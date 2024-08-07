Evolving the Feminine Consciousness: Archetypal Wisdom for Love, Leadership and Transformation

Tap into the feminine archetypes to activate intuition, transform unhealthy habits, and live your best lifeOver the years, through meditation, breath work, yoga, rituals and mind-body coaching techniques, I have had the honour of empowering women to heal from past traumas, transform unhealthy habits, and ultimately liberate minds from limiting core beliefs. Through this healing process, I discovered archetypal themes rooted deep in the feminine spirit that presented both the shadow and the light within. In awe of the calling to support women on their healing journey, I began to track and study the patterns within seven female archetypes: Maiden, Mother, Sage, Huntress, Lover, Mystic, and Queen. Rich in learning, abundant in content and material to work with, the narratives inside each of these archetypes will not only empower joy and peace, but also ignite one’s intuitive capacity to live one’s best life. Why Work with the Archetypes? Archetypes hold universal themes found inside of humanity. Woven in aspects of Jungian psychology and found within the tapestry of the collective unconscious, guiding principles and frequencies that shape us, motivate us and inspire us to transform can be discovered. When awakened, the sacred female archetypes can usher in a perspective that allows us to understand why we are living certain patterns, hardships and tendencies in life. Archetypal knowledge allows us to understand when a particular disfunction or evolution is present to ultimately generate a deeper transformation within. Which Female Archetype Inspires You Most? The Maiden’s endless zest for life, the Mother’s expansive capacity to create, the Sage’s intuitive wisdom, the Huntress’s clear power, the Lover’s radical self-love frequency, the Mystic’s spiritual alignment, and the Queen’s direct and discerning leadership style: these sacred female archetypes are potent channels for personal and collective evolution. By becoming aware of the archetypes allows you to name where you shadow lives and how it affects your personal life, career, family patterns, and capacity to transform and heal from past trauma and narratives of lack/unworthiness. Which Female Archetypal Shadow Could You Learn From? The Maiden’s fear of change and people pleasing ways, the Mother’s martyr/victim complex, the Sage’s judgmental and resentful ways, the Huntress’s disempowered and reactive patterns, the Lover’s avoidance of intimacy and self-love, the Mystic’s fragmented and lost frequency, or the Queen’s overly analytical and egotistical mind? The Maiden’s infectious zest, the Mother’s generative abundance, the Sage’s healing powers, the Huntress’s warrior spirit, the Lover’s depth of intimacy, the Mystic’s intuitive capacity, and the Queen’s clear channel for inner power and wisdom — these characteristics are ready to be planted, activated, and woven into the garden of sacred feminine essence. Integrate them as resources to recognise, heal, and generate the life you are meant to live. The Weaver holds the entirety of this potent alchemy. With each cycle, adventure, and experience in life, call upon the Weaver to guide you. Call upon her to support your visions, to spin your prayers into the cosmic web of life. Why Do Your Inner Work? Why Practice Soul Care? I believe we are on this planet to evolve. In this highly distracted, complex world in which we live, it takes commitment and dedication to do the 'inner work' required to maintain the kind of presence that lends itself to joyous and peaceful existence. Inner work can be anything from a morning meditation to an evening bath ritual, nature walks, a yoga practice or workout with a clear mind, a fresh cooked meal with friends, or a full moon ritual. If we don’t create time to be in self-reflection, simply put, we burn out. As women it’s easy to put ourselves last on the self-care to-do list. Many of us have been trained to hide our emotions, to be the people pleaser, the caretaker, or the one that dismisses their opinion in fear of being too powerful or wrong. No longer does this framework need to rule the feminine lineage. Taking personal inventory on outmoded paradigms and imbalanced power structures within — be they conscious or unconscious — awakens us to reclaim our life-giving, inclusive capacity. Archetypes are living imprints within our psyche. They are not stereotypes, but rather a catalyst into an expansive perspective on our gifts and our shadows. The historical influences of patriarchy and sexism run deep within our collective psyche. When we tap into archetypal wisdom, we honour the personal and collective shadow as a conscious, active, and influential aspect of life. We no longer need to hide our intensity or prove our worth, rather we enable the fullest, wisest, and most powerful version of who we are today. Beyond gender, the time of the engaged and listening inner soul has arrived. When we activate the 'inner work' of the archetypal patterns we understand where and why we give our power away — why we seek lack instead of abundance, and why we choose stress, overwhelm and drama over peace, happiness and rest. When we do the inner work each day — meditation, nature time, rest, nourishment and creative pursuits — we can see the results and truly embody this affirmation: 'I am doing the work, and the work is working'. When we can understand that productivity or multi-tasking is different than our 'inner work' — we will be more likely to activate daily rituals and practices that nourish a deeper place within our souls. This is the feminine intelligence coming alive. As women, discerning outmoded paradigms and imbalanced power structures enables us to reclaim our feminine capacity while expressing the best version of who we are today. The archetypal codes are like field notes for the contemporary, spirited, and sovereign woman — mindfully crafting her personal power, intuitive capacity and creativity to embody the new feminine way for leadership, love, and sustainability on this planet. Stay tuned as over the coming weeks Mara shares with us journalling prompts for each archetype, archetypal characteristics and shadow codes over on our Instagram page. Read our full length interview with Mara in Kindred Spirit Issue 191, Summer 2024, available now.