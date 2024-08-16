Cart
Pei Chan

In Conversation with Pei Chan, Breath work coach

 

Pei Chan is the founder of Inmi space and The Breath Movement offering coaching and healing through Transformational Breath work. Having gone on her own healing journey that saw her trying sound healing to life coaching until she discovered breath work. Finding a practice that has helped heal her and merge the 'ambitious career woman {with} the fun-loving hippie' within her, and lead her to training in order to help others express themselves through the breath

Grace Cummins: Could you introduce yourself and explain a little bit about your coaching role? Pei Chan: I am a certified Transformational Breath® facilitator, founder of Inmispace. I trained in Turkey, Denmark, Italy and in the UK to become certified. I had my first Transformational Breath® session in 2017 in a workshop setting and would never have guessed that this would become the major turning point in my self-healing journey. I trained with Founder of Transformational Breath®, Judith Kravitz and Senior Trainer, Eugenia Altamira. I grew up in Singapore and have a successful corporate job in Finance. I am also certified Rapid Transformational Therapy RTT ® (hypnosis) Practitioner and a Reiki Master. I believe in the power and simplicity of the breath, and intelligence of the subconscious mind. Going within to find all the answers and healing you need, healing is an inside job. I am very passionate about getting more people to breathe better and in turn to live better. I want to empower my clients to find all the answers they need within themselves and to reclaim the inner power we have all delegated to someone or something else. I recently started ‘The Breath Movement’ and it is a very special project that is close to my heart. It is a radical movement to engage in a self-care activity for yourself and for an amazing cause. All proceeds for all events under ‘The Breath Movement’ will be donated.   GC: For people new to the idea of transformational breath work can you break it down for us, to gain a better understanding of this practice? PC: Transformational breathwork is a gentle self-empowering and self-healing technique. The unique differentiator of this modality is it involves a breath analysis to identify your breathing patterns and how it is running your life. We then use positive affirmations, acupressure, sound and movement to reengineer the old breathing pattern . This breath practice is gentle, cathartic and deeply profound. You will learn to tap into your inner strength and power, empower yourself to use your breath to cope with daily stresses and anxiety and integrate suppressed and repressed emotions and traumas.   GC: Why is our breath such an important healing tool? PC: It's your superpower and it's right underneath your nose. How we breathe is how we live our lives. If we want to live better, we need to breathe better. We control our breathing patterns from a young age and develop a breathing pattern that is unique. Once we are able to unpick the old breathing pattern, we will learn what has been holding us back and propelling us forward and be more conscious of how we breathe daily. We are able to self regulate our emotions and nervous system with our breath and to integrate with traumas.   GC: What does a journey with breath work typically look like or does it vary person to person? PC: In a 1-1 session, we start with a breath analysis to determine your breathing pattern. We then go into a facilitated session with acupressure, affirmations, sound and movement to unpick your breathing patterns and open up the breath in areas where you have restrictions. You will go into a meditative state/altered state with the conscious connected breath where you may access memories from your subconscious mind and start to integrate with them via your breath. The session can also be physical where you feel tingling sensations in your body and especially your limbs, you can feel light headed. Everyone’s breath pattern is different and unique. Every session is unique, and trust that your subconscious mind will only bring you back to experiences and memories that you are ready to integrate with. You will start to become more aware of your breathing pattern on a daily basis and when and how you control your breath and learn to regulate your emotions with your breath. I have done hundreds of sessions for myself and I can never predict what comes up for my sessions as they are always different and unique.   GC: How does transformational breath work fit into our healing journeys and why? PC: It's a gentle and cathartic modality. It's self empowering as you learn to lean on yourself again with your breath. It's you and your breath, journeying within to rediscover the inner power that has been buried or delegated to someone or something else. It is a beautiful healing journey back to your true authentic self.   GC:  What are some of the benefits of starting a breath work practice? PC: Transformational Breath® helps you to: …go within. …work with all aspects of your life …be more present. …improve your sleep …become more conscious of your breathing habits …unlearn &amp; re-engineer restricted patterns of breathing …return to the natural rhythm of connected breath using your diaphragm …cope with daily stresses and anxiety …integrate with suppressed &amp; repressed emotions &amp; traumas …improve your repository/breathing capacity   GC:  Do you recommend that breath work is a daily practice? PC: Yes 100%. I have written a blog- here,  on how to build a sustainable daily practice and how you can stack this with other habits/rituals you have in the day. I do it in the mornings and I love how it sets up my day. The idea of a daily practice is it builds up your resilience over time and you are able to self regulate your nervous system with your breath and not be tossed around by life challenges.   GC:  You mention this power in us that the breath helps us to access. Could you expand and explain this power? PC: When we breathe consciously, we connect deeply within ourselves and access our brilliant subconscious mind. We tend to delegate this power to a therapist, a coach, a psychic, a sharman, a healer, an osteopath, a chiropractor etc.. thinking they can fix us. All we need to do is to access this inner power that we have buried over time from young when we developed self limiting beliefs every time someone or something made us feel that we are not good enough, we are different and it's not available to us. Once we reclaim this power, we learn to trust our abilities and to tap into this power again.   GC: How might we feel during a breathing exercise? PC: Relaxed, at ease and at peace, emotional, physical sensations, light headed, dry mouth, empowered, gain clarity, deeper inner awareness, present moment awareness and deep catharsis.   GC: For someone looking to start a breath work practice what would you recommend their first steps be? PC: Try some of the short guided videos  on my website here and here  and try it in a workshop setting before you decide to commit to 1-1 sessions. Those are great ways to trial it and see if it resonates with you. You can always book a discovery call with me too!   GC:  If you could say one thing to everyone across the globe what would you like to say? PC: You have a superpower, underneath your nose, use your breath well. If it’s inmi, it’s in you.    

Pei Chan

Hi, I am Pei, your friend first and then guide. Growing up in Singapore, I always dreamt of travelling the world. I was keeping myself busy: constantly trying new things and unable to sit still. Super ambitious, fiercely independent and impatient for success, I never took no for an answer. Nor would I show any sign of weakness.

I started meditating, working with a life coach and executive coaches and a psychotherapist. I explored Light Grids, Reiki, Sound healing and Transformational Breath®.

I have  completed my Reiki I, II and Master levels training and is a certified Reiki Master. I am a certified Rapid Transformational Therapy® (RTT®) trained under Marisa Peer – a hypnotherapy practitioner.

