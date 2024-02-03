Your Numerology Forecast for February

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together. For example, 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31

• If your numbers add up to 11, 22, or a single digit, that’s your life path number

• Otherwise, keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4)

• Therefore 16 December 1965 would have a life path number of 4

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

Some seeds are sacrificed for others to grow, and at Imbolc, the strongest thrive. Doubt dissipates as courage breaks through with effort and right action. Emotional fireworks are dramatic, but they are symbolic of purification, requiring alchemical responsibility.

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for 31 years.

You’re learning to put others first. You’re becoming more sensitive to your environment, and you hold your horses before jumping in at Imbolc. Nurture yourself, your business and your friends and family with love, generosity and kindness. You’re leaving trails behind you so that others can follow. Take responsibility for your actions.You’re swimming underwater, yet your compass is set right on track. You feel brave and strong – you’re asserting your will in many productive ways. Your head and heart unite when important issues arise in relationships. You’re aware of how money is flying in and out of your purse at Imbolc.You’re determined to improve your health, looks or finances, or to change your outlook. You may seek a life coach or enlist friends to help empower you. Remember to be gentle with yourself – especially around Imbolc, when life may simply fall into place on its own. Soul knows best. Keep smiling.Procrastination may lead to a blocked inbox around Imbolc. There may need to be a period of consolidation before any radical changes can occur. A compulsive urge to break free from constrictions may be as a result of a deep inner communication with the soul. It’s all in finding balance.Your energy has stepped up a level, but you may feel empty around Imbolc. If distractions arise, exercise or meditation can help to clear restricting emotions and mindsets. You may engage with a business expert to know what provides the best return. Ultimately, Spirit holds all the cards. The answers are within.Take a view of your closest family and friends, and the situations you regularly attract. What qualities or issues is your energy field mirroring? Dig up the weeds that stifle your spiritual growth or detach from situations that affect your health, especially around Imbolc. Talking ideas over with friends is always refreshing.You’re super busy around Imbolc, rearranging the furniture or adapting to the ever-changing circumstances of life. Remember to breathe and digest your food fully – create space to absorb valuable minerals and vitamins. The energy around you and within you will also help to feed your vitality. Life starts to heat up, bringing joy and fun.You’re brimming with vitality and enthusiasm for life. Divine surrender has helped to create calmness in your life. You’ve reached the dizzying heights of success using your greatest gifts, qualities or skills, but learn to adapt and diversify. Life is abundant and happy. Healthy seeds can germinate around Imbolc.Typically, you go with the flow and keep it sweet. You may feel a strong need to communicate if you witness extremes around Imbolc. It may seem like an end of sorts, but ‘zero’ is packed with infinite creative potential. You’re trying to assert your unique identity, but remember that we are one soul.Life is seductive. If you get lost in material illusion, realise that it may play a leading role in healing you. Higher attainment is reached through humility, willingness and courage. People see the light of your soul in the darkness, and you support others. Previous sacrifices may pay off around Imbolc.Practical or spiritual dilemmas may push you into action, but the soul is always there to hold your hand. Only take responsibility for your part in creating a situation; the karma of others is theirs alone. You are joyously co-creating strong ties – this lays the groundwork for the future world to flourish.