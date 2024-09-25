In Conversation with Theresa Cheung

Theresa Cheung has been researching and writing about spirituality, dreams and the paranormal for the past twenty-five years. She has a degree from Kings College, Cambridge University in Theology and English and several international bestselling books, including two Sunday Times top 10 bestsellers to her credit. Her Dream Dictionary from A to Z (Harper Collins) is regarded as a classic in its field. Her spiritual books have been translated into over 40 languages. She has numerous features published online and in leading newspapers and magazines and is fast becoming known as the Queen of Dreams.