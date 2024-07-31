I’m Victoria, a leading Manifestation Coach + Positive Mindset Coach (ICF Approved), Published Author, EFT Practitioner, and Podcast Host. Founded in 2019, The Manifestation Collective began life as a supportive and intimate space online for people to talk about manifestation alongside like-minded souls, away from the cliched world of spirituality with long floaty dresses, ceremonies and holistic buzzwords. And over the last five years, The Manifestation Collective has grown organically into a monthly manifestation membership, manifestation retreats, 1:1 coaching, online and in-person workshops, no.1 chart topping podcast, no.1 book on Amazon (second book to be published Sept 2024) and so much more, reaching hundreds of thousands of people across the globe.