Colour harmony: the healing power of colour

by Emma Hatfield

These days we’re all familiar with the idea of self-help. We know that clearing time in our busy schedules for an hour of meditation will help us pass the day with clarity and balance, that a lunch-time session of yoga (if we can fit it in) will help release our muscular tension and that at the end of tiring day we can switch on the magical sounds of tinkling waterfalls to help soothe us to sleep. But did you know that the colours we choose to have around us have as much of an impact on our psyche as either of the practices above, and that once we understand the unique qualities of each individual colour it is simply a matter of incorporating them into our environment to experience their uplifting effects.

Not getting enough sleep or feeling generally lethargic? Helen Graham author of Healing with Colour recommends a burst of stimulating yellow to provide a mental boost. If it’s increased physical activity you’re after then red acts as a natural energy-shot. When events leave you strung-out, look to harmonious green to return to balance. If you’re plagued by repetitive thoughts blue will restore stability. Whatever you’re experiencing, there’s a remedy in colour – you simply need to know how to apply it.

Colour theory

If all this sounds too good to be true it’s worth knowing that the link between colour and good health has been practised for centuries (evolving in complexity as it did so). The Ancient Egyptians shone light through coloured gems to alleviate common ailments while dyed garments, plasters and salves were all used in Ancient Greece to treat disease. Colour theory was further developed by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung who went on to use tinted treatments to help his patients overcome trauma. Clearly, then, there’s more to colour than initially meets the eye. So what do we need to know to reap the benefits?

Red. With the power to super-charge your day high vibration red resonates with us on an intensely deep and physical level. If you’ve been procrastinating about finishing that work project red will provide you with the necessary motivation. Feeling an aversion to red? There’s something you’re avoiding. Place a red vase or cushion in the room you need it most.

Orange. Lacking a sense of direction or purpose? Energetic Orange will help. The most present of all colours, use its limitless vitality to propel yourself out of inertia and gain the mental clarity to understand what needs to be done next. Unashamedly exuberant, orange also gives you permission to be your most joyous self. If orange isn’t sitting well with you, it could well indicate confusion. Incorporate orange-coloured foods such as sweet potatoes, and peppers into your diet to fully immerse yourself in this jubilant vibe.

Yellow. If you want to call in abundance and joy then yellow is the colour for you. With the ability to help you reach new heights, use its unbridled optimism to help you see opportunities everywhere. Unable to feel its bliss could mean you’re feeling removed from society. Consider incorporating it into your environment on a wider scale – it’s a great colour to paint a living room or kitchen.

Green. Deeply rooted in the physical realm, green reminds us of the abundance of creation and of the interconnectedness of our lives. Nature cannot be forced, and neither should it be, but all things come into their own when the time is right. In this way abundant and generous green helps us accept situations as they are, reminding us of the need for harmony in all areas. If you’re feeling disconnected when you mediate on green you could be spending too much time in your head. Fill your home with leafy plants.

Blue. If you’re bringing a new idea into the world, blue will help you to express it. Associated with limitless thinking and an expansiveness use light blue to spread your message as widely as possible and a deeper blue for thoughts that are personal to you. An aversion to this colour indicates that your energy is scattered and discordant. Visualise a room filled with blue light to bring your ideas back together.

Indigo. This once Royal colour brings devotion, wisdom, justice and dignity. Excellent at igniting the imagination, it’s also linked to fantasies and dreams but can be used to induce feelings of calm. Feeling antipathy towards Indigo can mean you are in a situation where you are not being true to yourself. Use Indigo as an accent colour such as in cushions, photograph frames or vases.

Violet. Connecting you to higher realms, violet is symbolic of your intuition. Reminding us of the situations where we need to put others before ourselves, feelings of discomfort arise when we neglect to take into consideration other people’s views. Bring more violet into your life in as natural way as you can. Crocus, Pansy, Lobelia, Iris, and of course, violets will all raise the vibrations of your home.

While acknowledging the positive energies of colour it’s also important to understand what’s known as ‘the duality of colour’ – the idea that colour, when used excessively can provoke less than desirable states. So, if you’re feeling a distinct lack of focus and thinking about painting your entire home-study red you’ll want to bear in mind the following effects of using too much colour:

Red – Lack of empathy, overassertive and demanding behaviour.

Yellow – Lack of practicality and the danger of being lost in your own thoughts.

Orange – Erratic, restless behaviour and an inability to settle.

Blue – Feelings of being overwhelmed and adrift.

Green – Feelings of overindulgence.

Indigo – Inertia and a disconnect from others.

Violet – Lack of assertiveness.

Birthday Colours

Ever wondered why you behave the way you do? Birthday Colours, a concept originated by American astrologist Michele Bernhardt utilises astrology, numerology and colour theory to link each calendar month to a specific colour and to three key personality traits. It’s not about favourites, but everything to do with the colours that bring you balance.

January: Caramel – Determined, Practical, a builder

February: Sheer Lilac – Progressive, Uplifting, Detached

March: Fair Aqua – Intuitive, Subtle, Empathetic

April: Cayenne – Fiery, Energetic, Courageous

May: Bud Green – Healing, Rejuvenating, Prosperous

June: Aspen Gold – Radiant, Intellectually Energizing, Uplifting

July: Coral Blush – Soothing, Receptive, Nurturing

August: Sun Orange – Regal, Inspiring, Powerful

September: Baja Blue – Divine, Discerning, Artistic

October: Cerulean – Peaceful, Poised, Balanced

November: Claret Red – Intense, Passionate, Transforming

December: Pagoda Blue – Wisdom, Truth, Vision

The colour of your aura

While colour charts are a great way of finding out significant colours, aura readings and photography are fast becoming widespread and contrary to popular belief you don’t need any particular equipment or knowledge to detect this personal energy. In fact, as author of Life Colours, Pamala Oslie explains, if you’ve ever met someone and had a gut reaction as to whether you feel comfortable with them or not, then you’re already sensing their energy, to actually see your own aura, follow these simple steps.

Choose an area in your home with natural light and a plain white background.

Hold your hand out in front of you with your palm facing towards you.

Keeping your eyes soft gaze at the centre of your hand until you begin to observe the white outline that forms around it.

As you practice this the aura will start to concretise before your eyes. To begin with you may just see a single colour but with practice and concentration you’ll start to see different colours. Remember, aura colours change over time, their appearance is reflective of what’s going on in your life at that moment. For instance:

Red signifies major life events. Anything from a job shift, moving house or the end of a relationship. Orange shows you are in ultra-productive mode and getting things done. Yellow denotes an abundance of social and creative projects. Green shows up for a transformation of your life-role (ie, first-time parenthood). Blue confirms an important idea yet to be communicated. Indigo reveals your spiritual knowledge while Violet demonstrates a higher calling and a purpose to help others. White equates to energy protection and clarity – an ability to see all situations.

Inner Rainbow Meditation

Practice this Inner Rainbow Meditation technique to bring you to a state of balance

Close you eyes, relax, imagine a bright and beautiful rainbow across the sky. It’s so close you can see each colour perfectly.

Take a deep breath and while you inhale visualise each colour in turn:

Red: Allow your physical body to relax.

Orange: Check in and notice your emotions.

Yellow: Relax your mind

Green: Find a state of tranquility within yourself.

Blue: Fill yourself with acceptance

Indigo: Connect to the parts of yourself you keep hidden from others

Violet: Know that you are the source of all love

As you come out of your meditation you feel regenerated and refreshed. You are calm, balanced and at peace.