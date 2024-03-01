Your March Astrology Forecast

Kindred Spirit astrologer Demian Allan reveals what’s written in the stars for March 2024

The next three months have some major planetary configurations to contend with – in particular when it comes to Jupiter, Mars and Uranus. We also have two eclipses in this period: a lunar eclipse in Libra on 25 March, and a total solar eclipse in Aries on 8 April. Both eclipses highlight the dynamics of personal relationships, and can have a powerful effect on the collective in terms of compromise.

20 March – Spring equinox

25 March – Lunar eclipse in Libra, 5 degrees