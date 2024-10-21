In Conversation with Katie Huang

We had the pleasure of getting to speak to Katie in the lead up before the publication of her new book Cosmic Self-Care, 60 simple rituals drawing from astrology, tarot and the moon phases, to the seasons, crystals and manifestation.

Katie has a passion for making the world of self care accessible and available to all regardless of time or budget, and it is that that has fuelled her journey in creating this book, a supportive and inspiring read full of of all kinds of practices and rituals to try on your journey with self care and the cosmos.