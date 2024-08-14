7 Essential Oils for Balancing Your Chakras

Have you ever felt like something isn’t right but can’t quite pinpoint the problem? You might be experiencing blockages in one of your chakras. These energy centres need balance so your life flows smoothly. Aside from meditation practices, essential oils and their aromatic properties can help unblock your chakras. Discover these seven natural elixirs to help you feel more grounded and balanced.
What Does Chakra Mean?
Chakras refer to the energy centres of the body. This concept originated in India between 1500 and 500 BC
and comprises seven distinct areas influencing the body, life and overall well-being. Your complex network of energy channels is mapped throughout your whole body, running alongside your spine.
The chakra system starts at the perineum, or the space between your genitals and anus, and ends at the top of the head. Each chakra is associated with a certain colour, frequency, organ and specific set of emotions.
7 Essential Oils to Balance the 7 Chakras
When one or multiple chakras are blocked, you may experience physical, mental, emotional or spiritual discomfort. Essential oils help open your energy flow, helping restore balance to your chakras. They are concentrated plant extracts that can help balance your chakras and provide other forms of relief. You can apply them to your body or use them aromatically.
Discover seven essential oils and their corresponding chakras.
1. Vetiver Oil for Root Chakra
Also known as khus oil, vetiver oil can help strengthen your mind-body connection
and improve emotional strength. The root chakra is located at your spine’s base, housing feelings of belonging, instinctual knowing and bodily pleasure. Balancing the root chakra with vetiver can help you connect better to the Earth, detaching you from materialistic attachment, greed and egoism.
2. Mandarin Oil for Sacral Chakra
The sacral chakra is associated with your sexual organ. It’s located near your belly button and pubic bone. It represents personal power, motivation and self-mastery. When out of balance, you may experience jealousy, poor communication and physical discomforts that could lead to health issues. However, there’s no need to worry. Health concerns, including chronic ones, are completely preventable
with early detection and proper treatment.
When experiencing mental or emotional imbalances, mandarin oil can help boost self-worth and a positive mindset. Remember that this is not used to treat physical ailments but to help calm your mind when it is clouded with negative thoughts.
3. Sandalwood Oil for Solar Plexus Chakra
The solar plexus chakra governs how you appear in your personal and professional life. When out of balance, it can lead to low self-esteem and arrogance. Sandalwood oil can provide inner awareness and wisdom to help clear blockages in your spiritual path. It helps enhance your meditation practices.
4. Rose Oil for Heart Chakra
This type of chakra is located in your chest. It impacts your romance, sense of love and empathy for others. You may feel heart and circulatory issues, as well as anxiety and depression, when there’s an imbalance. Rose oil has a sweet, floral scent that can help release grief, sadness and anger. You can add a few drops to your diffuser or in your bathtub.
5. Cypress Oil for Throat Chakra
The throat chakra is associated with healthy communication. It’s located in the lungs, larynx and pharynx. When there’s an imbalance, you may experience paranoia, shyness and respiratory issues. Cypress oil is known for its detoxifying features, helping relieve respiratory disorders
and promote inner renewal.
6. Lemon Oil for Third-Eye Chakra
Your third-eye chakra sits above your nose bridge
, enabling you to concentrate and engage in rational thought and creativity. You may experience consistent stress and emotional conflicts when your third-eye chakra is blocked. Lemon oil's aromatherapy powers can help you enjoy its invigorating effects. It also helps improve your thought process and activate your intuition.
7. Cedarwood Oil for Crown Chakra
Your intuition rests in your crown chakra, representing detachment from illusion and enlightenment. When it’s blocked, you feel boredom, fatigue, an inability to focus and close- mindedness. Cedarwood is a highly spiritual oil that can help clear your mind, allowing you to control your feelings and actions.
How to Safely Use Essential Oils on Skin
Essential oils can do wonders but should be handled with care. Remember these tips while using them:
● Avoid certain body parts: Do not apply on the eyes and mucous membranes
to prevent physical discomfort.
● Do a patch test: This step is crucial to ensure the essential oil won’t irritate your skin. First, wash your forearm with gentle soap and dry thoroughly. Apply the essential oil to moisten the area — be careful not to saturate. Lastly, cover the area with gauze and observe for 24 hours to see if irritation occurs.
● Diffuse properly: Inhalation is the fastest way to get natural elixirs into your system. Make sure to diffuse them in a well-ventilated area and follow dilution instructions. If you have pets, ensure they can leave the room if they dislike the aroma.
● Store safely: Store them in a cool, dry place. Keep them locked away if you have children at home.
Balance Your Chakras With Essential Oils
Essential oils can help further your spiritual growth. Attuning yourself to your chakras — with the help of aromatherapy — can invite peace and balance into your life.
