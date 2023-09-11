How Rice Water Can Improve Your Hair Health

Global searches for ‘rice water’ skyrocket 148% after haircare professionals post viral results on TikTok.

A new finding by beauty and wellness site Fresha reveals that online interest in rice water has skyrocketed worldwide, and searches for results on the social media platform Pinterest have dramatically increased over the past six months.

Searches for ‘how to make rice water’ have also increased 148% worldwide over the past five years, with its highest search volume skyrocketing during the height of the coronavirus pandemic when platforms like TikTok gave hairstylists and professionals a chance to guide their followers in ways to keep their hair healthy while the salons were shut.

Since the pandemic, the increase in rice water to improve hair health has been on the rise. With influencers and TikTokkers sharing their results from implementing rice water in their haircare routines, people have desired to try it out for themselves.

The benefits of using rice water in your hair include rejuvenation of dull and dry strands, helping to reduce and eliminate dandruff, and making hair look and feel thicker, shinier and fuller. The water is great for all hair types and can give naturally curly hair more bounce and volume.

Rice water contains a plethora of vitamins and minerals, including vitamins B1, B6 and magnesium, as well as zinc, potassium and other fibrous elements that work wonders when used on the hair regularly.

How to make rice water:

-Take ½ a cup of uncooked rice (rinse well)

-Pour into jug/bowl of 3 cups of water

-Soak for up to 24 hours

-Once soaked for the desired time, strain out the rice and pour it into a spray bottle for easy use on hair

It is recommended to apply rice water to your hair for between 15-20 minutes, then wash it out. Repeat once a week.

A spokesperson for Fresha commented:

‘The proven benefits of rice water are well and truly taking over the internet, and with the product being so easy to make, at a fraction of the price of some high-end products, there is no wonder why people are hopping on the trend and trying it themselves, in the comfort of their own homes.