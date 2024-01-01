Your January Astrology Forecast

Kindred Spirit astrologer Demian Allan reveals what’s written in the stars for January 2024

Aries

Taurus

This is a lighter month than the previous, with more focus on your own self-care rather than getting involved with other people’s issues. Jupiter is now moving directly through your sign, helping you to explore new options and avenues in your self-development. The movement of Mars in your 9th house also adds a real focus on the esoteric.

Gemini

On 2 January Mercury moves direct in the sky, allowing you to communicate your needs in a much more approachable – but clear and assertive – way. Venus is also transiting through your 7th house, which rules relationships. This can help to heal any emotional wounds from the previous month. This is magnified by Mercury’s journey through your solar 8th house from 15 January.

Cancer

Mercury moves forward in your 6th house on 2 January before re-entering your 7th house on 15 January. There is also a powerful new moon in your opposing sign to contend with on 11 January, which will deal with polarity in regards to yourself and those close to you. This can be a month when you can explore the nature of relationships with a new sense of freedom.

Leo

Your ruler, the Sun, is now in your solar 6th house of work, service and health matters. It is important that you take care of your needs before anyone else’s. Since last March, Saturn has been in your solar 8th house of shared resources, and it may be that you have been thinking of others rather too much. Time to be independent again.

Virgo

The direct movement of Mercury from 2 January should help to clear the air of any misunderstandings that occurred last month. This is aided by the presence of Venus in your 4th house, making home life a lot easier to navigate. However, with Saturn in the early degrees of your opposite sign, duty and responsibility still prevail.

Libra

Your communication skills are in full swing as Mercury rockets through your solar 3rd house and allows you to clear out the clutter. The transit of Saturn through your 6th house is still calling on you to be self-disciplined in the work area of your life, but you can begin to be much more direct in your approach.

Scorpio

This is a big month from an astrological perspective, with your modern ruler Pluto ingressing into Aquarius, which rules your solar 4th house. Pluto is all about facing our fears, letting go, and understanding the issues surrounding control. On 5 January, your traditional ruler Mars moves into your 3rd house – that of communication – helping you to unearth the fears that drive you.

Sagittarius

The good news is that your ruler Jupiter is now moving direct in your solar 6th house, pushing you ahead in work matters and in regards to your general health. This is a good time to really explore new avenues in regard to alternative health matters for the new year – for example, tai chi, reflexology or massage therapy.

Capricorn

The new year starts with both Mercury and Venus entering your own sign, creating shifts in awareness that allow you to be much more in tune with your own needs. On 11 January we have a new moon in your own sign at 20 degrees, which will be like a breath of fresh air for you in terms of your personal vision for the year ahead.

Aquarius

Jupiter starts to re-join Uranus in your solar 4th house, creating a need to break out of old patterns of behaviour. The big news is that from 22 January Pluto re-enters your own sign again, for the first time since last June. This is a major energetic shift that brings in a new self-awareness which may take some time to get used to at first, but just relax and go with it.

Pisces

On 2 January Mercury moves direct in your 10th house, bringing with it a sense of relief: you are able to view your career in a much more peaceful frame. On 22 January Pluto enters into your solar 12th house, deepening the need to reflect and retire into yourself to create and inspire your soul towards new insights.

Find out more:

Hard work is going to be your focus for the month ahead, as Mars moves into your solar 10th house from 5 January. This intensifies your need to delve into your ambitions and explore your future life path. However, you need to externalise your motivations into the world in order for your desires to manifest.This feature was originally published inavailable from 23 November, 2023, alongside with an astrological overview of the year as a whole, and personalised yearly forecast for each sign.and have each new issue of Kindred Spirit delivered directly to your door. Alternatively, you can purchase individual magazines directly. Kindred Spirit’s resident astrologer is. For a personal reading, visit Demian’s website: