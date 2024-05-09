Colour Magik: Everything is Information. Everything is Divination

Mia Magik is an author, speaker, and coach, serving as a modern ambassador for ancient magik, who ignites the wisdom of our IntuWitchin.
Over the past decade, Mia has immersed herself in the study of yoga, meditation, Buddhism, Kabbalah, ceremonial magik, tarot, and spiritual medicines. Her exploration extends to Greek, tantric, Egyptian, and Daoist Priestess arts, Christian and Sufi mysticism, crystal healing, reiki, and a personal devotion to earth-based spirituality and witchcraft.
Mia has empowered thousands of people to realise, utilise, and reconnect with their infinite spiritual abilities through her Academy of Magikal Artistry, books, retreats, and 1:1 coaching.