Cart
Accelerate your Spiritual Development.Join the Watkins Wisdom Academy and learn from the best spiritual teachers in the world.
www.watkinsmagazine.com
Mia Barnes 3 min

7 Essential Oils for Balancing Your Chakras

  Have you ever felt like something isn’t right but can’t quite pinpoint the problem? You might be experiencing blockages in one of your chakras. These energy centres need balance so your life flows smoothly. Aside from meditation practices, essential oils and their aromatic properties can help unblock your chakras. Discover these seven natural elixirs to help you feel more grounded and balanced. What Does Chakra Mean? Chakras refer to the energy centres of the body. This concept originated in India between 1500 and 500 BC and comprises seven distinct areas influencing the body, life and overall well-being. Your complex network of energy channels is mapped throughout your whole body, running alongside your spine. The chakra system starts at the perineum, or the space between your genitals and anus, and ends at the top of the head. Each chakra is associated with a certain colour, frequency, organ and specific set of emotions. 7 Essential Oils to Balance the 7 Chakras When one or multiple chakras are blocked, you may experience physical, mental, emotional or spiritual discomfort. Essential oils help open your energy flow, helping restore balance to your chakras. They are concentrated plant extracts that can help balance your chakras and provide other forms of relief. You can apply them to your body or use them aromatically. Discover seven essential oils and their corresponding chakras. 1. Vetiver Oil for Root Chakra Also known as khus oil, vetiver oil can help strengthen your mind-body connection and improve emotional strength. The root chakra is located at your spine’s base, housing feelings of belonging, instinctual knowing and bodily pleasure. Balancing the root chakra with vetiver can help you connect better to the Earth, detaching you from materialistic attachment, greed and egoism. 2. Mandarin Oil for Sacral Chakra The sacral chakra is associated with your sexual organ. It’s located near your belly button and pubic bone. It represents personal power, motivation and self-mastery. When out of balance, you may experience jealousy, poor communication and physical discomforts that could lead to health issues. However, there’s no need to worry. Health concerns, including chronic ones, are completely preventable with early detection and proper treatment. When experiencing mental or emotional imbalances, mandarin oil can help boost self-worth and a positive mindset. Remember that this is not used to treat physical ailments but to help calm your mind when it is clouded with negative thoughts. 3. Sandalwood Oil for Solar Plexus Chakra The solar plexus chakra governs how you appear in your personal and professional life. When out of balance, it can lead to low self-esteem and arrogance. Sandalwood oil can provide inner awareness and wisdom to help clear blockages in your spiritual path. It helps enhance your meditation practices. 4. Rose Oil for Heart Chakra This type of chakra is located in your chest. It impacts your romance, sense of love and empathy for others. You may feel heart and circulatory issues, as well as anxiety and depression, when there’s an imbalance. Rose oil has a sweet, floral scent that can help release grief, sadness and anger. You can add a few drops to your diffuser or in your bathtub. 5. Cypress Oil for Throat Chakra The throat chakra is associated with healthy communication. It’s located in the lungs, larynx and pharynx. When there’s an imbalance, you may experience paranoia, shyness and respiratory issues. Cypress oil is known for its detoxifying features, helping relieve respiratory disorders and promote inner renewal. 6. Lemon Oil for Third-Eye Chakra Your third-eye chakra sits above your nose bridge, enabling you to concentrate and engage in rational thought and creativity. You may experience consistent stress and emotional conflicts when your third-eye chakra is blocked. Lemon oil's aromatherapy powers can help you enjoy its invigorating effects. It also helps improve your thought process and activate your intuition. 7. Cedarwood Oil for Crown Chakra Your intuition rests in your crown chakra, representing detachment from illusion and enlightenment. When it’s blocked, you feel boredom, fatigue, an inability to focus and close- mindedness. Cedarwood is a highly spiritual oil that can help clear your mind, allowing you to control your feelings and actions.   How to Safely Use Essential Oils on Skin Essential oils can do wonders but should be handled with care. Remember these tips while using them: ● Avoid certain body parts: Do not apply on the eyes and mucous membranes to prevent physical discomfort. ● Do a patch test: This step is crucial to ensure the essential oil won’t irritate your skin. First, wash your forearm with gentle soap and dry thoroughly. Apply the essential oil to moisten the area — be careful not to saturate. Lastly, cover the area with gauze and observe for 24 hours to see if irritation occurs. ● Diffuse properly: Inhalation is the fastest way to get natural elixirs into your system. Make sure to diffuse them in a well-ventilated area and follow dilution instructions. If you have pets, ensure they can leave the room if they dislike the aroma. ● Store safely: Store them in a cool, dry place. Keep them locked away if you have children at home. Balance Your Chakras With Essential Oils Essential oils can help further your spiritual growth. Attuning yourself to your chakras — with the help of aromatherapy — can invite peace and balance into your life.   More posts by Mia here and here .

Mia Barnes

Mia is a professional health and wellness writer and the Founder of Body+Mind Magazine. Mia enjoys sharing articles on the transformative power of yoga, meditation, and mindfulness. Mia’s goal is to provide actionable advice to help her readers achieve more balance in their daily lives. You can learn more about Mia and Body+Mind on and Instagram.

 

In Conversation with Pei Chan, Breath work coach

By Pei Chan / 16 August, 2024
  Pei Chan is the founder of Inmi space and The Breath Movement offering coaching and healing through Transformational Breath...
Read More

7 Essential Oils for Balancing Your Chakras

By Mia Barnes / 14 August, 2024
  Have you ever felt like something isn’t right but can’t quite pinpoint the problem? You might be experiencing blockages...
Read More

Evolving the Feminine Consciousness: Archetypal Wisdom for Love, Leadership and Transformation

By Mara Branscombe / 7 August, 2024
 Tap into the feminine archetypes to activate intuition, transform unhealthy habits, and live your best life   Over the years,...
Read More

In Conversation with Victoria Jackson

By Victoria Jackson / 31 July, 2024
  This week we speak to leading manifestation and positive mindset coach Victoria Jackson. Victoria has written a wonderful book...
Read More

Are Spiritual Narcissists the New Energy Vampires?

By Rosalind Moody / 24 July, 2024
  Beware the person who uses spirituality to drain you of your natural spark… Rosalind Moody explains how to starve...
Read More

A Pilates Workout To Take On Holiday With You

By Annabel Luke / 17 July, 2024
Maintaining your health and fitness while on holiday can be challenging due to changes in routine, eating out more often...
Read More
How to Unblock and Balance Your Sacral Chakra

How to Unblock and Balance Your Sacral Chakra

By Mia Barnes / 10 July, 2024
  The sacral chakra, located in the lower abdomen, is the centre of your emotions, creativity and pleasure. If your...
Read More
Is it in your soul’s plan to be a healer? 3 unexpected signs it might be

Is it in your soul’s plan to be a healer? 3 unexpected signs it might be

By Nicole Barton / 3 July, 2024
"One has to be wounded in order to become a healer. Nobody becomes one without first having been wounded, either...
Read More
How dreams can fuel your writing

How dreams can fuel your writing

By Naz Ahsun / 26 June, 2024
Dreams have always been a powerful conduit for memorable storytelling. The ancients viewed dreams as significant vehicles for prophecy and...
Read More
10 Creative, Practical Alternatives to Journalling

10 Creative, Practical Alternatives to Journalling

By Mia Barnes / 19 June, 2024
Everyone’s spiritual journey is different, though one common ground is dealing with many thoughts. Ruminations and emotions are a great...
Read More

Subscribe to our newsletter!

Come and join us as we explore the world of holistic and spiritual wellness.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again!
Your subscription has been successful!
Kindred Spirit Magazine © 2024.All rights reserved.

Buy a Magazine

Subscribe

About Us

Meet the Team

Contributors

Awards

Competitions

PDFS

View All

Consciousness

Divination

Earth Wisdom

Food for the soul

Interviews & profiles

Natural Health

Psychic studies

Self-development

Newsletter
Advertise KS Classifieds
Subscribe
Cart