In Conversation with James Colquhoun

With the launch of Gaia's new Gaia Marketplace we spoke to James Colquhoun the CEO about what their new platform that focuses on building a community and how we can evolve further and connect deeper together. Combining spiritual trips, educational courses and so much more, this is an exciting look at the power we can create when we come together.

  Grace Cummins: Can you tell us about your role with Gaia Marketplace and how this journey for this new venture began?  James Colquhoun: Much of our transformative content on Gaia inspires members who want to deepen their experiences with in person workshops and events with key talent like Joe Dispenza or Gregg Braden, or visit sacred sites and spiritually charged energy centres around the globe. With this in mind we launched our live event centre on our campus in Boulder, Colorado, where we host events and conferences with key talent from our top series and shows. In our effort to go beyond streaming transformative media and offer more meaningful, real-world experiences to our members, we launched Gaia Marketplace. Marketplace connects our community with retreats, tours, experiences, workshops, courses and products to help them take what they’ve learnt on the platform and apply it in their daily lives, along with exclusive member-only discounts. It’s a natural evolution in our mission to support both individual and collective consciousness expansion.    GC: What is Gaia’s mission?  JC: Gaia’s mission is to empower a global conscious community by providing access to media and experiences that support personal and collective transformation. We believe in offering content that helps individuals explore their inner potential, connect with others, and grow spiritually. Whether it’s through documentaries, yoga classes, or educational series, our aim is to inspire curiosity, deepen understanding, and encourage growth on the path of conscious living.    GC: What can we find on the platform?  JC: On Gaia, you’ll discover over 8,000 videos spanning topics like personal transformation, alternative healing, ancient wisdom, and the mysteries of the universe. We offer an extensive library of original series, documentaries, yoga, and meditation classes, as well as educational programmes that help viewers dive deeper into self-awareness, holistic health, and spiritual consciousness.    GC: What is your vision for the future of Gaia Marketplace and how it can impact the world of mind, body and spirit?  JC: Our vision for Gaia Marketplace is to really create a deeper sense of community. Taking our high-tech, low-touch modern world into a low-tech, high-touch experience with curated groups of like-minded members meeting in person and connecting on their favorite topics. In essence, a hub where individuals can explore transformative experiences beyond digital media. I see it as a space where people can find not only products but also retreats, workshops, and training programs that enable them to take their personal growth to new heights. By offering experiences that integrate mind, body and spirit, we’re supporting a deeper, more holistic approach to personal development. Gaia Marketplace has the potential to become a global destination for conscious consumers seeking more than just knowledge — they’re looking for transformation, and that’s what we aim to deliver.   GC: How do you see Gaia Marketplace helping us experience more, connect deeper, and evolve further?  JC: The Marketplace is designed to be a bridge between knowledge and action. The content on Gaia inspires us to think and reflect, while the Marketplace provides the tools and experiences to implement those insights into our lives. By offering transformative experiences like wellness retreats, ancient civilisation tours, and hands-on healing workshops, it allows people to connect more deeply with themselves, others, and the world around them. Ultimately, it’s about evolving in a way that’s both personal and collective.    GC: Consciousness is a common topic across the platform: what are your beliefs on how having a community around us can support us with our spiritual consciousness journeys?  JC: I firmly believe that when you’ve worked to create a higher vibrational life, that energy thrives when shared. Having a community that’s committed to similar paths of spiritual and personal growth can be incredibly supportive. It creates a space for open dialogue, shared experiences, and collective learning. When we connect with like-minded individuals, we’re reminded that we’re not alone on our journeys. This sense of belonging and shared purpose helps accelerate our growth, as we’re inspired by others’ experiences and can explore new perspectives together.    GC: For the world of mind, body and spirit, how can we continue to evolve?  JC: To continue evolving, I believe we need to remain open — open to learning, to changing our perspectives, and to deepening our understanding of ourselves and the world. In the realm of mind, body and spirit, evolution is a lifelong journey. We can support this by continually seeking new knowledge, embracing personal practices like meditation or yoga, and surrounding ourselves with conscious communities. It’s about staying present and intentional in our growth, while embracing the challenge to push beyond the limits we've set for ourselves.   For more In Conversation with ..... articles click here

