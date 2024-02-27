Is the secret to a longer life on your dinner plate? Adherents to the Blue Zone Diet think so – and they have evidence to back their assertions.

The ‘blue’ here doesn’t refer to a funky hair colour or mental state but to geographic regions. The inhabitants of these areas have longer lifespans than average. Here’s what you need to know about the Blue Zone diet and eating for longevity.

What is the Blue Zone Diet?

The Blue Zone diet draws data from the world’s ‘blue zones’ – regions where the inhabitants are 10 times more likely than your average American to live to age 100. They do so by adhering to nine principles,

three of which involve food

:

Plant-based: People in the blue zones primarily eat vegetables, fruit, legumes and whole grains with only occasional meat.

The 80% rule: People in the blue zones stop eating when they feel 80% full and enjoy their biggest meals early in the day.

Wine at 5: Many people in the blue zone enjoy one or two glasses of wine daily – although most experts agree you shouldn’t start drinking if you don’t currently imbibe.

A sense of purpose or reason to wake up in the morning

A sense of belonging, or belonging to a shared faith or spiritual community

The right group of people who equally support healthy behaviours

Daily movement that comes naturally from working instead of having mechanical devices do all the heavy lifting

Stress relief in the form of routine activities like yoga and tai chi that dispel negative energies

Foods to eat on the Blue Zone Diet

If you’re interested in the blue zone lifestyle, you can start with your diet. Here are eight foods to eat and five to avoid:

1. Fresh vegetables

Plants make up the majority of the blue zone diet and vegetables in every hue ensure you get sufficient nutrients to meet your needs. You don’t have to give up meat, although many people adopt

some form of vegetarianism

, such as:

Ovo-lacto vegetarianism : includes eggs, dairy or both with plant-based foods

Pescatarian: enjoys seafood but avoids meat from land-based animals

Flexitarian: allows small amounts of poultry and other meats on rare occasions

Veganism: eschewing all animal products, including eggs, dairy and often non-edible materials like leather

2. Fresh fruit

Fresh, colourful fruit also feature heavily in the blue zone. They’re the perfect alternative to mass-produced commercial baked goods with high levels of added sugar and bleached flour. Such substances

can increase systemic inflammation

and type 2 diabetes risk.

3. More of the magical fruit

Beans, lentils and legumes play prominent roles in the Blue Zone Diet. These plant-based proteins are ideal for vegans and also contain filling fibre. You can use them as a beef alternative in recipes like meat-free burger patties and chilli.

4. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are also excellent plant-based protein sources. Additionally, they’re rich in

minerals that benefit your mental health

, like selenium, magnesium and zinc.

5. Seafood

Those who choose flexitarian and pescatarian lifestyles should include plenty of seafood for lean protein. At least two servings weekly can reduce their

heart disease risk by 36%

, thanks to these foods’ healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

6. Whole grains

While you want to avoid processed, bleached flour, whole grains should be a staple. You know a food contains whole grains when you see ‘100% whole grain’, ‘whole grain flour’ or ‘whole wheat flour’ on the ingredient list. ‘Wheat flour’ may indicate the ultra-processed stuff

that’s devoid of nutrients

and ‘contains whole grains’ doesn’t indicate percentage – there may be only a token amount.

7. Eggs

Eggs are a lean protein source that many who live in the blue zones regularly enjoy. Adding one to a bowl of ancient grains with chopped veggies is a healthy meal with complete protein, no meat necessary.

8. Green tea

Many people who live in the blue zones drink green tea daily. It’s rich in antioxidants like EGCG that protect your heart

by lowering your blood pressure

and reducing cholesterol.

Foods to avoid on the Blue Zone Diet

People in the blue zones avoid ultra-processed meals. While most foods undergo some processing – such as chopping, cooking or mixing with other ingredients – the difference is the degree. Ultra-processed foods contain substances derived from whole foods – such as starch, fat or flavour – and combine them via machine. They deprive you of many of the nutrients in whole foods and may pose health risks. Avoid the following:

Prepackaged convenience meals, especially if you can’t pronounce the ingredients

Salty snacks like chips and pretzels

Commercially-sold baked goods

Anything with added flavour, colour, salt or sugar

Additionally, folks in the blue zones eat relatively little meat and dairy. Cutting back on these benefits your body and the planet, as their production

accounts for more than 14%

of total greenhouse gas emissions.

The Blue Zone diet borrows meal-planning advice from the world’s longest-lived people. By emulating their diet and lifestyle, you could add more years to your existence.

Other characteristics of people who live in the blue zone include: