5 Ancient Wellbeing Practices We Need Now More Than Ever

The term ‘wellness’ tends to be associated with a newly realised approach to health. We can now attribute ‘wellbeing’ to almost anything, from the way you make your morning coffee and track your moves on a smart watch, to picking up vitamins and healthy bacteria along with your weekly shop.

Making certain choices can be telling of the type of person you are. A social statement. Aspirational, even. This shift towards being proactive with our health has come from being more informed than ever about the ongoing risk of disease, and potential solutions that no longer require an appointment with your doctor. While in the West we seem to have come a long way in collectively establishing awareness around the importance of a healthy routine, this preventative ‘whole’ or holistic approach has in fact existed as a normal way of life in many communities around the world for thousands of years. Ancient healing practices such as traditional Chinese medicine, shamanism and Ayurveda have existed for almost 5,000 years. Treating and preventing ill health, providing a plethora of daily rituals and fighting infections and wounds, these historic approaches to health and wellbeing beautifully illustrate the fundamentals of what we call lifestyle medicine as a norm, rather than a ‘nice to have’. While certain schools of thought have easily translated over to Western society, such as the significance of nutrition and practice of yoga and tai chi, these ancient approaches incorporate elements of spirituality, philosophy and psychology as equally vital channels to heal, which often go amiss with the conventional single solution approach. Many of these ancient practices are being realised as ways to aid in treating very current health concerns, from anxiety and depression to obesity, diabetes and cancer. While it is often cutting-edge science that dictates the collective approach to health, these ancient practices that have stood the test of time are likely even more relevant for their therapeutic value today. Here are five ancient practices that provide some of the most healing benefits for better wellbeing in the modern day.Prayer has long been a balm for believers to turn to, either in asking for good health or to be healed of suffering. American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr’s The Serenity Prayer is a widely known example, referred to in recovery as a way to consider the possibility of change. While the term may be off-putting for some, when we look at the elements of prayer and the physiological impact on the body and mind, the potential therapeutic outcomes become obvious. Essentially, prayer is a type of meditation with a common belief through words, song or other ritual, such as the use of prayer beads. Benefits of meditation are well known, including lowering stress, improvements in blood pressure and increased immune function. Studies show however, that the spiritual aspect that comes with prayer offers a more enhanced experience than sole meditation, improving mood, anxiety and physical pain. Channelling the spiritual element – either through a religious practice such as prayer, or creating your own with nature, healing sounds or words – can provide a similar effect of calm and peace, providing the opportunity for optimism and gratitude.Today we associate a morning routine with productivity, achieving more success, creating better habits and becoming an improved version of oneself. Morning rituals have, however, been common practice within cultures across the globe for years. Buddhist monks engage in the act of cleaning or sweeping of their surroundings (known as soji) after morning prayers as a way to metaphorically ‘remove dirt from the mind’. In Ayurveda, watering the holy basil (or tulsi) plant, saluting or greeting the sun and practising yoga are all common practices that many continue to engage with first thing, even today. These small rituals promote stillness and a chance for reflection and appreciation for the environment – a perfect springboard to set the tone for the rest of the day. While we might feel the need to create elaborate structures to our mornings, these ancient practices highlight the importance of establishing a basic yet regular routine to begin with, being mindful during the practice itself, and creating space for reflection, solitude and/or movement in a capacity that works for you.The omission of food and drink during a period for spiritual, religious or health benefits can be dated back to early civilisation. While many religious groups fast to uphold festivals and cultural events, this practice was used by ancient Greece’s pioneering Hippocrates as a way to treat infections and promote healing. With regards to fasting specifically, he is quoted to say, ‘Disease which results from over-eating is cured by fasting’. From balancing blood sugar and improving gut health, to aiding in weight loss and supporting detoxification, fasting today is one of the simplest ways to aid the body to naturally repair. Some simple approaches to this include being mindful to eat only when the body signals hunger, leaving enough time to digest your last meal before bedtime, having a dedicated eating window, and prioritising simple and unprocessed foods where possible. (Always consult a professional before making changes to your routine if you are on medication or have any other health implications).The appreciation and common practice of time in nature has been celebrated and is well known for its calm-evoking benefits. What we know as ‘forest bathing’ comes from the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoko, which translates to being immersed in nature. Similarly, in Germany, waldeinsamkeit is a word used to describe a spiritual connection to the trees. While in the West, this might seem like a concept that requires a conscious effort being amongst built up towns and cities, being immersed in nature would have been a daily, essential part of common life for civilisation, from tending to fields, hunting, playing, or socialising outdoors. Studies on wellbeing in the workplace have found that even images of greenery can have the same calming and mood enhancing effects on staff as if they were physically amongst green spaces. Similarly, grounding (which can be traced back to the Greeks, Romans and Egyptians) is the practice of applying hands or feet directly to the earth, and has been recognised to have incredible benefits to promote healing that include lowering inflammation, reducing pain, improving sleep and boosting immune function.As a modern society, only now are we starting to appreciate the complex benefits of the right diet, and its impact on health long-term. In ancient times, however, foods such as herbs and spices were used as medicine. Local, seasonal and naturally grown plants were used as elixirs and treatments to fight infections, heal cuts and bruises and repair wounds. Some of the most common examples include honey, used to treat burns, and woody herbs such as rosemary that contain antimicrobial properties, which are recommended to treat bacterial infections even today. The almighty turmeric has been used for centuries to treat colds, cuts, ulcers, pain, infections and more. Pay attention to the change in seasons and foods that are more abundant throughout the year. Different colours and varieties offer alternative nutrients. Incorporate spices and herbs into your cooking where possible to gain the multitude of benefits found in these foods, used to heal for generations. While modern medicine has come a long way, the need for alternative approaches has been a core part of the health conversation in more recent times. We are starting to understand that the reliance on conventional treatment is not sustainable, and the need to take a more independent, lifestyle approach may be the answer for better long-term quality of health. In doing so, we can help not only to heal, but also to prevent disease by engaging in regular healing practices as part of normal daily life, rather than as an afterthought or a ‘nice to have’, as illustrated so well by these historic natural therapies. So many wellbeing answers that we seek today can be found in these ancient healing traditions, taking the holistic approach by incorporating physiological, spiritual and psychological elements that offer a highly sophisticated impact on the human body that cannot be replicated by conventional means.