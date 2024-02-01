Your February Astrology Forecast

Kindred Spirit astrologer Demian Allan reveals what’s written in the stars for February 2024

Jupiter is transiting fast through your 2nd solar house, increasing your need for financial security and expansion in how you earn your money. This is a month when some of your conservative values might need to be at the forefront of your mind, since Jupiter can promise a lot but deliver little.

The big astrological news in February is that Uranus is moving direct in your own sign, making a lovely trine aspect with your ruler Venus in the first two weeks of the month. This adds spark and creativity to your day-to-day life, as well as a unique perspective on how you value yourself. On 17 February Venus enters your solar 10th house: time for you to shine bright in the sky.

This month is full of new possibilities to engage with in a way that will suit your butterfly mind. This includes social activity and opportunities for self-development, such as meditation or yoga practice, in the areas of the hidden self. The full moon on 24 February helps you to explore ancestral traumas in a purifying way.

All of the planets are moving forward this month, making this a far more rewarding period. Venus transits in your 7th house, helping you to engage on an intimate level with others and express joy and understanding. This is especially magnified in the first half of the month, when Mars is also present in the 7th house.

This is a month when the sun shines a light on your solar 7th house and what it is that you need from your close partnerships. Jupiter is moving direct through your 10th house, representing ambition and career desires, which can make you dream big. However, your ideas need to be grounded in the earth to materialise.

All of the planets are moving forward in the sky, teaching us to be positive and hopeful for the future. For you Virgos, this is a time to reassess the last 12 months and the ongoing transit of Saturn in your opposing sign. You might feel restricted by external events in some ways, but if you are objective, you have probably achieved a lot in a very short space of time. Celebrate it!

In the first half of the month your ruler Venus is travelling in your 4th house, representative of the home and family – themes that will loom large in your life over the next four weeks. This does not have to be detrimental. It can be positively expressed through harmony and diplomacy, especially when dealing with those that are related to you.

In your solar 4th house, Pluto is joined by Mars from 14 February.

This combination can be explosive, but also purifying and liberating if the energy is used in the right way. This means learning the art of letting go and trying not to dictate the outcome. Allow things to play out before making any major decisions.

There is a square aspect forming between Mercury and your ruler Jupiter from 6 February onwards. This aspect can be fun, but also tense. It sets the tone for the month ahead by making it a dynamic and action-orientated period, in which you can accomplish a lot in a short space of time without the hassle of other people’s opinions.

Your ruler Saturn is travelling in your 3rd house, teaching you the experience of self-discipline in communication with others and in getting your ideas across in a way that does not offend or bring distrust. This is a unique skill, and you will be able to help others with it.

Your traditional ruler Saturn is still travelling in your 2nd solar house, making you much more self-disciplined with your finances. If you become too frugal, however, you can lack the spontaneity that you need in life to make you feel connected to yourself. This is something that Aquarians need to re-examine again and again in their lives: the connection between the body and the mind.

Your modern ruler, Neptune, is moving forwards with your traditional ruler, Jupiter, making you forward-thinking and dynamic in the next four weeks. There is so much planetary activity in your 12th house that you may feel the need to take yourself to a retreat or an arts studio to find your inner voice through seclusion. This isn’t a bad choice, but don’t spend too much time alone.

