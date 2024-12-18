Cart
George Lizos

Energy Protection for Empaths During the Holidays

waterfall photo to accompany George Lizos Energy healing for the holiday season  

The holidays are often portrayed as a time of joy and connection, but for empaths, they can feel more like an emotional endurance test. Being highly sensitive to other people’s energies, empaths can quickly feel drained or alienated during family gatherings. Whether it’s a nosy aunt prying into your love life, a sarcastic cousin mocking your spiritual beliefs, or even the overwhelming small talk with distant relatives, the holiday season can feel anything but peaceful. Add in sensory overstimulation from excessive food, alcohol, socialising, and festive expectations, and it’s no wonder empaths feel depleted.

 

For years, I avoided social holiday gatherings altogether. Isolation seemed like the simplest way to protect myself from energy drain. But while setting boundaries is crucial, completely cutting ourselves off isn’t ideal either. As humans, we’re wired for connection and co-creation. Eventually, I realised I needed a better plan – one that allowed me to honour my needs while still engaging meaningfully with others.

Drawing on my background in psychology and energy work, I developed the following Energy Protection Holiday Toolkit, based on my book Protect Your Light. This guide has helped me safeguard my energy and maintain my sanity year after year.

  Centre and ground yourself before interacting

To energetically protect yourself, it’s vital to centre and ground your physical and spiritual bodies before attending any social gatherings.

Centring ensures that your physical and spiritual bodies are fully aligned and occupy the same space. It’s about being completely present in your body. This alignment strengthens and reactivates our innate energy protection mechanisms. To center yourself, visualise your heart chakra as a powerful magnet, drawing in and harmonising the seven layers of your energy field.

Grounding ensures that your entire being – across all its layers – is firmly rooted and connected to the earth. This sends a clear signal that you are present, anchored in your physical body, and energetically intact – and that you intend to stay that way. To ground yourself, visualise an energy cord extending from your root chakra, digging deep into the earth, and securely wrapping itself around the earth’s core.

Centring and grounding together act as a protective foundation, helping you face any situation with resilience and clarity.

  Protect yourself with a transmuting shield

In my book Protect Your Light, I discuss three types of shields: amplifying, repelling, and transmuting. During holiday gatherings, a transmuting shield works best. This type of shield transforms incoming negative energy into positive energy, allowing you to connect emotionally without absorbing harmful vibes.

One of my favorite tools is the ‘Golden Pyramid of Light Shield’. Visualise a pyramid made of golden light surrounding your body, with its square base firmly grounded while its apex connects to divine energy. Gold is a high-frequency colour that promotes inner strength and spiritual alignment, making it an excellent shield for staying centred in chaotic environments.

  Cast a fire shield in toxic situations

When conversations take a turn for the negative – whether through gossip, criticism or hostility – invoke the power of fire to protect yourself. Fire’s dual nature as a creator and destroyer makes it an effective shield for transforming negativity into love and light. Visualise flames encircling you, burning away harmful energy before it can reach you. This fiery barrier ensures you remain immune to toxicity without cutting off your connection to others.

  Exit gracefully when boundaries are crossed

Remember, no energy shield is foolproof. Be attuned to your emotions, and don’t hesitate to leave situations that violate your boundaries. Before attending a gathering, set clear intentions about how you want to feel and what behavior you’ll tolerate. If someone crosses the line, have a few polite but firm excuses ready to help you exit the conversation – or the event itself. Self-respect means prioritising your wellbeing, even if it means disappointing others.

  Cleanse your energy with a unicorn shower

At the end of a busy day of socialising, clear any lingering negativity with a ‘Unicorn Shower’. This process involves calling upon your unicorn guide to infuse your shower water with the Rainbow Ray, a high-vibrational divine light that clears and uplifts your energy. Visualise the water washing away all energy attachments, leaving you feeling refreshed and revitalised. This nightly ritual combines the cleansing properties of water with the transformative power of light, making it a soothing way to reset after a challenging day.

By integrating these techniques into your holiday routine, you can navigate the season with greater ease, joy, and energetic integrity. Empaths don’t need to dread social gatherings. Armed with the right tools, you can remain grounded, protected, and fully present for the moments that matter.

  Check out our 2025 forecasts in our latest winter issue here.

George Lizos

George Lizos is the award-winning, #1 bestselling author of Protect Your Light, Secrets of Greek Mysticism (£13.79,Red Wheel/Weiser)  and Ancient Manifestation Secrets (£12.99, Findhorn Press)  creator of Intuition Mastery School® and host of ‘Can’t Host’ and ‘The Lit Up Lightworker Podcast’.

