Divination

Earth Wisdom

Food for the soul

Interviews & profiles

Natural Health

Psychic studies

Self-development

Newsletter

Advertise KS

Classifieds

Subscribe
Meetup Events
Cart