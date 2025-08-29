Cart
Loni Fagel

How Expressive Arts Can Help You Heal From Trauma and Grief

Struggling to find the words or feeling overwhelmed by the idea of focusing on your feelings in a conversation is a common issue. But expressive arts therapy offers a gentle yet powerful alternative to traditional talk therapy.

As a licensed professional clinical counsellor and expressive arts therapist, I’ve had clients where talk therapy just wasn’t right for them and had the potential to do more harm than good. Expressive arts therapy allows people to process their experiences and emotions and fully digest them without having to revisit the trauma. People often assume that grief only results from the death of a loved one, but this isn’t the case. One of the most profound types of loss people can go through is their sense of self, which could be the result of a traumatic experience, a major life change, illness, injury, infertility or family responsibilities. When someone feels they have lost who they are, the struggle can be immense, and as the loss is ambiguous, it can often be difficult to talk about with others. Expressive arts therapy uses creative mediums including visual art, storytelling, writing, music and movement to allow people to explore their feelings and emotions so they can begin to heal. It can help people process what they have been through and start to reclaim their sense of identity. Many people initially dismiss the idea of expressive arts therapy because they don’t view themselves as being creative. But you don’t have to have any special talents to benefit from this therapy. It isn’t about creating a masterpiece – it is about taking the creative energy we all have within us and using it to heal. In fact, it can be particularly empowering for people who are new to the arts, as it allows them to discover things about themselves which they didn’t even know existed. The concept of expressive arts therapy isn’t anything new. Humans have been using the arts to express themselves, communicate with each other and work through their issues ever since civilisations began. You only need to look at all the cultures throughout the world and throughout history which use art in some way, whether it is through rituals, storytelling, music, dance or visual art. Creative expression is a crucial part of who we are and plays an important part in our wellbeing.  

Why is expressive arts therapy so effective?

Neuroscience shows that different parts of the brain are activated when you are expressing yourself creatively, which can help you feel calmer, more balanced and better able to understand and accept your emotions. When you draw or paint a picture or tell a story your medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC), the part of your brain which helps you have insight into your feelings, thoughts and actions, is activated. It also reduces the level of cortisol – the stress hormone – in your body, allowing you to feel more at peace even when you are navigating difficult emotions. When you dance or make music, the rhythm and movement have a calming effect on the limbic system, which is your emotional nervous system, responsible for regulating how you feel as well as your memory and behaviour. The result is that expressive arts therapy can help people regulate and process their emotions, build their resilience and express themselves. One of the major benefits is reducing anxiety and stress, but it also helps people’s memory, boosts their problem-solving skills and promotes cognitive flexibility – the ability to adapt to changing situations. And the benefits of expressive arts therapy come from the art of creation itself rather than a finished product. Some people think it is about creating something which reflects how they felt, but this is a misconception. The end result isn’t the point: it’s all about giving people the space to express themselves and start to heal. As a type of therapy, it is patient and gentle, allowing people time to work through their feelings and gradually move and shift their grief and trauma. At its core is the philosophy of poiesis – a Greek word meaning ‘to make or shape’. Creating is powerful, and a way people can reclaim their identity after a life-changing loss or traumatic event. The very act of healing and finding meaning in the world is creative in itself. When I work with a client, I meet them exactly where they are, giving them the time, space and freedom to shape their own experience. They aren’t expected to explain or interpret what they do. The act of expressing themselves authentically is enough.  

The goal of expressive arts therapy

When you have been through trauma or are experiencing grief, there is no option of going back to where you were before the loss or trauma occurred. However, the ultimate aim is one of restoration. While you may never be the same as you were before, you can regain your sense of self, develop resilience and feel whole again. With expressive arts, we don’t ignore your wounds. We turn them into something with both beauty and meaning. It is an opportunity to rewrite the story of your trauma or loss and turn it into something of value, something you can grow from. You will be forever changed by what you have gone through, but this doesn’t mean you will be less than before. You can emerge with a new sense of purpose, a deeper appreciation for life and a better understanding of yourself. As well as seeing the benefits for my clients as a therapist, I have my own experience of the power of expressive arts. After going through major illnesses and surgeries, including a double mastectomy and hysterectomy, I found myself grieving for the person I used to be. One of the things which helped me to heal was writing poetry, and I’d like to share a couple of those pieces with you now. The beauty of the expressive arts is that you can interpret them for yourself and set your own intention on what they mean to you and how they help you heal.  

Goodbye Dear Friends (written in October 2024, 8 months before my double mastectomy)

How I fear to part ways with my trusty companions. Disassembling your beauty into something that represents both sickness and health. Can I continue to look at myself in the same light and find solace in knowing you held out as long as you could. That of you which remains will be a reminder of the space you continue to hold for growth and life. You are wanted but it’s time to let go. Time is not on your side my friends.

Scraped and Seen (written 5 months after my hysterectomy for endometriosis and removal of pre-cancerous cells)

Who wants to see the rot and decay scraped away from years of neglect and abuse. Turn away from seeing the damage that was caused and give light to the new space created to hold the softness, love, and beauty anew.

Bear witness to that which grows and regenerates from that which was determined to be discarded. Allow for the presence of the paradoxical complexity that provides space for both suffering and relief to co-exist.

For there is no light without darkness, no love without hate, no joy without defeat. Hold them, see them, embrace them. For everything deserves to be seen without judgement and be contained with love and compassion.

Loni Fagel

Loni Fagel, MA, MEd, LPCC, RST, is a licensed professional clinical counsellor, expressive arts therapist, and EMDRIA-approved consultant who integrates creativity into healing. She uses storytelling, movement,and the arts to help people process trauma, navigate grief and medical illness, and explore identity. An internationally recognised speaker and trainer, Loni is known for her engaging, research-informed work on EMDR, medical trauma and the therapeutic power of expressive arts.

lonifagel.com

