Your Numerology Forecast for May

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together. For example, 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31
• If your numbers add up to 11, 22, or a single digit, that’s your life path number
• Otherwise, keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4)
• Therefore 16 December 1965 would have a life path number of 4
by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN
By honouring grace – our natural state of being – we unify. The web of life is pulsating with intelligence, love and connection. We’re evaluating and experimenting. It’s all in the mix.
You use key motivational skills to inspire output and creativity. Channel your energy constructively around Beltane. You are the glue that bonds people together – the rest is up to them. Draw back into yourself with a good book or watch a documentary to recalibrate. Take care of your finances and stipulate your boundaries clearly.
Your arms are wide open and love encompasses all. You spend time reassuring or consoling loved ones. Take control of your life and engage with others to overcome obstacles. You are aching for change around Beltane and are magnetically attracting new people into your life. The angels deliver wondrous surprises.
You question your motives and those of others. Spend money wisely to conserve energy. Methods that once worked need revising if aspects of your life have fundamentally changed. Beltane adds a spark of spontaneity to your thinking. You guide others by giving them the facts and being up-front.
A huge wave of ecstasy surges through your veins. You’re being ultra-inventive and creative. You revisit forgotten talents to bring new life into projects and relationships. Try reading the runes to obtain insider information into a situation around Beltane. You’re steadfast and loyal, and stick up for the underdog.
Stirring revelations make life more spicy, providing an instant hit around Beltane. Satisfying yourself with choices that make a lasting contribution to your wellbeing and inner contentment is also essential. Place your energy where it is most needed. Stick to your winning formula. You’re firmly anchored within your soul – it’s all love and light.
Where do you fit into life, you wonder? Your ability to organise yourself into others’ pockets keeps everyone happy. Explore your relationship with yourself first. What are your desires, goals and soul aspirations? What are you reflecting upon that gives you daily strength? Life is ironic and exciting.
An alchemical crest of emotions touches your soul this month. Reading beautiful poetry or lyrics out loud to express the sound of your soul is powerful. Direct others to build their own dreams – help them if you can. Guilt is alleviated when you recognise what’s underneath. Enjoy your selection box and apply your talents.
Success from hard work is richly rewarding to your mind, body and soul. Inner issues can take a lifetime to address, but you’re owning your behaviour. A breath of fresh air inspires you to alter your course. Friends and colleagues are magnetised by your charm and wit. Solutions are found in exhalations.
You know where your bread and butter lay. You provide for your own needs, particularly around Beltane. Situations may need deconstructing before the phoenix can arise. You prise people out of the shade by being truthful, learning a big lesson in the process. Life runs more smoothly when you speak up.
The higher powers and your inner authority align with your vision. Your mind holds the key to harmonious results. You’re on top of your game. You still push yourself harder to improve your life and the lives of others – only the best will do. You love life and feel vibrant when it comes to creating your future.
You may be tempted to jump in and out of deteriorating situations without risk assessment, believing that you know what’s best. Be aware of the responsibility that comes with acting or speaking for others. You’re stripping everything back to the bare bones so you can start again. Social interactions stimulate your senses and enhance communication.
Find out more:
Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association
Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for 31 years and has written several books, including A Practical Introduction To Numerology (£8.99, Watkins Publishing).
For readings, workshops and courses visit:
numerologyworld.org
Facebook: facebook.com/HelloWorld55/
This feature was originally published in Kindred Spirit Spring 2024 (Issue 190)
