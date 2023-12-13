Subscribe
Explore the Positive Connection of Mental Health and Witchcraft with The Lunar & Wild Coven

The Lunar & Wild Coven meet once a month online to journal and meditate together, as well as partake in a variety of spiritual workshops

 

In an era where mental health and well-being are at the forefront of societal conversations, a growing number of individuals are finding solace and empowerment in the practice of witchcraft. This ancient and diverse spiritual tradition, often misunderstood and stigmatized, has been increasingly recognised for its positive impact on mental health.

The Lunar & Wild Coven offers a safe and supportive space for modern witches and those curious about the craft to explore the wonders of lunar magic, foraging, the wheel of the year and spellcraft. Unveiled by visionary founder Stephanie Wild, The Lunar & Wild Coven is a thriving community that celebrates the art of witchcraft and the power of sisterhood.

Stephanie Wild said: 'Whilst embarking on my own personal journey to help alleviate my struggles with anxiety, I discovered a profound source of solace within the practice of witchcraft. Recognising the transformative power it had on my own well-being, I felt compelled to share this positive impact with others who might be navigating similar challenges. It was here the Coven was born and I was amazed at how quickly it grew. Women from all walks of life joined the Coven because they too wanted to feel apart of a community where they belonged.'

Witchcraft encompasses a wide range of practices such as meditation, ritual work, and the use of herbs, offering a holistic approach to well-being. Many practitioners believe that connecting with nature, harnessing energy, and embracing a spiritual path can contribute significantly to mental health resilience.  Stephanie continues: 'Authenticity and inclusivity lie at the heart of The Lunar & Wild Coven's mission. We are dedicated to fostering a sisterhood that honours the unique strengths of all women and gender minorities and celebrates their diverse paths. Together, we weave a tapestry of wisdom, resilience, and empowerment.'

With over 50 members already a part of the sisterhood in less than one year, Stephanie is keen to continue growing the Coven because of the positive impact it has had on the women within the group. One member said: 'I had been exploring living with intention and connection on my own for a while. And then my beloved Dad died. I had lost a pillar in my life and was in deep grief. I then discovered The Coven online and I can safely say, without a shadow of doubt, it has changed my life for the better! To be connected to this beautiful Sisterhood has inspired purpose, a spiritual path, connection, intention and self-love. I am proud to call myself a new witch and feel very grateful to be a part of the Coven.'

As society continues to recognise the importance of mental health, it is essential to acknowledge and appreciate the diverse ways individuals seek support and healing. Many witchcraft practices involve mindfulness and meditation, which are widely recognised for their mental health benefits and a huge part of what the Coven has to offer. The Coven meets once a month and is currently open to anyone who is interested in exploring spirituality and positive mindfulness.

Find out more about Lunar & Wild and its coven.

