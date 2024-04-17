Subscribe
How to Grow Your Own Skincare: Carrot Skin Oil

Photographs by Anya van de Wetering and Bella Thewes Carrots are packed with vitamins and minerals that nourish and protect your skin.

Ingredients (for 150ml):

  • 2 carrots
  • 100ml good-quality oil
  • A clean 150ml pot or jar
  • Muslin
  • A clean 150ml bottle with cap

Method:

Wash and grate the carrots, then place them in the pot and pour over the oil. Cover with muslin and leave for four weeks, stirring occasionally. Strain the oil through muslin and pour into the bottle. You can recognise wild carrot from the ‛lace skirt’ below the flower. That’s why the plant is also referred to as ‛Queen Anna’s lace’.  TIP: Wild carrot (Daucus carota) is the ancestor of the cultivated carrot we know today. You can press a wonderful oil from the seeds of the wild carrot, or leave the seeds in oil to infuse (macerate).   Extracted from Natural Homemade Beauty: 90 Recipes for Skin, Hair and Home by Leoniek Bontje (£14.99, Batsford). Available online and from all good bookshops.

Leoniek Bontje

Leoniek Bontje spent four years training to become a herbalist following the publication of her first book, Foraging. She has since authored books on using plants as medicine, creating a herbarium, and using plants for cosmetics. She currently works as a herbalist, teaches workshops, writes books about herbalism and offers advice on how to create edible and medicinal gardens. She lives in the Netherlands.

