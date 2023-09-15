What is… Sovereign Wholeness?

by Sofia Sundari

What does sovereign wholeness mean, and why is it so important, not only for us as individuals, but humanity at large?

We hear a lot about self-love but the depth and importance of the relationship with the self is rarely explained fully. The relationship we have with our own selves is where it begins. Everything starts with us as individuals understanding that we are our main provider, we are our true beloved, we are the ones that need to treat our hearts and bodies like the most precious thing on this planet. It’s only within us and all we witness in our lives is simply a reflection of that inner relationship.

In society many of us struggle with insecurities dealt to us from past wounds. This leads to a feeling of inadequacy which affects the love people have for themselves. Many of these wounds can be deep, spanning from childhood. In fact, most people have pillars of belief they hold about themselves due to their upbringing, generally formed before the age of seven, making them believe core things about themselves which are simply not true. These pillars of belief frequently negatively navigate a person’s life impacting on the relationship they hold with themselves. If we address them, we begin to understand them for what they are. This acknowledgment is key to healing the insecurities they cause, allowing you to see yourself for who you really are, free from their constraints. This is an important part of healing the relationships we have with ourselves and once embraced you see real improvements in all areas of your life because there aren’t any emotional blocks in the way to hold you back.

As expressions of the Divine, it is our birth right to be abundant. We tend to think we need to push and prove things and we create a fight within ourselves that results in receiving negative reflections from those around us and the universe at large. As soon as we stop and surrender to life, with belief in ourselves, we start to become so much more appealing to everyone and everything happening in our field. We try to protect ourselves from this natural fullness, this abundance, and we create layers of protection instead of softening into what is meant for us, which is our true nature.

Sovereign Wholeness is when a person reaches a state of knowing who they are, insecurities are released, they feel comfortable in their body and there is great peace of mind. When you know you can rely on and trust yourself you become anchored in this inner truth, which is tremendously empowering. As you fall in love with yourself you become grounded in this love and aligned with your true self. It is in this space that you are able to impact the world with love and positivity, as you walk the path of your Dharma.

Sovereign Wholeness is something we continually work on as the relationship with the self evolves.

About the author:

Sofia Sundari is a Transformational Facilitator and Spiritual Mentor who helps people walk the path of their Dharma. Her teachings are focused on empowered living, erotic embodiment and spiritual refinement. Sovereign Wholeness is one of the key pillars of Sofia’s teachings.

For more info on Sofia’s full range of programs and in-person immersions please visit sofiasundari.com