Your Numerology Forecast for December

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together. For example, 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31

• If your numbers add up to 11, 22, or a single digit, that’s your life path number

• Otherwise, keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4)

• Therefore 16 December 1965 would have a life path number of 4

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

We’ve cleared out the dregs to emerge renewed and revitalised, and awakened to behaviours that no longer serve human consciousness. Options are plentiful. The solstice brings passion and intense creativity.

Skimming the surface is limiting – dig deeper around the solstice. Diet, exercise, the rhythm of your daily routine, opinions and emotions are all being ground down to help you see reality. Be mature about family responsibilities and duties. Independence may fly out of the window, but as long as you’re happy...

You are a work in progress and willing to learn from friends, a tarot deck, news programmes and your own intuition. Soul is reaching out, urging you to bond and give love. Self-nurturing is important around the solstice, especially if your environment is unstable. You’re being driven onwards.

The law of attraction may ask you to confront obstacles cluttering up your space around the solstice. Being spontaneous adds a spark of excitement and openness to your life. You’re fired up to speak your truth over an issue that’s been hanging around, but accept that others may see things differently.

You’re in an effervescent mood. If your patience snaps around the solstice, consider why, then steady your mind to harness your energy. Freedom of speech can improve your situation if you listen and act openly and honestly. Your soul empire is being built within the light of spirit.

Your sensitivity is acute and you may feel vulnerable. You sing, dance, connect with those you trust and feel emotionally secure. You’re also protective. You turn situations over in your mind and witness multiple realities. Follow your inner vision. Around the solstice, how others see you is their problem.

Appreciating each moment in life is a gift. During heated discussions, find a meeting point where you can rest together. You’re stirred into action, so take a practical approach to issues around the solstice. You’re cooking up fun, creativity and adventure and utilising your talents to make others happy. Enjoy it!

You may need to withdraw from a project or situation to give yourself space. The solstice provides a zero point of opportunity. You embrace life and are revitalised by the abundance of love and kindness that flows your way. You’re absorbed in inner truth. You embrace freedom of expression.

You’re great at boosting morale by sharing your survival stories. Challenges arise, but are met with your tenacious problem-solving abilities. You’re realistic about your limitations at the solstice. You live in the moment and adapt to the shifting sands. Spirit is guiding you from within. Your soul is healing.

You’ve stepped away from the limelight yet you still attract attention. You’re praised for your routine work, which supports a whole community. If you feel constrained around the solstice, take a breather and drink in the fresh air. Catch your thoughts and change your life.

Tension between your desires and the needs of others gives way to enhanced communication, especially around the solstice. Productivity is raised if you remain steadfast in your integrity. You’re closing the door on an issue, or on patterns that no longer serve you. Internal pressure can be channelled into a force of powerful creativity.

Following practical rules and regulations can be stifling if they no longer fit the current need. Negotiate for positive change. Life feels ordinary yet extraordinary at the same time, especially at the solstice. You’re bursting with new plans and intentions, and assessing what’s feasible. Your inspired mind keeps you on the straight and narrow.

