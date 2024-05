Your Numerology Forecast for May

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together. For example, 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31

• If your numbers add up to 11, 22, or a single digit, that’s your life path number

• Otherwise, keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4)

• Therefore 16 December 1965 would have a life path number of 4

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

By honouring grace – our natural state of being – we unify. The web of life is pulsating with intelligence, love and connection. We’re evaluating and experimenting. It’s all in the mix.

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for 31 years and has written several books, including A Practical Introduction To Numerology (£8.99, Watkins Publishing).

