Your March Astrology Forecast

Kindred Spirit astrologer Demian Allan reveals what’s written in the stars for March 2024
The next three months have some major planetary configurations to contend with – in particular when it comes to Jupiter, Mars and Uranus. We also have two eclipses in this period: a lunar eclipse in Libra on 25 March, and a total solar eclipse in Aries on 8 April. Both eclipses highlight the dynamics of personal relationships, and can have a powerful effect on the collective in terms of compromise.
Notable dates
20 March – Spring equinox
25 March – Lunar eclipse in Libra, 5 degrees
Aries
Your ruler Mars is in the friendship zone of your chart, igniting some interesting collective experiences where you are the life and soul of the party with your ideas. On 22 March, Mars moves into your solar 12th house – a placement full of secrets and hidden gems in your subconscious, making this the perfect time to reflect and dwell on past actions.
Taurus
This month sees you progressing at quite a rapid pace. The expansive planetary energy of Jupiter is making its presence felt, particularly if you’re a Taurus born between 1 and 7 May. Mars is travelling in the work sector of your solar chart, so watch out for a certain amount of competitiveness in work settings. You may find that you are seen in a light that you don’t want others to project onto you.
Gemini
During the first week and half of this month, your planetary ruler Mercury is transiting in your 10th house of career matters, which can lead to a certain amount of confusion and misunderstandings. However, on 11 March Venus enters your 10th house and helps to smooth out any issues that manifested in the first week of March. This is also helped by Saturn moving forwards in the aspirational area of your chart.
Cancer
There is a lot of creative potential this month, as the planets allow you to be much more engaged with the playful aspect of your personality. Saturn is adding discipline and structure to your everyday thinking, which in turn means that you might feel as if you are accomplishing a lot in a short space of time. This suits your temperament as a cardinal water sign.
Leo
During the first week and half of the month, Venus is travelling in the partnership area of your chart. This helps create a feeling of harmony and diplomacy in your close relationships. However, you also have the planet Mars transiting the same house, which can give rise to a certain amount of combativeness and assertiveness in the romantic aspect of your life. Stay calm.
Virgo
There is a lot of focus on the relationships in your life at the moment. You will have to look closely at your own opinions and viewpoints to navigate through the emotions of those close to you. However, the more creative aspects of your personality are being explored fully, as Jupiter makes its energy felt in your 9th house.
Libra
There is a real element of fun to these next four weeks, as Venus and Mars both travel in your solar 5th house, ruling self-expression and the pleasures in life. On 11 March Mercury transits through the partnership area of your chart, which increases the need to communicate your own needs in a much more clear and direct way. This is emphasised by the lunar eclipse on the 25 March, which takes place in your own zodiac sign.
Scorpio
Sometimes in life we have to put firm boundaries in place and stand strong with our own beliefs and convictions. This is a month during which your inner strength is the key to unlocking your own success. Your traditional ruler Mars and your modern ruler Pluto are both travelling together in your solar 4th house, the placement of your ancestral heritage. Be careful not to repeat negative patterns of behaviour.
Sagittarius
Your planetary ruler Jupiter is moving forward in your solar 6th house of health, service to others and your working environment. The possibility for expansion is beaming down on those areas of your life. Mars is helping you communicate in a much more direct way, which allows you to get your point across to others persuasively.
Capricorn
Thanks to Jupiter, the year so far has seen many Capricorns grow in terms of meeting individual needs and expressing themselves creatively. This month allows you to communicate with others effectively, helping move your life forward. Mars is travelling in your 2nd house during the first half of the month, making you assertive with your own finances.
Aquarius
Both Venus and Mars are travelling in your own zodiac sign this month, which adds zest and directness to the next four weeks. Your finances are also under consideration as Saturn and Mars make their presence felt in the second half of the month, activating your need for structure and limitations where you money is concerned.
Pisces
This month you might be spending time more on yourself instead of others – a certain amount of self-care will need to be your priority. Venus is transiting your sun sign from the 11 March, which helps you to be more poetic in your outlook. On 22 March Mars moves into your own zodiac sign, jolting you into action and decision-making for the near future.
Kindred Spirit’s resident astrologer is Demian Allan
. For a personal reading, visit Demian's website:
demianallan.com