Subscribe
Accelerate your Spiritual Development.Join the Watkins Wisdom Academy and learn from the best spiritual teachers in the world.
www.watkinsmagazine.com
Christine Iverson2 min

The Herbal Apothecary: Nasturtium

NASTURTIUM Alternative names: Yellow larkspur, Indian cress, lark’s heel, flame flower HOW TO IDENTIFY: Nasturtium’s circular leaves are connected to a long central trailing stem. The flowers are round and blousy, coming in bright yellow, orange or dark pink. Both flowers and leaves are edible and have a distinctive peppery flavour similar to rocket. HISTORY: Nasturtiums originate from Peru, where Jesuit missionaries noticed that the indigenous Inca people used the plant as a salad vegetable and a medicinal herb. In the late fifteenth century, Spanish conquistadors brought nasturtium seeds to Europe for herbalists, who quickly shared the seeds with each other and spread the plant throughout Europe. Nasturtiums became especially popular after King Louis XIV planted them in the gardens of the palace of Versailles. The herb was easy to grow and provided a source of both food and spice at a time when food was scarce in France. Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States, apparently loved growing nasturtiums and particularly enjoyed eating pickled nasturtium seeds. Containing more vitamin C than many other plants, pickled nasturtium seeds were taken on board Victorian ships to prevent scurvy. Dried and ground nasturtium seeds were used as a substitute for black pepper during the embargo of the Second World War. FOLKLORE: The Victorians liked to use floriography, or the language of flowers, to communicate their feelings by using specific arrangements to convey coded messages to the recipient. Nasturtiums were used to represent “patriotism” and “conquest”. In fact, there seems to have always been strong links with war and conquest, perhaps because nasturtium leaves resemble the shape of a shield. In the 1800s, soldiers customarily wore nasturtium flowers given to them by maidens as a sign that they had been victorious in battle. Plant three red nasturtiums in your garden to keep unwanted visitors away. FOLK MEDICINE: Nasturtium leaves ground with water and then strained create a natural disinfectant wash for minor cuts and scrapes, while chewing the leaves cleanses the mouth. The plant is high in sulphur and has natural antibiotic properties. For this reason, a tea made from the leaves can be used as a steam to help clear acne or as a final rinse to relieve dandruff. With lots of immune-boosting vitamin C, nasturtium tea made with the leaves and flowers can ease coughs and sore throats and speed up recovery time. OTHER COMMON USES: Nasturtiums are widely used by organic vegetable gardeners as an effective companion plant. They attract bees and other pollinators and draw potential pests like aphids away from the main crop. NASTURTIUM VINEGAR This vinegar is easy to make and harnesses the lovely peppery flavours of nasturtium flowers as well as their beautiful colour. Nasturtium leaves can be used in this vinegar, too, but bear in mind that the result won’t be as vibrantly coloured. INGREDIENTS Enough pesticide-free nasturtium flowers to loosely fill a jar White wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar Equipment needed Sterilized jar METHOD Fill your jar with clean nasturtium flowers and cover them completely with vinegar. Seal the jar with a non-metallic lid. Leave the jar in a cool place for one to three weeks. Strain out the nasturtium flowers and bottle the vinegar. Use your peppery vinegar in salad dressings or marinades. Lasts indefinitely.

Christine Iverson

Extracted from The Herbal Apothecary: Recipes, Remedies and Rituals by Christine Iverson, published by Summersdale Publishers, which you can purchase for £14.99 here.

The Herbal Apothecary: Nasturtium

The Herbal Apothecary: Nasturtium

By Christine Iverson / 10 February, 2024
NASTURTIUM Alternative names: Yellow larkspur, Indian cress, lark’s heel, flame flower HOW TO IDENTIFY: Nasturtium’s circular leaves are connected to...
Read More
2024: Year of the Dragon

2024: Year of the Dragon

By Polly Angelova / 10 February, 2024
It’s time to discover your inner fire... Chinese New Year falls on 10 February in 2024, bringing in the Year...
Read More
Why Fear is Part of The Healing Journey

Why Fear is Part of The Healing Journey

By Nicole Barton / 7 February, 2024
When I meet sensitive souls who aspire to be healers (whether for themselves, or for others), I fall in love...
Read More
Your Numerology Forecast for February

Your Numerology Forecast for February

By Polly Angelova / 3 February, 2024
To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them...
Read More
Your February Astrology Forecast

Your February Astrology Forecast

By Polly Angelova / 1 February, 2024
Kindred Spirit astrologer Demian Allan reveals what’s written in the stars for February 2024 Aries  Jupiter is transiting fast through...
Read More
Overcoming Challenges Through Intuitive Problem-Solving

Overcoming Challenges Through Intuitive Problem-Solving

By Juliet Spanjaardt / 26 January, 2024
Our bodies are constantly communicating with us. We may deny this and feel we are separate from them – that...
Read More
How Shaking Meditation Can Help Release Stress

How Shaking Meditation Can Help Release Stress

By Mia Barnes / 23 January, 2024
What comes to mind when you picture meditation? Do you envision someone sitting serenely in a lotus pose or reclining...
Read More
‘I Escaped The Social Media Trap And I’ll Never Look Back’

‘I Escaped The Social Media Trap And I’ll Never Look Back’

By Miranda Arnold / 19 January, 2024
by Miranda Arnold   'I manifested $30,000 months and only work 15 hours a week from a beach in Bali....
Read More
January Health and Wellness Boosters for Tea Lovers

January Health and Wellness Boosters for Tea Lovers

By Polly Angelova / 16 January, 2024
After the holiday period of overindulgence, we often find ourselves turning to health and wellness solutions in the new year....
Read More
From Soul to Page: How to Get to The Heart of Your Writing

From Soul to Page: How to Get to The Heart of Your Writing

By Naz Ahsun / 12 January, 2024
You’ve probably heard the saying, ‘we all have a book inside us’. Over the years, I can’t tell you how...
Read More



Kindred Spirit Magazine © 2024.All rights reserved.

Buy a Magazine

Subscribe

About Us

Meet the Team

Contributors

Awards

Competitions

View All

Consciousness

Divination

Earth Wisdom

Food for the soul

Interviews & profiles

Natural Health

Psychic studies

Self-development

Newsletter
Advertise KS Classifieds
Subscribe