9 Ways to Meditate and Improve Your Life

Meditation regulates our heart rate, sends oxygen to our cells, and relieves stress, tension and pain. It’s an automatic mood stabiliser and purifier and helps expedite healing as well as overcoming numerous challenges. Plus, there are techniques we already innately know.

Coupled with learned techniques, meditation can be one of the most powerful practices we develop. But it may not always come easy. It’s like trying something new for the first time, or building a muscle. We have to start out simple and get used to it, learn what comes to us naturally, what we like and dislike, which meditations work for us, and which ones could work better if we made modifications that support who we are and the bodies we’re living in. But once you learn (or realise you already know) how to meditate, you’ll never forget, and it will be there to benefit you over and over whenever you need it.

Delta for deep sleep, healing and access to the unconscious mind

Theta for realm sleep, meditations in general, creativity and relaxation

Alpha for positive thinking and accelerated learning

Beta for focused attention, problem solving and analytical skills

Gamma for memory recall, transcendental states and heightened information processing

