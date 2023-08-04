Your Numerology Forecast for August

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together. For example, 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31

• If your numbers add up to 11, 22, or a single digit, that’s your life path number

• Otherwise, keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4)

• Therefore 16 December 1965 would have a life path number of 4

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

The bubble has burst, and it’s all systems go. Rehearsal time is over: real life is here to stay. Time has shifted and consciousness has changed. We’re re-learning how to nurture and care for our brothers and sisters. We can recycle, reorganise, reinvent and rejuvenate from within, adding a sparkle of love and wisdom to the world.

1

You feel as though you’re losing your mind as you witness life on a new level. You’re strongly independent. You give up your sense of self-importance by disappearing into the creativity of the group. Family welcomes you with loving arms. Sitting still for a few minutes to contemplate tasks helps save valuable time and money in the long run.

2

You’re reevaluating life and rearranging the furniture. There is an opening for a deeper connection in a relationship. You devote time to applying your skills and gifts, which help boost your finances. Temporary fixes may be satisfying, but what lies beneath eventually emerges on the surface. Reflection is necessary, and evolution is a natural process.

3

When an eruption breaks out, you can run for cover – but ask yourself why. Your instincts are strong and you know what to do. You laugh, cry and embrace all your emotions with awareness. If you feel out of control or confused, this may be the reboot you needed to centre you back into the soul. Get going and get on with life.

4

You may achieve a gold star at work, be a perfect family or team player and be kind to those around you, but when cracks appear on the surface, something old is being broken up. The light is entering. Making different plans may be necessary. An intensity of tension shatters illusions and gives birth to peace. Listen to your intuition and rely on your inner wisdom.

5

You reserve the right to your own choices and opinions, whilst being flexible enough to take advice from those in the know. Whilst you enjoy living life on the pulse, there’s a need for quiet contemplation, painting, art and reflective study. People may ask too many intrusive questions – be generous with your time and patience. Outer distractions make you work harder to maintain the status quo.

6

Be assertive, take back your personal power and rely on your own inner authority. Express yourself fully in all areas of your life. Serve your soul rather than outer convention. Soul means you always fit in. Stains on the surface make you look deeper. You want to look smart, and may be attracted to tattoos, wearing sophisticated clothes or sparkly jewellery. Have fun.

7

You’re making yourself available to life and your diary is filling up. You dare to adopt a new hairstyle, enjoy a fling, or change jobs if your soul needs to. There’s a big reshuffling going on in your mind and with everyday practicalities. Your soul is blossoming and you’re seeing the beauty in life. Regular sleep patterns motivate your output and productivity.

8

A sense of serenity washes over you as you heal the past. Material success is not the only goal. You have the know-how to create abundance in your life naturally. You’re attracted to design, furniture, colourful clothing and warm people. You are able to see where everything goes and are blown away by humility. You are soul. You are life.

9

Sometimes problems instantly disappear with inner reflection. Guilt compounds issues, whilst sticking to the facts can set you free. You’re giving up the fight and are at peace with big issues. Lighten heavy emotional ties with your humour: laughter and joy help. Everyday life dissipates illusion.

11

Problems shared are problems halved. Learn from the experience of others. You’re bathed in the light of understanding. Your mind is buzzing with information and you pass on what you know. Achievements arise from soul aspirations. Follow your creative urge. Karma ensures the best choices are made for you. People are attracted to your mind and its light.

22

If you need to put on a scarlet dress or don a crown to get things done, you will. You do what’s needed to enhance the continuation of life and the empowerment of soul. Nurture yourself with wholesome foods and kindness. You cut away roots that complicate life and stay true to your goal. Your energy is used for a higher purpose. Crash, bang, wallop: done.

Find out more:

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association

Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for 31 years and has written several books, including A Practical Introduction To Numerology (£8.99, Watkins Publishing).

For readings, workshops and courses visit:

numerologyworld.org

Facebook: facebook.com/HelloWorld55/

