Polly Angelova

January Health and Wellness Boosters for Tea Lovers

After the holiday period of overindulgence, we often find ourselves turning to health and wellness solutions in the new year. Whether you’re looking to boost your digestion, add antioxidants to your diet, improve your sleep or combat the pesky winter colds, Bird & Blend has just the tea for it. Here are some of their best offerings for the season:  

Good for your tummy

The Digester Tea (£6.95) does exactly as it says on the box – it helps with digestion and kickstarts the metabolism whilst supporting general gut health. The oolong boosts metabolism, while the ginger calms the stomach, the fennel acts as a digestive stimulant and the ginseng boosts energy.   Ginger Beer (£7.15), meanwhile, is a rooibos tea that tastes just like the real thing, can be drunk hot or cold and brewed in sparkling water or lemonade. It contains ginger for aiding digestion, along with lime leaves and lemon peel.  Good Calmer Tea (£7.55) offers a gingernut biscuit taste with ingredients  with calming, nutritive and anti-inflammatory properties to help aid digestion. It features cocoa nibs, ginger, turmeric and oat flowering tops.    

Combat the cold

The Lemon & Ginger (£6.95) herbal tea combines high-quality lemon myrtle and fiery ginger root which boasts a stronger flavour than mainstream similar teas.  Cold Weather Warrior (£6.95), in the meantime, features a blend of herbs known to help soothe blocked sinuses, sore throats, cold and flu! The healing ingredients include aniseed, echinacea, chilli and peppermint.  

Matcha is the new tea

If you’re looking to reap the benefits of matcha – the green tea powder high on antioxidants and proven to aid everything from improved brain function and  weight loss to liver and heart health – the Matcha Starter Kit (£30) is just the thing for you. Providing everything needed to prepare a matcha tea, including a bamboo whisk, a 30g tin of matcha powder and a perfect matcha tea spoon.   For those keen to explore the variety of fun tastes Bird & Blend have dreamed up, the Matcha Selection Box (£36) is a curated selection of flavours with 12 tins, featuring flavours such as Birthday Cake, Pina Colada, Banana, Super (Blueberry & Acai) and Ice Cream, amongst others.  

Rest and relaxation

Moondrop Dreams (£6.95) is a perfect blend of ingredients to aid relaxation and sleep, featuring rooibos, apple pieces, rosehip, lavender, lemon and orange peel. If you’re really committing to your better sleep resolution this year, you can also treat yourself to a Moment of Calm Selection Box (£24). It contains four caffeine-free, relaxing, sleepy time teas inside: the cleansing, soothing and naturally decaf Deep Breaths has all the super herbs anyone needs, including big chunks of ginger, fresh cut peppermint leaves and whole camomile flowers. Peppy Mint delivers a refreshing, crisp blend of whole peppermint leaves and blue cornflower, while Dozy Girl is a comforting combination of lavender, chamomile and rose. Last but not least, Deckchair Dreaming is a calming blend of chamomile, with hints of crisp apple, and will have you dreaming all through winter.   The UK’s most loved indie tea company, Bird & Blend Tea, is on a mission to spread happiness and reimagine tea with health and wellness at the forefront of the newest flavour range for January and beyond. Find the full health, wellness and dry January range of earth-friendly, ethically sourced flavours, curated wellness rich boxes and tea tools in store or online. birdandblendtea.com
January Health and Wellness Boosters for Tea Lovers

By Polly Angelova / 16 January, 2024
