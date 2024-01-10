Subscribe
The Herbal Apothecary: Goldenrod

GOLDENROD Alternative names: Golden wings, yellow rod, heathen wound herb, Aaron’s rod, golden wings
HOW TO IDENTIFY:
Goldenrod is a member of the daisy family with conical flower heads made up of many small bright yellow daisy-like flowers. Growing to about 1 metre (3 feet) tall, it prefers a sunny spot and will flower from late summer all the way through to early autumn.
HISTORY:
Originating in the Middle East, goldenrod was imported into Europe in the sixteenth century, making it yet another herb that was incredibly expensive to buy. Botanist William Turner, who served at the court of King Henry VIII, considered goldenrod to be “one of the best healing herbs ever discovered”. Meanwhile, his fellow herbalist John Gerard was disgusted at the price that goldenrod commanded in London: “I have known the dry herb which came from beyond the sea sold in Bucklesbury London for half a crown an ounce.” Shortly after, goldenrod was found growing wild in Hampstead wood and Gerard reported that since this discovery “no man will give half a crown for a hundredweight of it”.
FOLKLORE:
In New England, “rheumaty buds” containing goldenrod gall grubs (larvae laid by the goldenrod gall fly) were gathered by European settlers and popped into pockets in the belief that as long as the grub stayed alive the carrier wouldn’t suffer from rheumatism. Wear a sprig of goldenrod and you will meet your future partner the following day. Use goldenrod when searching for hidden springs of water – the stalks will bend when water is beneath your feet. Goldenrod flowers sprinkled in your purse or wallet will bring you riches.
FOLK MEDICINE:
Known as “woundweed” in medieval England, goldenrod was used to heal all kinds of wounds and cuts. In Scotland, goldenrod was made into an ointment to be applied to fractures. In the seventeenth century, Culpeper wrote that goldenrod could be used to treat “sores or ulcers in the mouth, throat, or privy parts of man or woman. The decoction also helps to fasten the teeth that are loose in the gums.” By the twentieth century, British author Doris E. Coates recorded how “goldenrod was always grown in the herb patch and used for wound healing, as well as a variety of other complaints. An infusion of the leaves was used for scratches, or the fresh leaf could be pressed on the injury… The infusion could also be drunk for indigestion.”
OTHER USES:
In the USA in the 1920s, Thomas Edison discovered that goldenrod naturally contained rubber. He created his own cultivation and fertilization technique that maximized the rubber content in the plants, enabling goldenrod to grow to a massive 3.7 metres tall, yielding 12 per cent rubber! He even managed to put rubber tyres on the model T given to him by Henry Ford. Sadly, Edison died before he could commercially produce tyres from goldenrod and the project faded away. However, samples of one-hundred-year-old goldenrod rubber are kept in his laboratory and are still elastic and in good condition after all this time.
GOLDENROD WATERCOLOUR PAINT
Inks and watercolour paints can be extracted from all sorts of plant material, a great activity to do with children who can then create their own masterpiece using natural paintbrushes. Unsurprisingly, goldenrod flowers and leaves yield a gorgeous rich golden colour, perfect for sunny day paintings. Try red cabbage or elderberry for purple paint, beetroot for red, walnut shells for brown and leafy greens or red onion skins for green watercolour paints.  
INGREDIENTS
  • A good handful of goldenrod leaves and flowers
  • Water
  • 2 tbsp vinegar
  • 1 tbsp salt
  • Equipment needed
  • An old pan
  • Muslin or tea towel
  • Jar
METHOD
  1. Chop the golden rod into small pieces with scissors and place into a large pan. It is best to use an old one, just in case it gets stained.
  2. Add enough water to cover the goldenrod completely and bring to the boil.
  3. Add the vinegar and salt, then turn the heat down to a simmer.
  4. After 15 minutes, check the colour by brushing some of the liquid onto white paper. Keep simmering until you reach the desired depth of colour – but be careful not to let the pan boil dry!
  5. Allow the liquid to cool, then strain the liquid through a piece of muslin or tea towel into a clean jam jar. Compost the plant material if you can.
  6. Keep the watercolour paint in the fridge and use within a couple of days.
  7. To make your goldenrod paint last longer, add a few drops of essential oil of wintergreen (available in art shops) and shake.
  8. Encourage the children to choose plants from the garden to turn into delightful natural paintbrushes. All you need is a stick, some twine and lots of imagination.

Christine Iverson

Extracted from The Herbal Apothecary: Recipes, Remedies and Rituals by Christine Iverson, published by Summersdale Publishers, which you can purchase for £14.99 here.

