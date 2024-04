Did you know that besides the obvious benefits of fresh air and physical activity, spending time outdoors can improve the inner workings of your brain?

According to a recent article in

The Guardian

, researchers are linking nature exposure to cognitive function. From looking at a green roof to going for a walk in the park, test subjects in various studies performed better after interacting with the great outdoors, or at least elements associated with it. Apparently, spending time in nature boosted people’s memory, while also sparking their logic and imagination.

Back to basics

The reasoning is this: we, as humans, perform better when we are closer to nature because our bodies and minds evolved alongside nature. This theory is called the biophilia hypothesis, and it has the support of scientists who emphasise the connection between hunter-gatherers being attuned to their environment and their survival rate.

Taking a step back from modern society, where stressful stimuli often provoke a physical response we no longer need for survival, is a way to return our nervous system to a resting state. That, in turn, aids our brains in thinking more clearly.

It might seem counterintuitive, but you don’t even have to enjoy being in nature to reap the benefits. Researchers have found that even a bracing mid-winter walk can enhance cognitive performance.

(Re)connect with earth

Take your itinerary a step further and reap the benefits of the great outdoors while also joining in with environmental activism.

The Earth Day organisation collaborates with companies globally to ‘drive a year of energy, enthusiasm, and commitment to create a new plan of action for our planet’. You can do your part to help by joining in with one of the Earth Day events near you, or rallying your friends for independent activities.

Earth Day 2024 events

This year Earth Day falls on 22 April, and the theme is Planet vs. Plastics

NHS Plastic vs Pollution Webinar discussing plastic pollution and what the NHS can do to tackle it. 22 April, 12:30 to 13:30 BST

Earth Day 2024 Charity Run Run, walk or jog any distance to raise funds for the Friends of the Earth charity. Between 20 and 22 April

Earth Day discussion panel Join Scotland’s International Environment Centre (SIEC) for a discussion on sustainable business practices. 22 April, 12:00 to 13:00 BST

Earth Day activities