Cart
Accelerate your Spiritual Development.Join the Watkins Wisdom Academy and learn from the best spiritual teachers in the world.
www.watkinsmagazine.com
Gabrielle Bernstein 4 min

Self Help – An extract from Gabrielle Bernstein’s new book

woman witing to visualise the article Self Help by Gabby Bernstein

I've found that writing freely onto the page can be a profound portal for parts to share truth and for the Self to set in. Building upon the writing practices in Chapter 4, I'm going to encourage you to use your journal as your guide to Self energy. If you're open to connecting with a physical Protector that has been a source of pain and suffering, follow the guidance provided here. However, if considering your physical symptoms as psychosomatic conditions feels triggering or overwhelming for any reason, trust that feeling and come back to this at another time.

  This exercise is a dialogue with the Protector parts associated with body pain. Through gentle exploration and guided self-inquiry, you can uncover the underlying emotions, beliefs, or memories that these parts are trying to protect you from facing. It is essential to approach these Protector parts with openness, patience, and respect, allowing them to express themselves fully. Follow my guidance and check in with your body to cultivate a compassionate and curious attitude toward whatever pain may be present - when you give it space to speak, your body has a lot to reveal. Rather than viewing your body as the enemy or as a physical symptom that has to be healed or overcome, you can practise approaching your physical pain or condition with empathy by acknowledging its presence and seeking to understand its purpose. Start by contemplating any form of persistent physical or inflammatory condition that may be chronic or may arise at specific times in your life. If it feels safe, choose to check in with it.   Now, become curious, offering this physical pain your attention and presence. Ask the part:
  • How long have you been around?
  • Are there any other feelings or sensations you want to reveal?
  • Do you have any thoughts you want to share?
  • Is there an image or a story that needs to come forward?
  • Become even more curious offering the part space to come forward.
  • What else do you want to know?
  • Continue opening up space for more curiosity until you feel a connection to the part.
  Next, check in more by asking the part what it needs from you (Self). Encourage the part to freely express itself on the page. Let it all out. This is a chance to unleash your emotions on paper, allowing for the release of any pent-up feelings. Open your journal and write until you experience a sense of relief. When your writing feels complete, close your eyes and breathe with the part. Allow the presence of Self to come through naturally. Trust in your connection, and know that in this open state you have clear access to Self energy. My hope is that this practice offers you a whole new perception of your physical body and pain. By merely noticing that pain emerges from a protective intention, you can develop a more compassionate relationship with your body. Check in a bit more and reflect on the process:
  • Can you sense a compassionate presence toward the pain?
  • Are you able to observe the pain without judgment, bringing awareness to the sensations and emotions that arise?
  • Are you able to sense into Self?
  • Did this practice help you release any feelings of hopelessness?
Notice what it feels like inside your body now.   This process of connecting to your body Protectors offers the Protector part awareness, acceptance, and an opening of Self. As you build up understanding and compassion, you'll be able to begin the journey of addressing the root causes of your pain. The need for protection diminishes, and physical symptoms reduce or disappear. If you have a spontaneous experience of relief from pain, do your best not to judge it. Other Protectors will want to shut it down and return to a diagnosis or a reason that it wouldn't go away. Be mindful of the resistance that comes through, and gently ask those resistant parts to step aside. Give yourself as much time as you can to take in the full body acceptance that it is indeed possible. If you really commit to the relief, it has the power to take over and be your new normal. When you clear space for your body parts to speak, they can release. When you breathe into the released state, Self can make physical adjustments. Freedom and empowerment lie in our experience of this relief. When you experience this shift once, you'll no longer feel powerless over your pain, and instead you'll know that with release comes great relief. Now that you have had a chance to witness your physical pain as a Protector, you may feel some relief. It's also possible that you may have noticed another Protector step in front of the pain to block you from revealing deeper emotions. No matter the outcome, trust that this is a process. The next time you notice physical pain or symptoms arise, instead of pushing against it, stressing about it, or trying to numb it, check in. Give your body the chance to speak up and reveal whatever it is that you need to know. Creating space for your body parts to speak gives them the freedom to be seen and offer you real insights. You don't have to try to figure everything out; instead, ask the part. A devotional curiosity and willingness to check in are the greatest Self-help tools in your toolbox. Instead of overriding your physical body, you can tune in and ask it what it needs. Your body can become your guide to knowing more of what your inner world wants to reveal.   This is an extract taken from Gabrielle Bernstein's new book Self Help, This is your chance to change your life, and is available to buy now here.   If you enjoyed this article you may also like this piece: How to Work with Archetypal Remedies for Deep Self-Healing.   

Gabrielle Bernstein

Renowned spiritual teacher and #1 New York Times bestselling author Gabby Bernstein has been hailed as a ‘next-generation thought leader’, by Oprah Winfrey. Bernstein is the author of nine bestselling books including The Universe Has Your Back, Super Attractor, and her latest New York Times bestseller, Happy Days: The Guided Path from Trauma to Profound Freedom and Inner Peace. Her empowering perspective and compassionate insights inspired The New York Times to call her, ‘a role model for a new generation of spiritual seekers’. Bernstein is the creator and host of the podcast Dear Gabby, where she connects with her community and offers insightful, real-time coaching, straight talk, and BIG LOVE.

Self Help – An extract from Gabrielle Bernstein’s new book

Self Help – An extract from Gabrielle Bernstein’s new book

By Gabrielle Bernstein / 6 January, 2025
I've found that writing freely onto the page can be a profound portal for parts to share truth and for...
Read More
Honouring and Celebrating Yule

Honouring and Celebrating Yule

By Lindsay Squire / 20 December, 2024
  Yule, or the winter solstice, is one of the oldest of Pagan winter festivals in the world, which marks...
Read More
Energy Protection for Empaths During the Holidays

Energy Protection for Empaths During the Holidays

By George Lizos / 18 December, 2024
  The holidays are often portrayed as a time of joy and connection, but for empaths, they can feel more...
Read More
Visualisation vs. Affirmation : Which Brings More Clarity?

Visualisation vs. Affirmation : Which Brings More Clarity?

By Mia Barnes / 13 December, 2024
    When it comes to achieving personal and professional growth, two popular tools are often the topic of discussion:...
Read More
Journey to Balance: Connecting with Yourself and the Natural World

Journey to Balance: Connecting with Yourself and the Natural World

By Lorena Bernal / 11 December, 2024
  Many of us chase balance and happiness as though they are destinations – something to be found outside of...
Read More
Seven Ways to Open to Plants

Seven Ways to Open to Plants

By Nathaniel Hughes / 6 December, 2024
  Marking the launch of his immersive new book and card deck, Wild Enchantments: Learning from plants co created with...
Read More
Buddha as a Psychologist, Buddha as a Somatic Therapist

Buddha as a Psychologist, Buddha as a Somatic Therapist

By Will Johnson / 6 December, 2024
  Breathing. We do it 22,000 times every day, and yet we have little to no awareness that this action...
Read More
Somatic Healing in Connection with the Moon

Somatic Healing in Connection with the Moon

By Julie Peters / 4 December, 2024
  Wherever we are in the world, we share the same moon. We see it shifting and changing day by...
Read More
An Excerpt from Jillian Lavender’s book, ‘Why Meditate? Because it works’.

An Excerpt from Jillian Lavender’s book, ‘Why Meditate? Because it works’.

By Jillian Lavender / 27 November, 2024
  Consciousness is the basis of everything. The Veda – ‘pure knowledge’ or ‘truth’ – is an ancient body of...
Read More
What You Own: Practise the Art of Non-Attachment

What You Own: Practise the Art of Non-Attachment

By Heather Grant / 27 November, 2024
  Practise the art of non-attachment by creating a distance between who you are and what you own: Heather Grant...
Read More

transformationalbreath.co.uk 

Book Now

Join Now

Come and join us as we explore the world of holistic and spiritual wellness.

Come and join us as we explore the world of holistic and spiritual wellness.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again!
Your subscription has been successful!
Kindred Spirit Magazine © 2025.All rights reserved.
Buy a magazine

About Us

Subscribe

Meet the Team

Contributors

Contact Us

Awards

Competitions

PDFS

View All

Consciousness

Divination

Earth Wisdom

Food for the soul

Interviews & profiles

Natural Health

Psychic studies

Self-development

Newsletter

Advertise KS

Classifieds

Subscribe
Meetup Events
Cart

Come and join us as we explore the world of holistic and spiritual wellness.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again!
Your subscription has been successful!