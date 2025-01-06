Self Help – An extract from Gabrielle Bernstein’s new book

I've found that writing freely onto the page can be a profound portal for parts to share truth and for the Self to set in. Building upon the writing practices in Chapter 4, I'm going to encourage you to use your journal as your guide to Self energy. If you're open to connecting with a physical Protector that has been a source of pain and suffering, follow the guidance provided here. However, if considering your physical symptoms as psychosomatic conditions feels triggering or overwhelming for any reason, trust that feeling and come back to this at another time.

How long have you been around?

Are there any other feelings or sensations you want to reveal?

Do you have any thoughts you want to share?

Is there an image or a story that needs to come forward?

Become even more curious offering the part space to come forward.

What else do you want to know?

Continue opening up space for more curiosity until you feel a connection to the part.

Can you sense a compassionate presence toward the pain?

Are you able to observe the pain without judgment, bringing awareness to the sensations and emotions that arise?

Are you able to sense into Self?

Did this practice help you release any feelings of hopelessness?