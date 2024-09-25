In Conversation with Theresa Cheung

Today (25 September) marks World Dream Day and what better way to celebrate than speaking to Theresa Cheung, spirituality author of The Dream Dictionary and now her latest book The Dream Cure.Theresa has spent her career focusing on the 'transformative and healing power of what is invisible, infinite and unseen in our lives' believing that we are all 'spiritual beings having a human experience'. This was a wonderful conversation with Theresa's passion and knowledge for dreams shining throughout. Grace Cummins: Who is Theresa Cheung and what has been the journey to creating The Dream Cure? Theresa Cheung: I am one of many voices and a keen student of the spiritual world, evolving and learning as I go; I am a work in progress. I was born into a spiritualist traveling family which led to me growing up home - schooled for much of the time and learning about many spiritual subjects from a young age. When I reached my late teens, I was interested in the priesthood pathway and becoming the UK's first female priest. Due to my alternative education, universities at the time were not offering me a space. I was then lucky enough to be invited for an interview at Cambridge University. I could not believe it at first. At my interview I got to spend a few hours talking to the Dean about my alternative background and interests, and after a wonderful conversation of common interests I was over the moon to be offered a place to study on their Theology and English degree. From studying I fell in love with all religions, and I just couldn't commit to one for further progression, so I wanted to go back and explore more of the spiritual tools I had grown up learning. I like to describe each of my books as an experiment. I am a citizen scientist looking for new sources and methods of support from the holistic world. Each book is an example of different tools we can use to go back home to our souls. And the Dream Cure is no exception. It can be read in its own right but was written in response to the deluge of messages I have received since first publication of my Dream Dictionary A to Z in 2004 which is still in print today. So you could call it a companion volume. My Dream Dictionary provides common or universal inter -pretations for the most common dream symbols but most people want to know how to interpret their dreams personally, so I guess the Dream Cure was always a book waiting for me to write it. The catalyst to write it was also a dramatic change in my personal circumstances and how my dreams helped me cope and I share that story with candid honesty in the introduction of the book. GC: How can dreams support us on our holistic journeys? TC: Ego and logic block the truth of intuition, which is always there in the background; but with busy lives it frequently gets left behind. The dream state is full of creativity and intuition and can be the ultimate manifesting tool. Dreams show us what we truly believe about ourselves. Dreams are our inner therapist and counsellor; they encourage us to grow. Bad dreams and nightmares are when the intuition is trying hard to give you a message, it is impossible to forget a nightmare so the message has a better chance of being seen. You are going to reflect on the meaning and that is all your dreaming mind wants you to do - reflect deeply on the meaning of your night vision. GC: How can we go about recalling our dreams? TC: Many people struggle with recalling their dreams which can be down to many things, and The Dream Cure discusses this in depth. If you are struggling with recall daydreaming is just as powerful, so start there. Dream with your eyes wide open. And on waking in the morning I always suggest not putting any expectation on yourself. Stay still with your eyes closed, allowing your intuition to speak with no distractions for a few moments. Notice what you can feel in your gut, heart and overall body feeling. If you can't remember anything just let it go, note down your observed feelings and you could revisit an old dream too if you wish. The consistency of noting these observations down, is key to strengthening the dream recall muscle. After a few weeks of doing this every morning you will likely notice more and more dreams making their presence felt. Reading, listening to music, visiting a gallery, and bringing attention to anything that truly matters to you, can help fuel your dreams. A spot of video gaming can also boost dream recall, but please don’t do it just before bed. Our dreams are like tv shows, they run and run and run, they are created for you and by you and they are all about you; there is no limit to them. Be patient and at unexpected times you will start to notice your dreams more and more. They have been waiting a lifetime to speak to you. They just need you to take them seriously and when you do, they will deliver. GC: What's a common dream that people come to you with and what does it mean? TC: Many people come to me with repeating dreams of falling which relates to feeling unsupported in our lives, dreams of being in the nude either fully or partially are also commonly reported, signalling you are feeling very vulnerable. Dream affairs are common; suggesting aspects of yourself are demanding your attention and dreams of departed loved ones are also common. These dreams are reassuring us that death ends a life and not a relation - ship. GC: How can dreams help us overcome obstacles? TC: The takeaway from dreams is that the power is within us, what you are seeking externally is already within you. In today's world it is very easy to feel less than, but you have this inner guru, and it is showing you every night through your dreams that the answers are within you and it knows what you need for your personal and spiritual growth. GC: What would you like readers of this article to know and takeaway with them? TC: Inner fulfilment is the real secret to a happy life. Your dreams are the voice of care and affection from your intuition, nightly visits showing you there is more to you than your body. You have a soul, and that soul is calling your name through the symbolic language of your dreams. Remember that the world of dreams is full of magic, possibilities and inner depth, letting us know that we are all extraordinary. We are all dreaming (spiritual) beings having a human experience. Thank you for reading and I am wishing you surprising dreams filled with adventure because, in the words of Theresa, your dreams won’t tell you what you already know. They are all about expanding your horizons from the inside out. To find out more on Theresa's work head on over to her website here. For more In Conversation with.... articles check out this link.