In Conversation with Katie Huang

We had the pleasure of getting to speak to Katie in the lead up before the publication of her new book Cosmic Self-Care, 60 simple rituals drawing from astrology, tarot and the moon phases, to the seasons, crystals and manifestation.
Katie has a passion for making the world of self care accessible and available to all regardless of time or budget, and it is that that has fuelled her journey in creating this book, a supportive and inspiring read full of of all kinds of practices and rituals to try on your journey with self care and the cosmos.Grace Cummins: Can you introduce yourself, and tell us about the journey you have been on to create your new book Cosmic Self Care? Katie Huang: Hello! My name is Katie Huang, I’m an author and the founder of Love By Luna, an astrology- inspired lifestyle brand for modern mystics. I’ve been living in Los Angeles for the past 11 years (slow down, time!) but I’m originally from Lexington, Kentucky. My journey to creating Cosmic Self-Care has been one of gratitude, patience, and presence. Since starting Love By Luna, I’ve really thrown myself into all sorts of mystical topics, writing books on everything from astrology and crystal healing to shadow work and dream interpretation. But what’s unique about Cosmic Self-Care, and why the timing of this book feels so right, is how it encapsulates all these elements into a single, comprehensive guide. Delving deep into one subject or system can be helpful, but when it comes to self-care, what works for one person might not resonate with another, so being able to create a well rounded resource that offers a diverse range of self-care practices and tools was very important to me, and I believe that’s what I’ve created with this book. GC: Why was making Cosmic Self Care so important to you, and what is your hope for the book? KH: Making this book was important to me because I've noticed how often we all make excuses for skipping out on self-care (myself included!). It seems like we're either too busy, it’s too complicated, or we think it’ll be expensive. But I wanted this book to challenge those ideas by showing that self-care can be simple, straightforward, and totally doable no matter your lifestyle or budget. The rituals in the book are designed to be easy to incorporate into your daily life — they don't require hours or elaborate setups to be effective. Just a few minutes here and there, done with intention, can have a profound impact on your well-being. My hope is that by offering a variety of simple practices, everyone can find something that resonates with them and personalise it to fit their needs. This way, self-care becomes less of a chore or an occasional indulgence and more of a regular, nourishing part of life. GC: The book dives into the planets, zodiac signs, wheel of the year dates plus many other significant astrological times; how can rituals be of benefit to our mind, body and soul? KH: Rituals can transform even the simplest daily activities into meaningful experiences. They give us a chance to pause, focus, and inject a little magic into our routines. When we set intentions through rituals, we're not just completing tasks — we're actively engaging with our environment in a mindful way. This approach can make everyday moments feel special and significant. By practicing rituals, we can shift our perspective from mundane to meaningful, helping us appreciate and enjoy the small, often overlooked aspects of our day. GC: Do you have a favourite ritual in the book? And why? KH: Ah, that’s tough! Since each ritual was designed for a different purpose and intention, it’s almost impossible to compare them. I’d say my favourite ritual changes based on my mood and what energy I need at the time, but if I had to pick one at this moment, I’d go with the Enchanting Bath Ritual for Dreaming Big for the New Moon in Pisces. I’m a Pisces, so I’m probably a bit biased, but I love any rituals that incorporate the water element, especially ritual baths. Their ability to cleanse — both physically and spiritually —makes them one of the best forms of self-care in my opinion. They’re my go-to remedy when I’m feeling overwhelmed and allow me to fully unwind at the end of a long day. GC: How can the rituals you share allow us to connect to our inner selves more? KH: These rituals allow us to connect with our inner selves more by carving out powerful moments for self-reflection and mindfulness in our daily lives. It sounds simple, but it works! Oftentimes we get so wrapped up in our job, routines, and to-do lists that we begin to operate on autopilot, usually on a subconscious level. We move from one task to the next, going through the motions without even thinking — wash, rinse, repeat. It’s easy to get caught up in this cycle, so unless we make the intentional decision to shift our energy and check in with ourselves, we’ll remain stuck in survival mode. That’s why self-care rituals are so important — they provide an opportunity for us to slow down and get perspective on where we are, and where we want to go. Are our needs being met? Are our actions in alignment with our heart’s desires? What is our intuition telling us? These are all questions we are encouraged to ask ourselves when we engage in this kind of work, and rituals give us the space we need to do so. GC: How do you believe all the cosmic cycles can impact our life? KH: I believe that the principle of 'as above, so below' perfectly encapsulates how cosmic cycles can impact our lives. The basic theory behind this suggests that whatever happens in the macrocosm of the universe is mirrored in the microcosm of our individual lives, or that whatever happens in the physical world will also happen in the spiritual world. Essentially, I take this to mean that we are all connected. The movements of the planets aren’t just distant events but are a reflection of our own journey through the seasons and cycles of life. Whenever I’ve looked back on significant events and turning points in my life and compared them to what was going in the cosmos at the time, I’ve noticed certain synchronicities. Patterns and themes begin to emerge and everything seems to click into place. For instance, one year during Cancer season (a water sign related to themes of home and security), Mercury was in retrograde (a transit known to cause technological issues), my apartment was broken into and then flooded due to a burst pipe. Having my emotional foundation and sense of safety shaken up during these cosmic events seemed pretty spot on for the stars. Now, this isn’t to say that something is bound to go wrong every time Mercury’s in retrograde, or that I’ll always experience water damage when Cancer season rolls around, but rather, that it can be helpful to pay attention to the cosmic energies at play and the different aspects of our lives they invite us to focus on. GC: Do you think if we were more in tune with these natural cosmic cycles, our self care and mental health would be in a very different state to what we are currently seeing? KH: Absolutely, I do. These cycles offer a rhythm to life that can help us manage our energy more effectively. For instance, aligning our activities with the moon's phases — winding down as it wanes and ramping up as it waxes — could naturally enhance our productivity and rest periods. Similarly, being aware of planetary movements can prepare us for periods of change or reflection. This awareness isn't about following strict rules; it's about using cosmic insights as tools to better understand and care for ourselves. In turn, this could lead to a more balanced, proactive approach to mental health, where we're not just reacting to stressors but navigating them with foresight and intention. GC: By following the rituals in Cosmic Self Care, how can this improve/support our daily lives? KH: Following the rituals in Cosmic Self-Care can be a real game changer for breaking out of our daily routines and learning to be present. These rituals help us tune into both the shifts happening within ourselves and the changes occurring in nature around us. One of the biggest strengths of this book is its variety of practices and flexible timelines for self-care, allowing you to choose what best fits your schedule and lifestyle. Even though it’s great to aim for daily self-care, it's totally fine if that's not possible. Making time for self-care, whether that's once a week or once a month, still brings significant benefits. The book offers different practices that can suit different needs and preferences. You might choose to align your self-care with the lunar cycles, like during new and full moons, or perhaps at the start of each zodiac season to refresh your energy — so about once a month. Or, you might find it resonates more to connect your activities with the natural seasons: spring, summer, fall, and winter. The key is flexibility! GC: Your brand Loved by Luna focuses on combining astrology and spirituality with the wonderful aim of bringing in practicality and accessibility with your products, why is this such a key value for you? KH: The core value of making astrology and spirituality both practical and accessible through Love By Luna stems from a belief that everyone should have the tools to explore these realms, regardless of their background or experience level. Astrology and spirituality can sometimes feel esoteric or out of reach, like they're only for those who have spent years studying or have a certain level of knowledge. I wanted to break down those barriers. By infusing practicality into our products, whether it's through crystal-infused nail polish that brings a touch of magic to everyday beauty routines, or easy-to-understand guides and books, we make it easier for people to incorporate these elements into their daily lives. This approach is crucial because I know some people are skeptical about astrology and mysticism, viewing them as too abstract or 'woo-woo'. That’s why I emphasise the real world application of our products. Take, for example, a piece of amethyst. While it’s known for promoting calmness, you don’t have to buy into crystal powers to benefit from it. Just having amethyst around can remind you to stay calm, serving as a simple, practical tool for daily mindfulness. GC: If you could tell everyone on the planet and beyond one thing what would you say? KH: If I could share one message with everyone, it would be this: don't get in your own way. It's so easy to fall into the trap of thinking we're not enough — not smart enough, not talented enough, or simply not deserving of success. We get caught up in comparing ourselves to others, which only feeds into these limiting beliefs. But the truth is, once we shed these self-imposed barriers, the possibilities for what we can achieve are boundless. Letting go of those doubts allows us to step into our full potential and see just how far we can really go. So, remind yourself to step aside and let your capabilities shine. You might just surprise yourself with what you can accomplish.