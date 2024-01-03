Your Numerology Forecast for January

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together. For example, 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31

• If your numbers add up to 11, 22, or a single digit, that’s your life path number

• Otherwise, keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4)

• Therefore 16 December 1965 would have a life path number of 4

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

Pure instincts help to pull us out of sticky situations. Wisdom gives rise to intelligent discrimination: we choose the best path home to the soul. Disturbances precipitate renewed wholeness and healing, and unites communities.

1

You’re realising you need to become a whole entity and make adult choices. Addictions that are near to the surface are teaching you to rely instead on inner strength to overcome obstacles. Your personal will is being tested for the greater good. It’s time for revaluation and breakthroughs. Explore all commitments.

2

You’re sparkling – you’re shedding a whole layer of skin ready for the next phase of your life. You welcome in new friends, clothes, work opportunities and travel destinations, and people may take a different attitude to you completely. Reality is becoming crystal clear. Spiritual and intuitive guidance is flowing, so trust the moment.

3

The timing is always right, and you get to experience exactly what your soul needs. You’re made aware of some startling synchronicity, which ignites your interest in the unseen. ‘Flipping the coin over’ to see situations from another direction helps. You take what life throws at you with confidence and ease.

4

Only love, commitment and passion get you out of bed. A problem shared is a problem halved: communicate with your inner self to gain inspiration and clarity. Material matters grab your attention, but are your efforts being judged? Time is precious – your greatest investment is to your true self.

5

Feeling disorientated is a temporary state whilst you’re destroying the useless in your life. You focus intently on essentials. You’re becoming more sensitive to the emotions of others, and following your inner courage and convictions to do the right thing. You value transparency and aim to keep your business clean.

6

Opening up to family and friends about a situation that occurred in the past means you can finally get things off your chest. Issues can be wiped out in a flash if the inner work has been completed. You bark loudly to raise the alarm over important issues, but stick to the facts.

7

You feel the strands of mystery unfolding when you ask certain people key questions. Gardening keeps your feet anchored and your brain clear, whilst improving your overall health at the same time. If life’s reference points seem to be disappearing, you’re experiencing the flow of ‘now’. Keep going: life unfolds exactly as it’s meant to.

8

Remember: it’s quality, not quantity that’s important. Complete each task you undertake with utmost joy and acceptance. Even cleaning your home can be a spiritual experience. Shared responsibilities make light of heavy work. Your magnetic charm and natural sophistication allow you to impress those in positions of influence.

9

Manners and professionalism count less than soul commitment during times of true spiritual crisis. Soul growth may be contradictory to social norms, behaviours, or conventional control barriers. Forgive any ignorance and replace it with education. You make yourself available, and your circle expands so that collective skills and service can be amplified.

11

You’re experiencing high states of anticipation as life renews. Resting the body and mind from work, computers, people or social issues for a time can help you to centre peacefully in your soul. Attending a concert, ballet, opera or sports match, or visiting a museum or religious building, reminds you of a greater intelligence and wider plan.

22

When all is done, you return to zero. You need to be heard, seen or recognised, or simply to be loved. Joy is beating through your heart, and your warm smile uplifts the universe. Be receptive to taking directions from within and listen to those who love and care for you.

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for 31 years and has written several books, including A Practical Introduction To Numerology (£8.99, Watkins Publishing).

