Journey to Balance: Connecting with Yourself and the Natural World

Many of us chase balance and happiness as though they are destinations – something to be found outside of ourselves in the external world, in the things we do or achieve. We set goals, strive, and for brief moments, we may feel joy or accomplishment. Yet, inevitably, another challenge arises, and the sense of peace we thought we had achieved slips away.

This is a familiar cycle for many, where happiness feels temporary and peace always seems just out of reach. This is because true happiness and balance cannot be found outside of us. If we depend on external circumstances for a sense of calm and wellbeing, we set ourselves up for a continuous cycle of striving and frustration. No life situation, however perfect, can maintain a state of peace if we haven’t cultivated it from within. Consider this: what is your goal in life? Ultimately, we all share the same destination. Life, as a journey, is finite for everyone. Do you believe this gift called life should be spent rushing, chasing or escaping from something? Or can we shift our perspective to one that embraces the moment, allowing us to connect with the beauty that surrounds us?To shift this paradigm, we must turn inward. It is in the depths of our being that we will find the calm, the sense of purpose, and the love we seek. Connecting with your true self – your heart, your inner calm – is the key to navigating life’s ups and downs. When we act from this place of inner alignment, every experience, whether challenging or joyful, becomes part of our personal growth. This shift of perspective can profoundly change how we approach life’s struggles. Whatever your current struggle may be, take a moment to acknowledge that you also have beautiful things in your life. This isn’t about ignoring the challenges; it’s about training your brain to appreciate the good that is already present. Oftentimes, we label things as good or bad based on our reference points and expectations. But what happens when you remove those labels? Suddenly, life doesn’t need to be judged – it can simply be experienced and embraced as it is. When we stop judging situations as good or bad, we open ourselves to the possibility that even painful experiences carry a hidden gift. Any painful situation can have collateral beauty if you look for it. And with this realisation, a sense of joy and lightness begins to emerge – because that joy is something you deserve. This inner connection allows us to appreciate each moment as a step towards becoming the person we are meant to be. Rather than seeing life as a series of external accomplishments to chase, we begin to see it as a journey of unfolding, where every experience holds meaning and purpose.Of course, there are daily habits we can put into place to support this inner journey. But it’s important to remember that these habits cannot be imposed from a place of unrealistic expectations or comparison to others. If you force yourself into routines that aren’t true to you, they’ll eventually become a source of frustration or failure. The key to creating habits that bring true happiness lies in knowing yourself. Begin by setting your intention. Take time to observe who you are, embracing and accepting every part of yourself without judgment. Then, ask yourself: What do I need to unlearn? What beliefs or habits no longer serve me? By letting go of what is not aligned with your true self, you’ll allow your heart to guide you towards the habits that resonate deeply with your purpose. These habits should come from a place of love, not from pressure. Let your mind work in service to your heart, planning and organising your day in ways that align with your soul’s calling. Remember, there is no right or wrong, no rush to get anywhere. Each person’s journey is unique, and the rhythms of your life are yours to discover. Comparison only detracts from the present moment, where your true power resides.When you are true to yourself and you realise there is no rush, you eliminate the heavy burden of pressure. You begin to enjoy the process of living. This shift in perspective transforms your life from a series of tasks and goals to be completed into a series of present moments to be fully lived and enjoyed. It’s crucial to understand that life is made up of moments, not destinations. Each moment offers the opportunity to be present, to savour, and to connect with what is. The more we bring ourselves back to the present, the more we can experience the joy of the journey. And when you allow yourself to experience life fully, without rushing or striving, you begin to see that each moment – whether filled with joy or challenge – offers something valuable. The small moments that we often overlook are the very essence of life itself. This mindset also relieves the constant pressure to achieve, perfect, or rush through experiences. When you stop racing toward an imaginary finish line and start to live each day as it comes, you release the need for everything to happen in a certain way. You’re free to experience life, with all its unpredictability, from a place of calm and acceptance.True balance comes when the mind, body and spirit are in harmony. If one part of this triad is out of sync, it impacts the others. It’s not enough to focus solely on the mind or the body without also nurturing the soul. Start with your soul. Find your inner calm and love – it resides in your heart. From there, let your mind express, experience, plan and organise. Finally, take care of your body. Your body is your vessel in this life, and it deserves care and attention. Keep it clean, nourish it with good food, keep it moving, and connect it to nature. Spend time outdoors, soak up natural light, and fulfill your senses with real, natural experiences – whether it’s the scent of flowers, the warmth of a hug, or the sound of birdsong. By tending to your body, mind and spirit in this way, you create a balanced foundation that supports your well-being. This interconnected approach to balance – honouring mind, body and spirit – allows you to fully experience life’s richness. Instead of striving for perfection or trying to control every outcome, you cultivate a deeper relationship with yourself and the natural world, learning to trust that everything you need is already within you.As part of your journey towards a balanced life, incorporating mindfulness into your nightly routine can help you end each day with a sense of peace and connection. Here are four exercises designed to help you reflect, release tension, and find presence:Become the Observer of Your Thoughts Sit or lie down in a comfortable position, close your eyes, and take a few deep breaths. Begin to observe the thoughts that come and go in your mind. Don’t engage with them or try to change them – just watch them pass by, like clouds in the sky. After a few moments, shift your focus to the awareness that is observing these thoughts. Who is the one witnessing them? This is the real you: the peaceful observer, separate from the constant chatter of the mind. By connecting with this witness, you’ll begin to realise that you are not your thoughts, but the one who calmly observes them. This awareness brings an immediate sense of peace and presence.Connect to Your Senses When you’re in bed, about to sleep, take a moment to close your eyes and bring your awareness to your senses. Feel the touch of the sheets against your skin, listen to the sounds around you — whether it’s the quiet hum of the room or the distant noise of the world outside. Notice any scents in the air and the sensation of your body resting on the bed. By tuning in to these sensory experiences, you anchor yourself in the present moment. This practice helps you disconnect from the busyness of the mind and find stillness in the simple reality of ‘now’.Appreciate Your Aliveness Place your hands gently on your chest and feel your heartbeat. Notice the rise and fall of your breath as it fills your lungs. In this moment, recognise that your heart is beating, and your lungs are breathing – you are alive. That’s all you need to fully experience this beautiful ride called life. Imagine life as a rollercoaster, full of ups and downs, twists and turns. Even the scary moments are part of the adventure. When the ride eventually comes to an end, you’ll look back and see how short and precious it was. With this awareness, you can shift your perspective from fear or stress to appreciation for the journey you’re on, no matter what it brings.Gratitude Reflection: A Prayer of Thanks Before drifting off to sleep, reflect on all the good things in your life. It could be as simple as the comfort of your bed, the love of a friend or family member, or even just the breath in your lungs. Silently, or out loud, say a prayer or meditation starting with ‘Thank you’. Complete the sentence as many times as you feel inspired: ‘Thank you for my health. Thank you for the peace in this moment. Thank you for the lessons I’ve learnt today’. By ending your day with gratitude, you not only acknowledge the abundance in your life, but also invite more joy and appreciation into your heart. These practices are simple yet powerful tools to bring you back to the present moment, helping you cultivate balance, peace, and a deeper connection with yourself as each day draws to a close.As you embark on your journey to greater balance and happiness, remember that it starts from within. The world around you is always changing, but your inner world – when nurtured with love, intention, and mindfulness – can remain a steady source of peace and fulfilment. Embrace your unique path, honour your own rhythm, and let your mind, body and spirit work together in harmony. By connecting with yourself and the natural world, you'll discover that balance is not something to chase – it's something to cultivate, moment by moment.