In Conversation with Pei Chan, Breath work coach

Hi, I am Pei, your friend first and then guide. Growing up in Singapore, I always dreamt of travelling the world. I was keeping myself busy: constantly trying new things and unable to sit still. Super ambitious, fiercely independent and impatient for success, I never took no for an answer. Nor would I show any sign of weakness.

I started meditating, working with a life coach and executive coaches and a psychotherapist. I explored Light Grids, Reiki, Sound healing and Transformational Breath®.

I have completed my Reiki I, II and Master levels training and is a certified Reiki Master. I am a certified Rapid Transformational Therapy® (RTT®) trained under Marisa Peer – a hypnotherapy practitioner.