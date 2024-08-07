Evolving the Feminine Consciousness: Archetypal Wisdom for Love, Leadership and Transformation

Mara Branscombe is a mother, writer, yogi, artist, teacher, mindfulness leader, ceremonialist, and spiritual coach. She is dedicated to amplifying wellness and creativity to support others in living their best life. Teaching for over two decades, Mara has taught internationally for Alternatives and Findhorn in the UK, Wanderlust, Lululemon, the Vancouver Canucks, Gaia, and Equinix. She is a regular contributor to Kindred Spirit, and Spirituality & Health. Mara hosts international wellness retreats and corporate mindfulness programs across the globe.