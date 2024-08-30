A while back I was invited to visit Sacred Tones, a space to explore holistic healing in Parsons Green, London. The minute I stepped in through the door, a serene and tranquil environment greeted me, with soft warm furnishings and a quiet zone amongst the city. I knew this was a special healing space for the local community.

Sacred Tones believes in ‘raising your vibration’, providing the invitation to explore and take part in classes and ceremonies that can help you reconnect with yourself. Carla von Anhalt opened the doors at the beginning of the summer, and we sat down to discuss more about the journey behind this project...