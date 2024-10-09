Cart
Acupressure Explained : How it Works and Why you Should Try

 

Your physique consists of a complex network of chi emotional disturbances can sometimes block. Acupressure is one way people fix these blockages and restore internal balance. Learn what it is and how it can benefit you.

What Is Acupressure? Acupressure is a form of massage meant to unblock specific energy points in your body to normalise your inner circuitry, which often goes out of whack when you’re excessively stressed. It has roots in traditional Chinese medicine — along with acupuncture. Many use it as a tool to balance their chakras, which are essential for health and overall well-being. The body has 12 major meridians — also called acupoints — which are energy lines where the chi flows. Like how rocks disrupt the flow of a river, chi can get blocked in the meridian points by emotional disturbances. This interruption physically manifests as body aches, migraines and various diseases. Acupressure uses gentle pressure on the affected meridian to loosen up the blockages and restore order to the energy. The concept is similar to acupuncture, but they vary on the treatment medium. Acupuncture punches needles to the stagnant meridian while acupressure applies mild pressure to it. Benefits of Acupressure Acupressure has several benefits, both on the energy pathways and physical health. Here are reasons you may want to try it.   1. Balances Chakras If meridians are the energy lines, chakras are the chi centres of your physiology. They're wheels of energy that support various biological processes. Seven chakras run along the spine from its base to the crown of the head. Like how a house becomes liveable if it has a roof, floor and walls, the body has spinning chakras thought to provide energy to the organs, mind and intellect to function appropriately. Each chakra is associated with specific organs, traits and emotions. For instance, the sacral chakra below your navel represents sexuality and self-worth. If the flow of chi gets obstructed at the navel, you could experience intimacy or relationship issues. Acupressure can help balance the chakras by applying pressure to the acupoints linked to the affected chakra. This influences the flow of energy. If done right, the therapist can help fix the imbalances.   2. Enhances Spiritual Connection Energy flows evenly when the chakras are wide open. As a result, you become more receptive to the spiritual power that connects you to your divine self and higher realms. Spiritualists believe a deeper connection with your higher self helps you to discover your life's purpose. Moreover, you can gain greater mental clarity and a stronger sense of attunement to the world around you if you can commune with the sacred realms. It also has physical benefits in the form of a healthier mind and body.   3. Increases Blood Circulation People who receive acupressure also reap physical health benefits, such as improved blood flow. Ancient Chinese medicine believes this is crucial for coordinating and balancing the various systems in the body. Circulation is a body function every organ participates in. Oxygen-rich blood travels from the heart through the vessels, carrying nutrients and nourishing the organs so they can perform their assigned roles. Increased circulation of body fluids has various physiological benefits. For example, it can boost the immune system, increase the rate at which your body heals from wounds and support brain function. Acupressure is a type of massage therapy that can stimulate circulation.   4. Relieves Stress While stress is a normal part of life, it can destabilise the energy flow if its levels get out of order. Researchers found acupressure can help stave off pressure and fix internal irregularities. They believe it can be a complementary therapy to manage stress.   5. Soothes Pain One review found auricular point acupressure — massaging specific points in the ear — can treat acute pain. It was effective at easing low back pain and menstrual cramps when used alone and with other interventions.   6. Alleviates Anxiety Acupressure applied on the hand was effective at alleviating anxiety in inpatients and people who were about to undergo surgery.   7. Lowers Blood Pressure A review found that applying pressure on Taichung, Shenmen and Taixi acupoints for 3-40 minutes decreased blood pressure levels in participants with hypertension.   Side Effects of Acupressure Acupressure is mainly used for pain and stress relief, not as a treatment for illnesses. It's generally safe and widely accepted by healthy people. You may feel slight aches on the acupoints after treatment, like a typical massage session. If you have an existing condition, it's best to talk to your doctor before exploring this complementary intervention.   Acupressure May Benefit You Ancient texts believed the body has its own healing mechanism that can cure all diseases. Sometimes, it needs to be activated — one way is through acupressure. Acupressure offers a natural approach to some health problems, stress and pain. By recalibrating the flow of chi, the body can rebalance to initiate healing.   For more of Mia's article's click here for further reading.
