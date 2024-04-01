Your April Astrology Forecast

Kindred Spirit astrologer Demian Allan reveals what’s written in the stars for April 2024

We have a Mercury retrograde from 1 to 25 April in the zodiac sign of Aries, which forms a conjunction with Venus. However, it is the conjunction between Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus from April to May that will prove to be expansive, erratic and revolutionary. It can have some profound consequences in terms of the economic and political situation for the future.

On 30 April Mars travels through its rulership zodiac sign of Aries, which helps to make things happen in the world – procrastination is not an option with the energy of Mars. On the same day Venus moves into Taurus, making May a time of great change and focus on the future.

1 April – Mercury goes retrograde

8 April – Total solar eclipse

24 April – Full moon in Scorpio

25 April – Mercury goes direct

This month sees the planet Venus move into your own zodiac sign on 5 April, helping to create a more pleasant atmosphere in your day-to-day life. This combines well with the sun also travelling through Aries, enabling you to be much more extroverted and forward-thinking in your approach to the future projects. On 8 April there is a solar eclipse in your own sign, which is a powerful indicator of new beginnings.

Mercury will be retrograde in your solar 12

th

house over the next four weeks, which means that life is allowing you to be much more reflective than during last month. This is accentuated by the presence of your ruler Venus, also transiting in your 12

th

house. Meditation, contemplation and a little bit of self-care will work wonders.

The sun is shining its light on your 10

th

house of career and aspirations. It is also joined by Mercury and Venus, meaning there is a very active month ahead of you. It’s important that you don’t lose sight of the bigger picture, as there will be a lot of demands for your attention in work matters. This can work well, as long as you are recharging your own internal batteries.