How to Grow Your Own Skincare: Yarrow Spray

Photographs by Anya van de Wetering and Bella Thewes
Yarrow is a wonderful plant for your skin. It is restorative and helps wounds to heal, so I like to have it in spray form to apply it to minor wounds. Yarrow spray is also effective if you suffer from acne or other skin imperfections.
Ingredients (for 200ml):
- 25–50g yarrow flowers and leaves (enough to fill the pot)
- 175ml vodka
- Spring water
- A clean 200ml pot or jar with lid
- A clean 200ml spray bottle
Method:
Fill the pot to the top with the leaves and flowers, then pour over the vodka to cover the plant material. Put the lid on the pot and add a label. Leave to stand for six weeks, then strain, and the yarrow tincture is ready for use. Decant the tincture into the spray bottle and top up with spring water in the ratio of one-third tincture, two-thirds spring water.
Extracted from Natural Homemade Beauty: 90 Recipes for Skin, Hair and Home
by Leoniek Bontje (£14.99, Batsford). Available online
and from all good bookshops.