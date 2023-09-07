Travel for introverts: the best places to go in the UK and Europe

by UK Therapy Rooms

Travelling when you’re introverted can be overwhelming as cities are often noisy and busy. But the team at UK Therapy Rooms believe that everybody should be able to enjoy exploring new places, so they have compiled a list of European destinations perfect for introverts.

The results are based on a number of factors, including tourist and social media posts per location, as well as introvert-friendly activities. The full findings can be found here, but these are the highlights:

Porto Santo Island is the best European destination for introverts, with only 40,000 tourists yearly, while The Hague is the introvert-friendly destination with the highest number of attractions. Honing in on the UK, Hereford is the best destination overall, with only 24,000 tourists yearly, while Liverpool offers the highest number of attractions.

The best European destinations for introverts

Porto Santo Island is crowned the best European destination for introverts. This Portuguese Island hosts around 40,000 tourists yearly, making it the least populated location of the top 10 studied – perfect for those who prefer a more solitary trip. Although there aren’t many visitors compared with other places, there are plenty of things to do, with 88 attractions, 35 sights & landmarks, and 23 parks to explore. You can spend the day relaxing on the sandy beach or enjoy the view from the highest point on the west of the island at Pico de Ana Ferreira.

The second-best European destination for introverts is the Spanish city, León. It’s more of a hidden gem, with only 75,787 tourists visiting it yearly. However, with 16 museums, 51 sights and landmarks, and 152 attractions, there are plenty of things to do. If you enjoy beautiful architecture and/or are a spiritual person, the Santa Maria de Leon Cathedral is truly a masterpiece.

Other notable destinations are the Norwegian city Tromsø, the world’s northernmost university town, which blends vibrancy and comfort, as well as The Hague – a Dutch gem with plenty of self-guided tours that will allow you to explore the city at your own pace.

The Best UK Destinations for Introverts

Hereford is crowned the best city in the UK for introverts. This Cathedral city is host to only approximately 24,000 tourists yearly, making it less crowded than other locations in the UK. However, there are plenty of solo things to do, with 70 sights and landmarks, 30 museums, 41 parks, and eight spas. Make sure you stop by The Weir Garden – a perfect place to recharge your batteries and have a picnic while you enjoy the view consisting of colourful flowers, ancient trees, and wildlife.

In second place is Durham – from the cathedral to the castle and the botanic gardens, there are 179 attractions to explore. If fancy a walk down the beach, The East Durham Coast is only a short drive away, and a great place to listen to the waves while enjoying the salty breeze.

Other UK locations worth considering for your introvert travel itinerary include Rye, a beautiful English town close to the coast of East Sussex and home to The Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, as well as Dundee, where animal lovers can meet over 300 species in the Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

Dr. Daniel Glazer, the co-founder of UK Therapy Rooms, advises introverted travellers:

‘Exploring a new city destination might involve immersing yourself in the culture and visiting popular attractions. For many cities, this might mean crowded, busy, and hectic days out. For [introverts], these experiences can be draining, so downtime or time alone might be needed to recharge and relax. There are plenty of ways to do this, such as taking a stroll in nature, reading a book, or taking a bath. It might even be possible to combine these moments of rejuvenation with exploring a new destination by visiting an art gallery for quiet reflection or taking a trip to a well-known local park or beach.’

uktherapyrooms.co.uk

For some spiritual travel inspiration, check out our annual retreat guide in the Summer 2023 issue.