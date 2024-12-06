Buddha as a Psychologist, Buddha as a Somatic Therapist

Will Johnson is a teacher of awakening whose practices are grounded in the Buddhist, Sufi, and Somatics world. He is the author of 15 books, two of which have won awards as ‘best spiritual book of the year’, all of which speak to the importance of the awakening of the body and liberation of breath. His new book, The Radical Path of Somatic Dharma: Radiant Body, Radiant Mind (£12.99, Inner Traditions) will be released in late January 2025. He and his wife Coco no longer travel to teach. Instead, students come to their retreat centre, Bambu Hueco, in Costa Rica or interact with him on Zoom.