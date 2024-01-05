How to harness the power of Archetypal Gold to nurture your soul (and others)

“We all want the alchemical gold - yet very few of us are prepared to do the necessary deep work to lovingly reclaim it from within the darkness... This January, I share how we can harness Archetypal Remedy ‘Aurum’ (Gold) to truly reclaim our power to kick-start your New Year - if you are feeling courageous enough for true, loving healing…” - Nicole Barton

I always used to start January with a list of how I’d ‘fix’ myself in the New Year

, or a vision board of what I ‘wished’ for; I didn’t see my creative power. And we’d move into January, with its wintery darkness and Blue Monday and I’d feel the familiar heaviness and failure, as I created the very same chaos and drama of my dull, mundane life, not really healing or transforming at all.

Following a lifetime of chronic health issues, I’d constantly burn-out and I was tired of living a life that didn’t honour my sensitive deep needs, running around pleasing in a career that didn’t suit, with very little time to nourish my soul. At the same time, I had a deep feeling that I was here for something

‘more’

- to make a meaningful difference in the world. I was frustrated, yet also didn’t know how to access my deeper purpose, despite constantly seeking it.

Deep down, I knew I wanted to be a ‘healer’ - I felt I was here to heal others, but I’d always doubted my power, fearing I wasn’t enough, feeling a failure. So, I’d continue in this loop - feeling the call of my heart and falling at the first hurdle, giving up - burned out and exhausted, living in busy chaos.

I remember feeling a powerless little girl - with big dreams - trapped in an adult woman’s body. And I shamed myself for this.

I’d (innocently) have ‘childlike’ melt-downs, feeling overwhelmed and anxious, putting on a mask that said “my life is perfect” - numbing myself and plastering over my pain - yet inside I was feeling darkness, lostness and depression. Occasionally, despite my attempts to suppress my emotions, they would erupt and burst out - and I’d shame myself for that too.

It wasn’t until I began walking the path of ‘soul’ - the

path of ‘true’ healing

- and began working with

“Archetypal Remedies”

that things began to transform. Specifically, it was Archetypal Remedy

‘Aurum’

-

or ‘Gold’

- that helped me to be able to choose to heal, nourish, discover and live my soul’s plan.

What are Archetypal Remedies?

Archetypal Remedies are grounded in the real ‘art and science’ of healing. A combination of three potent ancient wisdom bodies - homeopathy, archetypal psychology and energy healing - they are ‘energetic remedies’ we channel for self-illumination and

self

(soul)

healing

.

Culturally, we have been taught we need healing ‘quick fixes’ - from doctors, counsellors, psychotherapists and numbing sticky plasters, or sometimes we can interact with spiritual healing that way. Yet my point of view now - garnered from years of self-healing and helping others heal themselves - is that we are

not broken, and we actually have the power to heal ourselves, by loving ourselves back to wholeness

.

In other words - we each have an “inner apothecary” of ‘Archetypal Remedies’ we can activate to return to wholeness.

What is Archetypal Remedy, ‘Aurum’?

Archetypal Remedy, Aurum is the energy of the precious metal, ‘gold’. She is the universal symbol of open-hearted, vulnerable ‘Feminine soft-power’ (power differently to how you know it); this pure metallic material - which doesn’t tarnish - represents sovereignty, having been used throughout the world as a symbol of royalty and divinity. Aurum has decorated royalty and Goddesses, and it is used in jewellery as a symbol of love (e.g. wedding bands). Its energy is that of the matriarchal ‘Queen’ - honourable, trustworthy and powerful.

‘Wounded Expression’ of Aurum:

As a powerful mirror, Aurum helps us learn to reclaim our heart-led power to heal ourselves and make nurturing, soul-led choices along our path (especially where we feel we can’t).

Yet, when we are first called to healing our ‘Feminine soft-power’, it will rarely feel ‘golden’. Archetypal Remedies work on the universal healing principle of “

like cures like

” - meaning they will call to us via resistance. Aurum, especially, calls to us via ‘darkness’ - fear, guilt and shame - because that’s where our alchemical gold - our unique gift - is usually found.

If you need to work with this essence, it’s likely you’ll experience:

powerlessness - “I can’t do it”

feeling ‘not good enough’

fear of ‘failing’ and wanting to ‘give up’

feeling like a ‘little girl’ trapped in a woman’s body

living in chaos, drama and distraction

feeling unable to choose what’s in your heart and soul

self-doubt and a lack of confidence

temptation to be ‘perfect’ and mask your true self

self-berating - beating yourself up

lowness, dullness or depression - fed up with your mundane life

overwhelm, anxiety and keen sensitivity - you ‘feel more’ than others

low energy, fatigue, body aches, pains - or Feminine womb symptoms

struggling to meet your needs, people-pleasing

The Invitation into our Womanhood

All of it is because societally, we have lost the Feminine ‘initiation’ we would have once had into our Feminine power. In ancient times, women were consciously invited to choose to rise from maidenhood into womanhood - often at first bleed. Like many women, I missed that invitation into my Feminine power; I couldn’t

access

the powerful part of me who had never been invited to make powerful soul-aligned decisions.

And it was Aurum that revealed to me why I had spent a lifetime feeling like a ‘little girl in an adult’s body’:

the powerful part of me simply hadn’t been ‘activated’.

My inner little girl - who feels all our darkness and pain - had been running the show.

‘Golden Expression’ of Aurum: Healed

If we work with Aurum for healing, she helps us:

open to our soft, loving, Feminine power

create life in a more soul-nourishing way

activate our inner womanhood - the Queenly part of us who makes powerful soul-aligned choices

create elevation for our inner child, providing love to scared parts of ourselves

heal our inner-helplessness and ‘powerlessness’

feel more confident in trusting our souls to lead

choose to see everything as material for our liberation

feel comfortable in our ‘darkness’ - alchemising it into gold

discover our golden gifts in our wounds

shine our deepest soul purpose

live in deep service to our soul (and others, as a healer, if that’s aligned)

How do we work with Aurum?

With gold being the symbol of ‘alchemy’ - transforming lead (darkness) into gold - Aurum teaches us how to look to our darkness as a teacher, and reclaim our own gifts in our wounds. Our Feminine power is forged in the moments we begin to honestly welcome home parts of ourselves we have suppressed, but not only that - if we are seeking to discover our healing gifts for others, largely we haven’t been taught that we reclaim them by going into the wound and alchemising it for ourselves first.

For example, Aurum helped me to illuminate patterns of self-doubt of my healing gifts, so I could choose differently and to step into them. She revealed where I was creating life powerfully already (though it didn’t appear that way) from my little girl’s wounds - and showed me to tenderly, lovingly heal my inner little girl, soothe my nervous system and keep taking tender small steps towards creating what my heart desired; a more magical, soul-led life as a healer.

As I healed myself, in each darkness I faced, I started to reclaim the gold that I was here to help others with, too - my own deep wound of ‘powerlessness’ as a healer being something I was here to also help other sensitive aspiring healers heal for themselves.

You can open to doing the same, working with Aurum yourself.

This New Year, I invite you to do the work to open to reclaiming your own ‘gold’ in your darkness.

Journaling

Create sacred space - with your favourite incense, cushions, pillows - grab your journal, and contemplate:

Where do you resonate with the ‘Wounds’ of Aurum?

Are you willing to look at your wounds honestly, this New Year, rather than using ‘sticky plasters’?

What are the costs and benefits of doing so, versus not? Do you choose into Aurum’s healing?

Archetypal Embodiment

If you chose into Aurum’s healing, the following practice will help you begin to collect ‘inner gold’:

Aurum can bring triggers - the most loving and powerful thing we can do is to begin to learn how to show up for ourselves in these

Each time triggers arise, experience yourself (visually, sensory, or knowing) surrounded by the golden light of your powerful inner ‘Aurum Guide’

When you feel this, connect to your inner little girl and ask what she needs

Notice what she wants you to choose differently - and choose to provide those needs to her; perhaps it is soothing of your nervous system - a nice bath, a dance, some self-massage.

Ask your inner Aurum Guide: what is this wound teaching me about my soul - what golden gifts can be reclaimed?

If you’d like to learn more about healing your soul, discovering your gifts and expressing them in the world as a healer, teacher or guide, Nicole’s Secret Witch Show podcast is here:

.

These questions will help you to arrive at a deeper devotion - and open a magical portal to more being revealed.This is a potent practice, so notice what’s revealed.