Cart
Accelerate your Spiritual Development.Join the Watkins Wisdom Academy and learn from the best spiritual teachers in the world.
www.watkinsmagazine.com
SENSE retreat at Broughton Sanctuary5 min

SENSE: A Retreat for Deep Feelers, Thinkers and Seekers

Are you someone who experiences the world deeply – feeling, thinking and sensing with depth and intuition? Do you often find yourself moved by beauty, truth and energy? Are you empathetic, imaginative and deeply sensitive?

Do you yearn for deeper meaning? Maybe you carry powerful gifts – intuitive, emotional, or artistic – that have been overlooked, dismissed or misunderstood? Are you longing for a space to rest, discover and truly belong? If so, you belong here – with us. Welcome to SENSE, a sanctuary for sensitivity. SENSE is a new kind of retreat which celebrates and supports the needs, values and gifts of sensitive people. Co-founded by Kirsty and Catherine, two deeply sensitive people who are passionate about inclusion and the right to personal growth, SENSE is more than a gathering: it’s a movement. The SENSE Retreat is held at Broughton Sanctuary, an award-winning retreat space which offers deeply sensitive people the optimal conditions for deep rest. This ancient site houses the historic Broughton Hall and state of the art Avalon wellbeing centre, at the foothills to the idyllic Yorkshire Dales National Park. With extensive indoor and outdoor resources, it is the perfect place for deeply sensitive people to experience rejuvenation and to thrive. A sensory sanctuary for deep feelers, thinkers and seekers, SENSE is the first retreat of its kind to be consciously and inclusively designed for people who experience the world in nuanced, profound ways. With sensitivity to the culture of labels and identities, they enthuse that all who resonate with their message are very welcome. Whether you identify, for example, as a Highly Sensitive Person (HSP), are neurodivergent (eg autistic, ADHD, AuDHD), an empath, a creative, or are on a journey of self-discovery without any labels at all, you are welcome here.  

Why SENSE, and why now?

The retreat celebrates everyone – that is, neurodiversity in all its forms – and prides itself on being neuroinclusive, something that Catherine (who herself is autistic) says matters when safe places, faces and spaces aren’t always experienced, especially in the wellbeing space. Retreat culture often overlooks those who experience the world deeply and differently. Catherine and Kirsty noticed this gap firsthand. Many retreats, they observed, are structured around activities, schedules and spaces that are overwhelming (such as enforced talking sticks and group sharing, or an expectation of ‘showing up’ for everything with a smiling Zen glow) but also siloed by design, prioritising uniformity over individuality. For people who are deeply sensitive, these settings can often feel overstimulating and emotionally unsafe. So, they created something different: a place where everyone is met exactly where they are. Where diversity is welcomed, and labels, where used, are not dismissive but honoured as ways of understanding and affirming identity. Where small talk is optional, silence is respected, and there is dedicated space for all forms of rest – especially sensory rest. Between them, Catherine and Kirsty landed on the term ‘deeply sensitive people’ because they know that language can be exclusionary. Together, they wanted to create a gathering for a journey of restoration, exploration and personal empowerment – with each of us arriving as we are, with our own way of being, feeling and sensing in the world.  

Meet the co-founders of SENSE

Kirsty is a psychologist and esoteric practitioner focused on researching the gifts of consciousness (creativity, intuition, empathy, imagination and psychic phenomena) and the intersection with sensory processing. She is also a certified psychological wellbeing and guided self-help professional, an HSP coach, author of the self-help book IF: Ironic Fundamentalism – A Journey from Anxiety to Enlightenment and founder of The IF Crowd, an inclusive online club for people who think and feel deeply. She is an advocate for what she calls ‘sensitive magic’. This is an innate capacity that deeply sensitive people have to sense into collective needs and respond as the natural healers and shamans of their communities, to understand subtle patterns and predict trends, and to know the fall of unlikely probabilities and respond in advance. Kirsty is also the research director of Wyrd Experience, and a consultant to consciousness tech and wellbeing companies. Kirsty, whose work focuses on traits, states of consciousness and collective growth, guides the discovery and innovation aspects of the retreat. Her sessions invite guests to inquire deeply into their inner landscapes and explore how sensitivity can inform personal and collective transformation. Catherine has dedicated her work to creating more inclusive, compassionate and human spaces. A former NHS strategist and integrative psychotherapist turned author and consultant, she works at the intersection of inclusion, neurodivergence, mental health and trauma-informed systems design, especially for those who have been historically marginalised. She founded the globally recognised podcast The Late Discovered Club, and her debut book Rediscovered is a courageous, heart-led part-memoir, part-guide for late discovered autistic women. Her work honours both science and soul, weaving therapeutic insight, nature and somatic wisdom, and is grounded in deep compassion. Once a place where Catherine practised in person as a psychotherapist pre-pandemic, Broughton Sanctuary became a place of personal healing over the last two years whilst Catherine was undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of breast cancer (twice). Now in remission, it has become the chosen home for the first SENSE retreat. Their worlds converged in a synchronicity when Catherine was visiting for a regular float tank session, a key part of her healing. Kirsty was also visiting while she conducted research into floatation as a form of deep sensory rest and its capacity to promote precognition, and in the hydrotherapy pool, they bonded over a shared passion for inclusion and deep sensitivity. Together, they have brought the retreat to life.  

Designed for deep sensitivity

At SENSE, the schedule is intentionally gentle and adaptive. Catherine brings a trauma-informed, experience-sensitive and neurodivergent-affirming approach, which is reflected in the scheduling of the retreat. She will be holding daily optional silent sensory spaces for those who need sensory respite, and a one-to-one emotional holding space for any guest who might need that safe, contained space for feelings and emotions that stir or surface throughout, or for any overwhelm that comes up. Catherine recognises that shame and pain can weigh on us heavily, especially when we’ve spent a lifetime being told we’re ‘too sensitive’ or ‘too much’. As part of the retreat, she offers a guided fire meditation to help guests gently release what no longer belongs to them – the burdens, stories or expectations they’ve been carrying that were never truly theirs to hold. The retreat also centres agency and autonomy for guests: for example, to choose where they eat, and an optional schedule of offerings. And if a morning nap is needed over an embodied movement session, we encourage guests to prioritise and honour what they need. Catherine, a power chair user herself, recognises the co-occurrence of chronic illness and pain in sensitive and neurodivergent communities. For this reason the retreat offers a blend of science, art, gentle somatics, and philosophical soul.  

A tapestry of experience

From stargazing to sound bathing, embodied movement to creative arts, SENSE invites participants to reconnect with their own rhythm. It’s a space to rest deeply, explore inner truth and connect meaningfully with others on a similar path. Community and collaboration are key themes. The retreat is not just about personal restoration: it’s also about belonging and building networks, exchanging wisdom and imagining what a more sensitive, inclusive future could look like. As well as profound rest and belonging, the retreat is also about discovery, suited to such deep thinkers and feelers. Very special guest facilitators have been invited in to share co-creative processes, delivering insights and practices for both wellbeing and real-time personal adventures at a deep level of personal inquiry. The hosts also invite guests to be deeply curious and take part in playful science experiments, demonstrating extra-sensory perception and mind-matter interactions through technology and games, and offering real-time feedback in both solo adventures and shared experiences, too. Together, guests will explore how sensitivity can unlock creativity, deep interconnectivity with the weave of life itself, inspiring collective evolution. SENSE is rooted in the belief that sensitivity is not a weakness, but a strength. That depth of perception, empathy, imagination and intuition are qualities our world needs more of, not less. Together, we will honour our stories, celebrate our sensitivity – and weave a little magic as we sense the future together, too. Guests will leave not only soothed and seen, but activated. With a clearer sense of self, a supportive new community and a renewed call to use their sensitivity as a force for transformation, they step back into the world with the self-empowerment to create lasting change.  

SENSE retreat at Broughton Sanctuary

The first SENSE retreat at Broughton Sanctuary, Yorkshire takes place from 10 to 14 October, 2025. Prices from £1,300 per person for four nights, all-inclusive.

Find out more: broughtonsanctuary.co.uk

Rediscovered: A Compassionate and Courageous Guide For Late Discovered Autistic Women (and Their Allies) by Catherine Asta (£14.99, Jessica Kingsley Publishers)

catherineasta.com

IF: Ironic Fundamentalism – A Journey from Anxiety to Enlightenment by Kirsty Allan (£19.99, KLA Creative)

kirstylucindaallan.com

How Expressive Arts Can Help You Heal From Trauma and Grief

How Expressive Arts Can Help You Heal From Trauma and Grief

By Loni Fagel / 29 August, 2025
Struggling to find the words or feeling overwhelmed by the idea of focusing on your feelings in a conversation is...
Read More
SENSE: A Retreat for Deep Feelers, Thinkers and Seekers

SENSE: A Retreat for Deep Feelers, Thinkers and Seekers

By SENSE retreat at Broughton Sanctuary / 22 August, 2025
Are you someone who experiences the world deeply – feeling, thinking and sensing with depth and intuition? Do you often...
Read More
Barefoot and Belly-Led: Snake as an Archetypal Remedy

Barefoot and Belly-Led: Snake as an Archetypal Remedy

By Nicole Barton / 15 August, 2025
In a world where we’ve been taught to strive for a ‘hot girl summer’ – to appear radiant, confident, and...
Read More
5 Sacred Strategies to Beat Burnout and Reclaim Radiance

5 Sacred Strategies to Beat Burnout and Reclaim Radiance

By Bianca Best / 8 August, 2025
Burnout is no longer a workplace buzzword – it’s a widespread, deeply uncomfortable, often hugely destructive, reality. As modern life...
Read More
August 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

August 2025 Horoscopes: Your Astrology Forecast

By Demian Allan / 1 August, 2025
  Notable Astrological Dates  9 August – Full moon in Aquarius, 16 degrees  23 August – New moon in Virgo,...
Read More
This Is The Fire: New Songs of Protest, Hope and Connection

This Is The Fire: New Songs of Protest, Hope and Connection

By Pete Lawrence / 29 July, 2025
As our times of disconnection and division spark a renewed interest in the legacy of protest music (fuelled in part...
Read More
Numerology Forecast for August

Numerology Forecast for August

By Sonia Ducie / 28 July, 2025
To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them...
Read More
Stovetop Chai Spiced Tahini Granola – The 20 Minute Gut Health Fix

Stovetop Chai Spiced Tahini Granola – The 20 Minute Gut Health Fix

By Saliha Muhmood Ahmed / 25 July, 2025
Granola, but no need to turn the oven on: all you need is a large, ideally non-stick frying pan. It’s...
Read More
Love, Vulnerability, and Societal Expectations of Masculinity

Love, Vulnerability, and Societal Expectations of Masculinity

By Mike de la Rocha / 18 July, 2025
We are living in radical times. Times that many of us thought we would never see. Radical times where too...
Read More
Your Summer Bucket List for Soul Enrichment

Your Summer Bucket List for Soul Enrichment

By Mia Barnes / 15 July, 2025
  You can enrich your spiritual life by trying some relaxing physical activities. Have more fun this summer after scheduling...
Read More

transformationalbreath.co.uk 

Book Now 

Join Now

Come and join us as we explore the world of holistic and spiritual wellness.

Come and join us as we explore the world of holistic and spiritual wellness.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again!
Your subscription has been successful!

Come and join us on our socials!

Facebook X-twitter Linkedin Instagram
Buy a magazine

About Us

Subscribe

Meet the Team

Contributors

Contact Us

Awards

Competitions

PDFS

View All

Consciousness

Divination

Earth Wisdom

Food for the soul

Interviews & profiles

Natural Health

Psychic studies

Self-development

Newsletter

Advertise KS

Classifieds

Subscribe
Meetup Events
Cart