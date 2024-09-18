In Conversation with Ebony Gheorghe

Over the summer months we spoke to Ebony, author of Enchanted Foraging, and the Enchanted Foraging Deck. We explored how nature can support our healing, and how we can marry foraging and sustainability together. The Enchanted Foraging Deck is a wonderful keepsake and educational guide, perfect to bring out with you on your walks about in nature. Beautifully illustrated by Heather Powers, the cards are the perfect way to mindfully connect back to nature and identify the powerful plants all around.

Can you introduce yourself and tell us a little about the journey that has led to you creating this wonderful deck?My name is Ebony Gheorghe, I am a Soil Scientist. I have a background in Environmental and Geological studies which I believed was developed through my interests at a young age. I always loved learning about nature, natural systems, landforms and just being outside in national parks and on hikes particularly in Scotland, Sicily and New Zealand. My studies usually focus on geological processes, rock and soil mechanics and the world beneath us and how it tells a story of the past and can help us in preparations and adjustments for the present and future. The foraging decks were born from my love of plants and herbal medicine and natural resources. I am grateful enough to have worked with Running Press (an imprint of Hachette Book Group) on the idea and completion of a foraging deck as a practical pocket-sized guide to have even on outdoor walks.What is your wish for The Enchanted Foraging Deck; what are your hopes for its impact?My wish is that the decks are enjoyed for their beauty and art which I have to thank the lovely illustrator Heather Powers for. Also, I hope it brings people – children and adults – closer to the plants and trees, all wild food and medicine around them. Having a reference of what a plant may be, learn about it and then see what you can do if you forage for the plant.Why do we turn to nature for knowledge and healing do you think?I think we do this because it is already instilled in us, deeply imprinted on our DNA and memories and experiences which I believe is passed from previous generations. We have a pull and call to nature and reconnecting is key even in a fast-paced world, being enriched by nature is part of the human experience – for mind and body because we are a part of the natural world and are made up of elements of nature.How can we reconnect with nature through foraging?Foraging can be an aspect in our journey to reconnect with nature. It can help us reconnect with our ancestors and even earlier generations (grandparents) too, bringing appreciation for a slow pace, seasons and their important changes and influences. We can become more in tune with the outside world. For our ancestors foraging wasn't this popular activity, it was a way of life and survival so appreciating the bounty of our planet is key.Foraging has become popular over the last few years, but how can we do it sustainably?This is a very important factor to keep in mind, especially with the increase in foraging lately. We have to remember that we should only take what we need and what we will use. We share the natural world with so many other living beings and it is more about learning than taking. If there is abundance or no abundance of a fruit or plant, thinking about picking from various places is a good idea, do not uproot certain plants. Things like this will help us be sustainable in our practice.What is your favourite plant to forage and why?My favourite plant has always been the nettle. Stinging nettle was my introduction to herbal medicine, wild food and working with plants, it’s my all-time favourite.What are your beliefs on the power of plants to heal us?My belief is that plants can heal us, when used correctly (i.e. dosage and frequency) and in conjunction with a less stressful environment and life.As we are heading into Autumn, are there any particular plants we can be keeping an eye out for?I am keeping my eyes out for rose hips and elderberries to make into an immunity supporting syrup.What are your favourite tonics/food/drinks to make from foraged plants?I love making and using fire cider, elderberry and rose hip syrup and calendula balms. I also really enjoy and get great happiness from making my own hair oils and hair tonics with nettle, rosemary and horsetail. I love the idea of making natural based hair and skin care especially one's I can use for my daughter and keep track of all ingredientsDo you believe we should forage more as a society, and why?I believe we should forage sustainably, and that even if we don't always go out and pick plants, fruits and wild resources, that learning about them and connecting with them is definitely needed more in society. Enchanted Foraging Deck: 50 Plant Identification Cards to Discover Nature’s Magic by Ebony Gheorghe (£14.99, Running Press) is available now. To discover more go our In Conversation with..... articles here.