In Conversation with Dr Radha Modgil

A few weeks back I had the privilege of talking to Radha Modgil, who is a GP, TV, radio and podcast broadcaster and author. We talked about her passion and energy for helping people with their mental health, as well as how the term ‘wellness’ has become full of layers of illusion – and how we need to peel the illusion back now and go back to the roots of the term, which is purely about being well.

A wonderful discussion that we hope will leave you feeling uplifted and empowered to tweak the relationship you have with your health.