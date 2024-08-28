Moonji Ice cream; The brand combining sweetness with Ayurveda philosophy

Moonji is the brand that is combining plant based ice cream with the eastern philosophy of Ayurveda.

Abilasha the founder turned to cooking and looking at how it could be a healing and restoring practice; a way to de-stress and find a sense of calm. This led her onto the wisdom of Ayurveda - the whole body, holistic healing system from ancient India, and how unique blends of ingredients could bring balance to our body and mind for optimal wellbeing.

'We are on a mission to unite the universal joy of ice cream with well-being by combining real, honest ingredients with superfoods and spices. The perfect balance of indulgence and nourishment for the mind, body and soul.'

All of Moonji's products are plant based, with no additives or preservatives, no gums or seed oils and allergen friendly with clean ingredients.

Vanilla and Black Cardamom : For Calm

Discover tranquility with every scoop of our Vanilla and Black Cardamom ice cream, a luxurious blend inspired by the ancient principles of Ayurveda. Crafted with real Madagascan vanilla pods and aromatic black cardamom pods, this unique flavor harmonizes the soothing sweetness of vanilla with the warming, slightly spicy notes of cardamom. Vanilla, known for its calming properties, pairs perfectly with the Ayurvedic benefits of black cardamom, traditionally used to promote relaxation and balance. Together, they create a serene and indulgent treat designed to calm the mind and elevate the spirit. Embrace the essence of tranquility with our Vanilla and Black Cardamom ice cream – a truly blissful experience in every bite.

Salted Caramel Chai : For Balance

Achieve perfect balance with our Salted Caramel Chai ice cream, an exquisite creation inspired by Ayurvedic traditions. This flavor masterfully blends the rich, buttery sweetness of salted caramel with a harmonious mix of spices including cardamom, ginger, black pepper, fennel seeds, and cinnamon. The soothing and aromatic cardamom, invigorating ginger, and warming black pepper work together to create a balanced and revitalizing experience. Fennel seeds add a touch of earthiness, while cinnamon infuses a comforting warmth. Each spoonful is a symphony of flavours designed to balance your body and mind.

Matcha : For Focus

Enhance your focus with our Matcha For Focus ice cream, a sophisticated blend inspired by the clarity and mindfulness of Ayurvedic principles. This flavor features premium ceremonial matcha, renowned for its energizing and concentration-boosting properties, complemented by the aromatic spices of cardamom and cinnamon. The vibrant, earthy notes of ceremonial matcha are perfectly balanced with the calming warmth of cardamom and the sweet spice of cinnamon, creating a harmonious and invigorating experience. Each bite is crafted to sharpen your mind and elevate your senses, making it the ideal treat for moments of contemplation and clarity.