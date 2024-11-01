In Conversation with Katia Vlachos

Katia Vlachos is a reinvention coach, author, and speaker committed to helping individuals navigate life transitions and break free from social conditioning. With a master’s from the Harvard Kennedy School and a PhD from the RAND Graduate School, Katia began her career as a policy analyst. Her own reinvention journey led to the publication of A Great Move: Surviving and Thriving in Your Expat Assignment, recognised as a Financial Times Business Book of the Month (June 2018). Featured in the New York Times, Harvard Business Review, and more, Katia’s insights on overcoming limitations, embracing bold choices, and reclaiming one’s authentic self have resonated on stages and podcasts worldwide. Whether through her writing, transformative retreats, or one-on-one coaching, she empowers women to chart their own ambitious course toward a more fulfilling, uncaged life. Katia lives in Zurich, Switzerland, with her family. Her new book Uncaged is on sale now.