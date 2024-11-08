What’s Your Body Telling You? A Guide to Recognising and Healing Mind-Body Misalignment

Until my mid-40s, I thought I could outrun my body's signals. Like many high-achieving women, I would consistently ignore my needs in service of being 'superwoman' (the perfect mum, partner, daughter, friend): relentlessly capable of handling anything life threw at me. Then my body decided it had had enough. Following a challenging divorce in 2019, the years of pushing through manifested as vertigo, debilitating migraine and persistent back pain. My body was forcing me to pay attention.
Many of us learn early on that being 'good' means putting others; needs before our own. We're conditioned to view self-care as selfish, particularly when we're juggling multiple roles as professionals, partners, parents, and caregivers. We master the art of ignoring our body’s whispers until they turn into screams.
What I've learned, both through my own journey and in working with my coaching clients is what Louise Hay wrote years ago: 'The body is always talking to us, if we only take the time to listen'. Our bodies hold profound wisdom. The physical symptoms we experience – from tension headaches to digestive issues to chronic fatigue – often point to deeper misalignments in our lives.
The Body-Mind Connection
Science increasingly confirms that our emotional and physical wellbeing are inextricably linked. Stress, anxiety and unprocessed emotions don't just live in our minds – they also manifest in our bodies, affecting our physical health.
Studies show that chronic stress can accelerate cellular aging and compromise our immune system's ability to protect us. The vagus nerve, often called our body's 'information superhighway', plays a crucial role in this mind-body connection, transmitting vital signals between our brain and major organs. Once you understand the biology behind the mind-body connection, it comes as no surprise that emotional stress often manifests as physical symptoms and why practices that calm our nervous system can have such profound effects on our overall wellbeing.
When we push against our natural rhythms or are out of balance emotionally, our bodies often send us signals through various avenues:
A Note on Medical Awareness
- Nervous System: Tension headaches, sleep disturbances, anxiety or panic symptoms, difficulty concentrating, unexplained fatigue.
- Digestive System: Changes in appetite, stomach and digestive issues, food sensitivities.
- Musculoskeletal System: Persistent back pain, neck and shoulder tension, jaw clenching, unexplained body aches.
- Immune System: Frequent illnesses, slower recovery times, skin or autoimmune conditions.
While our bodies often express emotional and psychological stress through physical symptoms, it's crucial to remember that not every physical manifestation is purely mind-body related. Before attributing symptoms solely to stress or emotional causes, always consult with healthcare providers to rule out medical conditions that may require specific treatment. This is especially important with new or persistent symptoms.
The mind-body connection works both ways – physical health issues also can affect our emotional wellbeing. The key is to take a holistic approach: address any medical concerns with appropriate healthcare professionals while remaining aware of the emotional and lifestyle factors that might be contributing to or exacerbating your symptoms.
Once medical causes have been properly evaluated, you can more confidently explore the mind-body aspects of your symptoms and use the practices outlined in this article to support your overall wellbeing.
Breaking Free From Cultural Conditioning
Many of us, especially women raised to be 'good girls', learn early that ignoring these signals and pushing through discomfort earns approval. I grew up in a culture where self-sacrifice was not just appreciated but expected of women. Being a good daughter, wife, or mother meant putting others' needs ahead of my own. This conditioning runs deep and unfortunately goes beyond our behaviour to become part of our identity. It comes at a high price. When we consistently override our body's wisdom, we not only risk our physical health but also lose touch with our internal compass – that gut instinct that helps us navigate life's challenges and opportunities.
Learning to Listen Again
When we start prioritising our wellbeing, we're not just changing habits; we're challenging deeply ingrained beliefs about our worth and role in the world. Reconnecting with our body's wisdom doesn't happen overnight, but it can begin with some simple body awareness practices. Here are two that I find most powerful:
Practical Tools for Reconnection
- Creating space to notice without judgment. Start by simply observing how you feel in your body throughout the day. Where do you hold tension? When do you feel energised? What situations create physical discomfort? The goal isn't to fix anything yet, just to notice. If you want, you can set reminders for you to pause and check in with your body for a few moments.
- Tracking your patterns. Keep a simple body awareness journal. Note any physical symptoms and what's happening in your life around the time they appear. Look for patterns between stress, thoughts, emotions, and physical manifestations.
Here are some specific techniques and tools I've found powerful both personally and in my work with clients:
Movement
- The Body Scan Reset (5 minutes)
This can be a daily practice. It helps rebuild body awareness and can reveal where you're holding stress or emotion. Find a comfortable position sitting or lying down. Close your eyes and take two long, slow, deep breaths. Start from the top of your head and gradually scan your body all the way down to your feet, noticing any areas of tension or discomfort. Don’t try to change anything. If it helps, breathe into the discomfort, imagining you are releasing the tension with every exhale.
- Embodiment Practice (10 minutes)
When you notice a strong emotion arising or are dealing with a challenging situation: pause and take
a moment to notice where you feel it in your body. Place your hand on that area. Breathe into that
space. Stay with the sensation without trying to change it. Notice if it shifts or moves. Continue until you feel a natural release.
- Heart-Centred Awareness (5-10 minutes)
This practice is especially powerful when you're feeling overwhelmed, disconnected or need to make an important decision from a place of inner wisdom rather than external pressure. Place one hand on your heart. Feel the warmth of your hand. Notice your heartbeat. Breathe deeply into your heart space. Ask yourself: 'What does my body need right now'? Don’t rush to answer, let the answer emerge naturally – and just listen, without judgment.
One of the best ways to reconnect with your body is through movement. Consider starting your day with some gentle stretching, allowing your body to wake up naturally. Walking meditation can be particularly powerful, combining physical movement with mindful awareness. Gentle yoga offers a structured way to build body awareness while improving flexibility and strength. Dancing is a joyful way to express emotions and release tension. Any movement that helps you become present with your body can become a form of meditation. The key is to find what feels nourishing to you and allows you to feel at home in your body.
Body Wisdom in Daily Life
While meditation and movement practices are powerful tools, body wisdom can be integrated into every aspect of daily life. Here are some common situations where you can benefit from this awareness:
Work:
Notice how your body responds in different situations. Does your jaw clench with certain people? Does your breathing become shallow when specific topics arise? These signals can help you identify sources of stress and guide how you prepare for or structure your workday. Before important decisions, take a moment to check in with your body. Your intuition or 'gut feeling' is as important a source of information as your brain.
Relationships:
Our bodies often recognise relational dynamics before our minds do. Pay attention to physical sensations during interactions. Does your chest tighten when setting boundaries? Do your shoulders relax when speaking with certain friends? These physical cues can help you navigate relationships more authentically and identify when you need to adjust your boundaries or communication style.
Digital life:
Notice how extended screen time affects your body. Does your neck tense during long video calls? Do your eyes strain after hours of email? Use these signals to know when to engage and when to rest. Simple practices like feeling your feet on the ground during calls or paying attention to your posture while checking emails can help you stay connected to your body’s sensations.
Decision-making:
Before making important choices, create space to connect with your intuition. While your mind might list logical pros and cons, your body often holds deeper wisdom about what truly aligns with your values and needs. This doesn't mean ignoring rational thought, but rather integrating intuition into your decision-making process.
Creating Sustainable Change:
Restoring your body-mind connection is not about adding yet another item to your to-do list. It shouldn’t be a source of overwhelm. Start small. Maybe it’s starting your day with a two-minute body scan; taking three conscious breaths before meetings to centre yourself; scheduling regular movement breaks throughout your day; or creating an evening wind-down ritual. Most importantly, it’s about honouring your body's need for rest and recognising that renewal is essential for sustainable wellbeing. There will be days when it feels easier and days when it's more challenging. The goal isn't to maintain a perfect ‘streak’ but to feel at home in your body.
When to Seek Support:
While personal practices are powerful, sometimes we need professional support to fully heal the body-mind disconnect. Consider working with a professional if physical symptoms persist despite lifestyle changes. This is especially important if past trauma is surfacing through your body awareness practice or if you find yourself stuck in patterns of pushing through despite your best intentions to change. If you're experiencing persistent anxiety or depression, professional support can provide both guidance and validation as you learn to honour your body's wisdom.
Common Obstacles and How to Navigate Them
Even with the best intentions, reconnecting with our body's wisdom can be challenging.
- Time Pressure. When we're busy, our body awareness practices are often the first to go. Instead of abandoning them completely, look for the smallest step you can take given your schedule. Use transitions between meetings for quick body scans or practice mindful walking on your way to appointments.
- Resistance to Slowing Down. Many of us fear that if we slow down and listen to our bodies, we'll lose our edge or fall behind. Actually, for success to be sustainable, we need to balance periods of effort with those of renewal. Taking time to tune in actually enhances our effectiveness and creativity.
- Fear of What We'll Find. Sometimes we avoid listening to our bodies because we're afraid of what messages might surface. Start small, building trust with your body gradually. Awareness is the first step towards healing, and you certainly don't have to fix everything at once.
- The Role of Professional Support. While this article offers various tools for reconnecting with your body's wisdom, working with professionals can accelerate and deepen this journey. Some options worth exploring:
Somatic therapy, which specifically addresses the mind-body connection through body-aware therapeutic approaches. These practitioners are trained to help you navigate the physical manifestations of emotional experiences and past trauma.
Body-aware coaching, that integrates physical wisdom into personal development. This type of coaching helps you develop practical strategies for maintaining body awareness while pursuing your goals.
Mindfulness teachers who can guide you in developing your practice, especially those with training in body-based meditation techniques.
Healthcare providers who take an integrative approach to wellbeing, considering both physical symptoms and their emotional or lifestyle contributors.
The Path Forward
As I've learned through my own journey of transformation, listening to our bodies isn't just about avoiding pain or managing symptoms. In essence, it's about coming home to ourselves. When we learn to honour our body's wisdom, we create space to live more authentically.
Your body is always communicating with you. The question is: are you ready to listen?
