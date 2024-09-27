In Conversation with Nicole Bosky

Nicole Bosky is the founder of Primal Gathering & Primal Leadership. A regenerative culture design studio that supports communities and organisations to embed regenerative leadership principles (resilience, inclusion and autonomy) while getting their hands dirty and regenerating land through team buildings, culture change projects and Primal Gatherings. In the last 10 years she has organised 200+ events on four continents, focused on creating and fostering cultures of belonging as a force for implementing meaningful and actionable change for the benefit of society for clients such as The United Nations, Royal Society of Arts, Unilever, & Medicine Festival. Nicole’s passions lie in re-inventing the future of community, redesigning the future of work, and mental health, while living a lifelong mission to support a regenerative shift in designing life – centred cultures that are inspired by and work with nature.

She is also a Somatic Experiencing Therapist, Authentic Relating facilitator, 5rhythms place holder and Kundalini Yoga Teacher.