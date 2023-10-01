Your October Astrology Forecast

Kindred Spirit astrologer Demian Allan reveals what’s written in the stars for October 2023

The next two months are influenced by retrograde motion in the sky, with Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto all going backwards at some point. This can create a sense of repeated cycles, or of things not progressing in the direction that we would like them to. However, retrogrades can also bring a sense of stepping back, and of being collectively objective in what needs to change.

On 5 October Jupiter moves backwards, affecting Sagittarius and Pisces. On 14 October we have a solar eclipse at 21 degrees in Libra, creating a focus on partnerships in general. Then, a lunar eclipse at 5 degrees in Taurus follows on 28 October – this is related to the eclipse we had on 5 May. This is a three-month period of closure from the past but not in a direct way – think of it more as a slow, long, compassionate ‘goodbye’.

Notable Astrological Dates

✧ 14 October – New moon in Libra

✧ 10 October – Pluto goes direct ✧28 October – Full moon in Taurus

Aries

There are a lot of planets moving in retrograde this month, which can mean that life seems to be moving at a slower pace. Your planetary ruler, Mars, switches placement from Libra to Scorpio on 13 October, which relieves a little bit of the focus on relationships that has been consuming your attention for the last four weeks. The next day, you have a new moon in your 7th house – the of partnerships – to celebrate.

Taurus

There is a shift in focus from 9 September as your ruler Venus moves into your solar 5th house, the placement of social activities and self-expression. The traditional description of it is as ‘the house of merriment’, so enjoy this energy. It demands that you get together with others and enjoy the finer things in life – a mantra for most bulls anyway.

Gemini

Mercury hurtles through three zodiac signs – Virgo, Libra and Scorpio – this month. This will make for a fast-paced four weeks, in which many aspects of your plans have to change suddenly. This is fine for most Geminis – you are one of the most adaptable signs, and respond well to life’s ebbs and flows.

Cancer

The new moon on 14 October lights up in your 4th house, ruling the home and family, so expect some major changes in these areas to arise this month – this particular new moon is a solar eclipse that will last for the next six months. 28 October sees a full moon in your 11th house, which rules friendships – it means you shouldn’t be too surprised if some closures occur as the full moon approaches.

Leo

This is a month in which you could feel that suddenly things are moving forward. Venus has been in retrograde since late July, but it leaves your sign on 9 October. This should create a real sense of change in the air, as you are able to put plans in place without delay or restrictions.

Virgo

Your planetary ruler is moving at pace this month, which means you can achieve a lot in a short space of time. The trick to getting the best from this month is to be self-disciplined, and to create a schedule that you can adhere to. At the end of the month, Mercury and Jupiter form a conjunction with each other. This can magnify any problems that you have with regards to education and training or travel, but just let it play out.

Libra

Until 12 October Mars is travelling in your own zodiac sign, which means you could find yourself having to deal with other people’s anger issues. Be careful how you react to these projections – don’t become the scapegoat, but also don’t rise to the challenge. You will be walking a thin tightrope, but don’t worry – after 12 October, the energy switches and you can breathe again.

Scorpio

On 12 October Mars moves into your own sign, giving you strength of purpose and a new sense of renewal. Jupiter is retrograding in your solar 7th house, so be aware of exaggerated emotions being expressed from relationships or would-be partners. This is a month in which you need to step into your own personal power.

Sagittarius

This is a social month, with the sun shining in your 11th house, dominion of friendships and the collective. This marks a turning point, as you move away from the internal self-examination that has consumed you to a more external, outgoing energy. The retrograde of Jupiter this month will also help you to put plans in place for the future when it comes to your career and work pursuits.

Capricorn

There is a lot of planetary energy for you this month. You can move forwards with a sense of renewed vigour and direction, as long as you are able to put past lessons into place. Embrace the unexpected. The transit of Uranus in Taurus is enabling you to take a different approach when it comes to making decisions.

Aquarius

In the middle of this month, Pluto starts to move forward in Capricorn and begins its journey towards your own sign in January. However, you may begin to feel Pluto’s presence already by this time, including a niggling sense that things are going to change in a big way in 2024 – and you’re not wrong.

Pisces

Venus enters your solar 7th house on 9 October, helping you to focus on the relationship side of your life with gusto and a renewed sense of adventure. On 12 October Mars enters your 9th house, introducing a need for excitement. You could find yourself booking a plane ticket to somewhere exotic in order to fulfil your quest for excitement.

