Personal Story: Orb Mediumship

Nancy Myers lost her son unexpectedly ten years ago. Since then, with his help from the other side, she has become an orb medium and author of Entering the Light Fantastic: Discovering Life After Life Through Orbs . Here, she shares her story:

Grief comes in many forms and hits each of us differently, but one of the most profound forms of grief is when a parent loses a child. Unfortunately, that form of grief came knocking on the door of my world on 19 January, 2010, when I received a phone call that my only son had unexpectedly passed due to medication interactions two days before his 28th birthday.

Yes, that knock was loud and powerful, and I had to open the door. I had a choice, though: to invite the unwanted guest of grief to dwell with me forever, or to allow it no more than a temporary home. It took some time, but with the help of my son and of Spirit, I chose the latter.

Shortly after my son’s passing, I decided to see a spiritual medium for the first time and it changed my life. The medium told me that my son, Robbie, was with me. She asked me if I knew anything about orbs. I did not.

She went on to tell me that Robbie was talking about orb photography, and how he and I would help to heal souls. The medium told me that one of the reasons my son left this world early was to kick-start my spiritual journey through orbs. Huh? My head was spinning, and I couldn’t fathom how a mark on a photo could help heal anybody. However, my belief in life after life was strong enough at this point to inspire me to find out.

Entering the Light Fantastic

My journey into the light of orbs began. At first, a few tiny, faint grey spots started to appear in my photos. I was thrilled. After some time the orbs started to appear more frequently, with more colour and an increased size, and patterns inside the orbs began to appear.

Soon, I was able to connect with the orbs telepathically. I would ask them to appear in certain places in the photo – and they responded. The orbs began to reveal who they were, why they were appearing, and a little about what their colours meant.

Then the faces began to appear inside the orbs. When I would describe a face to my client, they would immediately recognise their loved one in spirit. I could see tears welling up in their eyes as they realised that their loved one was still with them. With this, I understood how orbs could heal.

By now I have taken thousands of orb photos, and hundreds of photos with clients. When Robbie asked me to become an orb photographer with him, I promised I would do my very best, but in return I asked him to never ‘leave me hanging’. He has kept up his part of the bargain, and every client I have photographed is able to walk away with their own photo of their loved one, pet, guide or angel.

The orbs have always been with us, and some can even see them with their eyes, but now thanks to digital technology we can all physically see them. Sometimes I will partner with a medium during a demonstration and, as the medium delivers a message from a loved one, I take a photo and find that the loved one’s orb is close to them.

So, yes: when grief came knocking on my door, I acknowledged it. It was my son who kept me from sinking into the abyss of sadness by reaching out to me. When I first learnt that morning of my son’s passing, my husband held me and I spoke these words: ‘I will not be defined by this’. My husband looked at me strangely, and I was stunned.

Why would I say something like that? Where did those words come from? Perhaps my soul knew of the work that awaited me and spoke through me at that very moment. Perhaps it was Robbie. Perhaps there was a memory of promises made long ago about my life’s purpose.

What I did come to realise was this: if my son gave up life in the physical world to move me and others forward spiritually, then I would look at his passing from a higher perspective. It was this perspective that allowed me to look outside of my own grief and to stand in gratitude – gratitude that I was called to be of service for a higher purpose.

Would I rather have my son with me? Selfishly, of course I would. But I have received so many gifts from Spirit and from my son that I can honestly say I am blessed. Robbie has shown me that life is continuous, and that the bond of love is never broken. That knowledge is huge because it takes away – at least for me – the fear of death. It is knowledge which allows me to live in the present, and to truly enjoy life knowing beyond a doubt that one day, we will all be together again.